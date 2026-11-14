Portland’s green jobs scene is busy right now, from hands-on field work to high-level strategy roles. If you care about the environment and want your work to matter, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: ERM

Location: Portland, OR (role can be based anywhere in the United States)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help move major energy projects (pipelines, LNG terminals, and more) from idea to reality while keeping them compliant and environmentally responsible. This role mixes field and office work, uses your GIS and permitting skills, and plugs you into a global sustainability consultancy working on high-impact infrastructure.

Employer: Panthalassa

Location: Portland, OR (on-site, with some flexibility; relocation help available)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $230,000 – $350,000 + equity

Lead the environmental strategy for a new ocean renewable energy technology, reporting directly to the CEO. You’ll build and run a marine science team, shape how their platforms interact with ocean ecosystems, publish research, and partner with universities and nonprofits—ideal for a senior marine scientist who wants big, real-world impact.

Employer: Univar Solutions

Location: Hillsboro, OR (Portland metro)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level field role focused on hazardous waste handling, site inspections, and safety at an industrial customer site. Good fit if you have some science background, want to learn RCRA/DOT/EPA rules, and like active, hands-on work outdoors with clear procedures and training.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your resume while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.