Portland’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. If you like being behind the wheel—local routes, OTR, or seasonal help—there are several solid options open right now.

Employer: Aaron's

Aaron's Location: Portland, OR

Type: Part-time

Part-time Pay: $19.75–$20.75/hour

Store-based delivery role moving and installing furniture and electronics, with Sundays off plus one weekday off. Includes paid time off, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, and on-demand pay access.

Employer: Schneider

Schneider Location: Portland, OR (within 40 miles)

(within 40 miles) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Mileage + load pay ($0.52–$0.63/mile), $15/hour on-duty not driving, $10/shipment, annual bonus up to 3%

Haul mostly no-touch, drop-and-hook containers in and out of railyards across OR and WA with weekly home time. Comes with paid orientation, PTO after 6 months, holiday pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Schneider

Schneider Location: Portland, OR (within 50 miles)

(within 50 miles) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $970–$1,180/week average + up to $5,000 sign-on bonus

Night shift, home daily route hauling office supplies in dry vans across OR and WA, 100% no-touch freight. Offers hourly pay with weekly performance pay, PTO after 6 months, holiday pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, and tuition help.

Employer: Performance Food Group / Performance Foodservice

Performance Food Group / Performance Foodservice Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Competitive (benefits start Day 1)

Entry-level CDL driving role where you ride with a trainer and learn foodservice delivery on local and OTR routes. Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) match, employee stock purchase plan, PTO, and clear growth path into full driver roles.

Employer: Performance Foodservice

Performance Foodservice Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $28.85/hour

Another listing for the same trainee program, but with posted pay: learn to drive tractor-trailers while delivering food products and working alongside a trainer. Includes Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and strong advancement potential.

Employer: Primo Brands

Primo Brands Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $67,276/year with CDL, $61,776/year without CDL

Daytime Monday–Friday route delivering bottled water and hydration products, with start times between 6–7 a.m. Strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with 5% match, ESPP, paid vacation/sick time, 9 holidays + 3 floaters) and CDL support where available.

Employer: Convex Inc. (FedEx Ground contractor)

Convex Inc. (FedEx Ground contractor) Location: Portland, OR (Swan Island) – routes in Hillsboro & Beaverton

Type: Seasonal, full-time or part-time

Seasonal, full-time or part-time Pay: From $20/hour, paid weekly

Ride along with a FedEx driver and help deliver packages, mostly to homes, during peak season. Active, outdoor work with paid training and potential to move into a driving role.

Employer: Creative Intelligence LLC

Creative Intelligence LLC Location: Portland, OR

Type: Contract

Contract Pay: $12,000–$100,000/year (range listed)

Drive luxury vehicles for guests on local routes and special events, focusing on safe, high-end service. Offers a flexible schedule, referral program, and a customer-service-heavy driving environment.

Employer: Overhaul Carriers Ltd.

Overhaul Carriers Ltd. Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time, OTR

Full-time, OTR Pay: $1,275–$1,375/week for about 2,500 miles/week

OTR flatbed role with 2 weeks out and 2 days home, open to recent CDL school grads with paid training and a mentor. Requires Class A CDL, 120-hour school certificate, clean record, and ability to pass DOT and hair-follicle tests.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.