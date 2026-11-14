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🌿 Portland, OR Environmental Jobs – Multiple Roles from Field to Director
Portland’s green jobs scene is busy right now, from hands-on field work to high-level strategy roles. If you care about the environment and want your work to matter, these openings are worth a look.
Consultant, Environmental Permitting FERC Specialist
Employer: ERM
Location: Portland, OR (role can be based anywhere in the United States)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Help move major energy projects (pipelines, LNG terminals, and more) from idea to reality while keeping them compliant and environmentally responsible. This role mixes field and office work, uses your GIS and permitting skills, and plugs you into a global sustainability consultancy working on high-impact infrastructure.
Director of Marine Environmental Impact
Employer: Panthalassa
Location: Portland, OR (on-site, with some flexibility; relocation help available)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $230,000 – $350,000 + equity
Lead the environmental strategy for a new ocean renewable energy technology, reporting directly to the CEO. You’ll build and run a marine science team, shape how their platforms interact with ocean ecosystems, publish research, and partner with universities and nonprofits—ideal for a senior marine scientist who wants big, real-world impact.
Environmental Field Specialist I
Employer: Univar Solutions
Location: Hillsboro, OR (Portland metro)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Entry-level field role focused on hazardous waste handling, site inspections, and safety at an industrial customer site. Good fit if you have some science background, want to learn RCRA/DOT/EPA rules, and like active, hands-on work outdoors with clear procedures and training.
If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your resume while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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