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🚌 Portland, OR Transportation Jobs With Multiple Driving Opportunities
Portland’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. If you like being behind the wheel—local routes, OTR, or seasonal help—there are several solid options open right now.
Delivery Driver (Part-Time)
- Employer: Aaron's
- Location: Portland, OR
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $19.75–$20.75/hour
Store-based delivery role moving and installing furniture and electronics, with Sundays off plus one weekday off. Includes paid time off, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, and on-demand pay access.
CDL-A Intermodal Truck Driver
- Employer: Schneider
- Location: Portland, OR (within 40 miles)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Mileage + load pay ($0.52–$0.63/mile), $15/hour on-duty not driving, $10/shipment, annual bonus up to 3%
Haul mostly no-touch, drop-and-hook containers in and out of railyards across OR and WA with weekly home time. Comes with paid orientation, PTO after 6 months, holiday pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, and tuition reimbursement.
CDL-A Dedicated Nighttime Truck Driver – Staples
- Employer: Schneider
- Location: Portland, OR (within 50 miles)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $970–$1,180/week average + up to $5,000 sign-on bonus
Night shift, home daily route hauling office supplies in dry vans across OR and WA, 100% no-touch freight. Offers hourly pay with weekly performance pay, PTO after 6 months, holiday pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, and tuition help.
Driver Trainee
- Employer: Performance Food Group / Performance Foodservice
- Location: Portland, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive (benefits start Day 1)
Entry-level CDL driving role where you ride with a trainer and learn foodservice delivery on local and OTR routes. Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) match, employee stock purchase plan, PTO, and clear growth path into full driver roles.
Driver Trainee – $28.85/hr
- Employer: Performance Foodservice
- Location: Portland, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $28.85/hour
Another listing for the same trainee program, but with posted pay: learn to drive tractor-trailers while delivering food products and working alongside a trainer. Includes Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and strong advancement potential.
Route Delivery Driver
- Employer: Primo Brands
- Location: Portland, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $67,276/year with CDL, $61,776/year without CDL
Daytime Monday–Friday route delivering bottled water and hydration products, with start times between 6–7 a.m. Strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with 5% match, ESPP, paid vacation/sick time, 9 holidays + 3 floaters) and CDL support where available.
Seasonal FedEx Ground Driver Helper
- Employer: Convex Inc. (FedEx Ground contractor)
- Location: Portland, OR (Swan Island) – routes in Hillsboro & Beaverton
- Type: Seasonal, full-time or part-time
- Pay: From $20/hour, paid weekly
Ride along with a FedEx driver and help deliver packages, mostly to homes, during peak season. Active, outdoor work with paid training and potential to move into a driving role.
Chauffeur – Rides to Storefront Locations
- Employer: Creative Intelligence LLC
- Location: Portland, OR
- Type: Contract
- Pay: $12,000–$100,000/year (range listed)
Drive luxury vehicles for guests on local routes and special events, focusing on safe, high-end service. Offers a flexible schedule, referral program, and a customer-service-heavy driving environment.
Flatbed Truck Driver CDL A – New Graduates Welcome
- Employer: Overhaul Carriers Ltd.
- Location: Portland, OR
- Type: Full-time, OTR
- Pay: $1,275–$1,375/week for about 2,500 miles/week
OTR flatbed role with 2 weeks out and 2 days home, open to recent CDL school grads with paid training and a mentor. Requires Class A CDL, 120-hour school certificate, clean record, and ability to pass DOT and hair-follicle tests.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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