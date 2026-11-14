Portland’s logistics scene is busy right now, from hands-on warehouse work to office-based supply chain planning. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: North Coast Electric (Sonepar)

North Coast Electric (Sonepar) Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time , graveyard shift ( 5 PM – 1:30 AM , Mon–Fri; overtime possible)

, graveyard shift ( , Mon–Fri; overtime possible) Salary: Not listed

Night-shift warehouse role with a stable electrical distributor. You’ll pick, pack, ship, receive, stock shelves, cut wire, and load trucks, with regular use of forklifts and stock pickers and lifting 50+ lbs. Comes with a strong benefits package (health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid parental leave, tuition reimbursement, disability and life insurance, wellness and gym perks).

Employer: adidas

Location: Portland, OR (hybrid: office Mon–Thu, remote Fri)

(hybrid: office Mon–Thu, remote Fri) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (annual bonus eligible)

Supply chain role focused on wholesale accounts—you’ll track KPIs, align supply and demand, support seasonal planning, and work closely with Sales, Demand Planning, and DC Operations. Good fit if you have 2–3+ years in supply chain or customer service (ideally footwear/apparel) and are comfortable with tools like SAP, PowerBI, Excel, or Tableau. Includes robust medical, 401(k) + stock purchase with match, paid parental leave, and flexible time off.

Employer: adidas

Location: Portland, OR (hybrid: office Mon–Thu, remote Fri)

(hybrid: office Mon–Thu, remote Fri) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (annual bonus eligible)

Early-career leadership role in wholesale supply fulfillment. You’ll monitor product availability, spot and fix supply/demand gaps, manage risk, and drive process improvements across teams like Demand Planning, Product Supply, and Finance. Best for candidates with a supply chain degree (or equivalent experience) and 1–3 years in SCM or purchasing, especially in footwear/apparel. Comes with the same strong adidas benefits and hybrid schedule.

Employer: FedEx

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Part-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Pay: $18.59/hour

Short evening shift moving and scanning packages in a fast-paced warehouse (no driving on public roads). No experience or education required, but you must be able to lift 50 lbs and work on your feet in all weather if needed. Good option if you want extra income or a side job with a big-name logistics company.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.