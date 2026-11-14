Portland’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level reps to six-figure enterprise and finance roles. Here are some of the most interesting openings hiring around the city.

Employer: Horace Mann

Horace Mann Location: Portland, OR (field-based, no nights/weekends)

(field-based, no nights/weekends) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed (commission, no cap mentioned)

Work with purpose selling supplemental benefits to educators and public servants. Leads are provided, you get full training, and you can work independently with no office requirement.

Employer: BDA, LLC

Location: Portland, OR (remote in PT time zone or hybrid near Woodinville, WA)

Portland, OR (remote in PT time zone or hybrid near Woodinville, WA) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $75,000–$82,000 base in Oregon + bonus

Manage merchandise programs for major NBA/MLS teams and leagues. Ideal if you have 5+ years account management and direct experience working for a pro sports team.

Employer: SnapDragon Associates (for a building materials distributor)

SnapDragon Associates (for a building materials distributor) Location: Greater Portland, OR (Oregon & SW Washington territory)

Greater (Oregon & SW Washington territory) Type: Full-time, hybrid/field-based

Full-time, hybrid/field-based Salary: $70K–$80K base, $125K+ OTE, uncapped commissions, company vehicle

Own a high-potential territory selling specialty building materials. Great fit if you’re a hunter who likes building dealer and contractor relationships and wants strong upside.

Employer: Neo4j

Location: Portland, OR (likely remote/field for enterprise territory)

Portland, OR (likely remote/field for enterprise territory) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $270,000–$320,000 OTE (base + variable)

Senior enterprise software sales role selling graph data and AI solutions. Requires 7+ years enterprise software sales, complex deals, and experience in data/AI/BI or similar.

Employer: LandCare LLC

Location: Portland, OR

Portland, OR Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $78,000–$95,000 base + profit sharing, company vehicle

Manage and grow commercial landscape accounts while partnering closely with operations. Mix of client service, upselling enhancements, and new business development.

Employer: Diablo Tools

Location: Portland, OR (travel up to 40%)

Portland, OR (travel up to 40%) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $55,000–$60,000 base + bonus, company vehicle

Great for recent grads (0–4 years experience). You’ll demo tools, train store staff, and manage promotions for a top construction brand, with heavy training and growth path in sales/marketing.

Employer: Equitable

Location: Remote within Western territory (includes Portland, OR )

Remote within Western territory (includes ) Type: Full-time, up to 75% travel

Full-time, up to Salary: $85,000 base + variable compensation

External wholesaler role covering CA, OR, WA, NV, ID, MT, HI & AK. You’ll educate advisors on mutual funds and model portfolios; FINRA 6, 63, and 7 required.

Employer: FloodGate Medical (recruiting for an early-stage wound care company)

FloodGate Medical (recruiting for an early-stage wound care company) Location: Portland, OR

Portland, OR Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed ("huge upside earning potential")

Sell a unique advanced wound care product in an early-stage environment. Ideal if you have medical device experience in wound care and want ground-floor growth.

Employer: Travel + Leisure Co. / Wyndham Destinations

Location: Portland, OR (local sites/events)

Portland, OR (local sites/events) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed (sales-based with benefits)

Face-to-face event and mall marketing role inviting guests to vacation ownership presentations. Good for outgoing people with 1–3 years sales/marketing (preferred) and strong people skills.

Employer: Great Day Improvements / Champion Window

Location: Portland, OR

Portland, OR Type: Part-time

Pay: $16–$19/hour + commission (high performers can earn $750–$1,500+/week in commissions)

Work home shows, festivals, and events to book in-home estimate appointments. Perfect if you’re energetic, love talking to people, and want flexible, event-based work.

Employer: Providence

Location: Portland, OR (Hybrid at 4400 NE Halsey St)

Portland, OR (Hybrid at 4400 NE Halsey St) Type: Full-time, day shift

Full-time, day shift Pay Range: $42.55–$66.06/hour

Lead a portfolio of high-profile fundraising and special events for Providence Foundations. Requires 5+ years event management, ideally in non-profit or healthcare.

Employer: Gee Automotive Companies – Ron Tonkin Chevrolet

Location: Portland, OR

Portland, OR Type: Full-time

Full-time Compensation: $60,000–$150,000+ annually, performance-based

Step up from auto sales into a structured Finance Manager training path while leading the sales floor. Strong fit if you’re an experienced automotive salesperson ready for leadership and higher earnings.

Employer: Owens Corning

Location: Portland, OR or Seattle, WA

Portland, OR or Seattle, WA Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $72,000 base + benefits, 401(k) with company contribution + match

Drive retail channel growth for a major building products brand. You’ll support big-box stores, pro desks, and contractors, focusing on in-store execution, training, and regional sales strategy.

(Duplicate listing detected; role only listed once.)

Employer: Cisco (Splunk Public Sector)

Location: Remote from anywhere in the US (serving Public Sector West; Portland-based candidates eligible)

Remote from anywhere in the US (serving Public Sector West; Portland-based candidates eligible) Type: Full-time, sales role with incentive plan

Full-time, sales role with incentive plan Salary: $109,000–$137,700 starting range (includes base + target incentive for sales plan)

Own a virtual territory for public sector customers, handling inbound and outbound, full sales cycles, and forecasting. Needs 2+ years tech/SaaS sales or biz dev and strong prospecting skills.

Employer: Solenis

Location: Based in Portland, OR with regular regional travel

Based in with regular regional travel Type: Full-time

Full-time Compensation Range: $102,130–$149,776 + discretionary bonus

Senior key account role in the pulp & paper / towel & tissue space. You’ll lead strategy and key relationships across multiple Oregon/Washington mills, with a company vehicle and strong benefits.

Employer: PRECOA

Location: Portland, OR (HQ)

Portland, OR (HQ) Type: Full-time, exempt

Full-time, exempt Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Behind-the-scenes role keeping CRM data, leads, and reporting tight for the sales org. Great if you’re detail-oriented, like Excel/Tableau/CRM tools, and want a path into ops, analytics, or marketing.

Employer: Vantage LED

Location: Portland, OR (Pacific Northwest territory, ~60% travel)

Portland, OR (Pacific Northwest territory, ~60% travel) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $45,000–$55,000/year base + benefits, ESOP, company car

Sell LED display solutions to sign dealers and digital signage partners. Good for B2B reps who like being on the road and want ownership via an employee stock ownership program.

Employer: adidas

Location: Portland, OR

Portland, OR Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed (manages a sizeable media budget)

Lead mid-funnel affiliate/content partnerships to drive traffic and revenue for adidas US eCom. Ideal if you have 3–5 years ecommerce + 2–3 years online marketing, and love data, content, and brand storytelling.

Employer: AVPro Global Holdings

Location: West Coast (Portland, OR region), heavy travel (up to 3 weeks/month)

West Coast (Portland, OR region), heavy travel (up to 3 weeks/month) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Technical sales role bridging AV over IP, control, and audio systems with customer needs. Great if you have 3+ years technical sales/solutions engineering and like demos, system design, and travel.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full description, and throw your hat in the ring while it’s fresh. Portland roles move fast, so don’t wait if it feels like a fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.