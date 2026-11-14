Portland’s creative scene is busy, from campus media to national firms. Here are several arts, design, and media roles hiring now in and around Portland, OR.

Employer: KPMG US

KPMG US Location: Portland, OR (Insights & Intelligence team)

(Insights & Intelligence team) Type: Full-time

Salary: CA reference range $118,000 – $185,400 (see KPMG link for other cities)

Lead high-level visual storytelling for thought leadership and research at a major global firm. You’ll set the visual language, build design systems, direct agencies and freelancers, and work closely with writers and strategists—ideal for a senior information/graphic designer who loves complex ideas.

Employer: Oregon Public Broadcasting (OPB)

Location: Based in Washington, D.C. (covering the Pacific Northwest for OPB in Portland)

Based in (covering the Pacific Northwest for OPB in Portland) Type: Full-time, 1-year limited duration

Salary: $109,000 – $120,000/year

Deadline: Applications due November 30, 8:59 p.m. PT

Be OPB’s eyes and ears on Capitol Hill, covering Oregon and Washington’s congressional delegations for radio, digital, and social. This is a senior political reporting role with on-air appearances and enterprise work for people who know Congress and love deep policy stories.

Employer: University of Portland – Student Activities

Location: Portland, OR (on campus)

(on campus) Type: Student employment, flexible hours

Pay: $16.80/hour (Portland Metro minimum wage)

Application window: Opens Nov 13, 2026 – Closes Dec 11, 2026

Create digital flyers, posters, and video for campus clubs and events—perfect for students building a graphic design, photo, or video portfolio. You’ll work with Canva/Adobe tools, meet with campus “clients,” and help keep UP’s event promos looking sharp.

Employer: SBMG

Location: Portland, OR (hospitality/event venues)

(hospitality/event venues) Type: Hourly, variable schedule (hours depend on events)

Hands-on audio, video, and lighting work for meetings and events in hotels and venues. Good fit if you like live production, client-facing work, and learning pro AV gear while supporting conferences, shows, and other events.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on duties and requirements, and similar roles often pop up nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.