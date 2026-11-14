Portland’s safety and security scene is busy right now, with solid options from entry-level guard work to high-level emergency leadership. If you like staying calm under pressure and helping people feel safe, these are worth a look.

Employer: Securitas

Securitas Location: Based in Portland, OR with sites in Lake Oswego, Tigard, Tualatin, Oregon City

Based in with sites in Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00/hour

Full-time security role with steady hours and a clear schedule (overnights and daytime shifts). Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, weekly pay, paid training, and free uniforms, plus lots of retail and service discounts.

Employer: Providence

Location: Portland, OR (Providence Health Plaza, hybrid on-site)

(Providence Health Plaza, hybrid on-site) Type: Full-time, leadership

Pay Range: $68.79 – $120.31/hour (base pay range; additional incentives possible)

Senior system-wide role leading emergency management for hospitals and clinics across the Providence network. Ideal if you have deep emergency management experience and want to modernize HICS, standardize programs, and work closely with healthcare leaders.

Employer: GardaWorld

GardaWorld Location: Portland, OR

Type: Listed as Internship (40 hours/week, full schedule)

Listed as (40 hours/week, full schedule) Pay: $28.90/hour

Mobile, high-activity role doing response and patrol work across sites like retail, airports, and detention centers. You’ll get DailyPay access, full benefits, free uniform, and growth paths inside a large security company.

Employer: Brink’s Inc

Brink’s Inc Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time, hourly, overtime-eligible

Pay: $31.10/hour

Armed role focused on secure cash and valuables transport and ATM service. Good fit if you like being on the road, following tight procedures, and handling high-trust, high-responsibility work with a long-standing security brand.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.15/hour

Schedule: Sun–Thu, 2:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Unarmed patrol role on public transit with steady afternoon/evening hours. You’ll do foot and vehicle patrols, respond to incidents, and support riders and staff, with access to paid training, benefits, and extra-shift tools to boost your income.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more openings and room to move up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.