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📣 Portland, OR Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Roles
Portland’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level reps to six-figure enterprise and finance roles. Here are some of the most interesting openings hiring around the city.
Supplemental Sales Agent - Portland, OR
- Employer: Horace Mann
- Location: Portland, OR (field-based, no nights/weekends)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (commission, no cap mentioned)
Work with purpose selling supplemental benefits to educators and public servants. Leads are provided, you get full training, and you can work independently with no office requirement.
Account Manager - NBA/MLS Sports Teams
- Employer: BDA, LLC
- Location: Portland, OR (remote in PT time zone or hybrid near Woodinville, WA)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $75,000–$82,000 base in Oregon + bonus
Manage merchandise programs for major NBA/MLS teams and leagues. Ideal if you have 5+ years account management and direct experience working for a pro sports team.
Territory Sales Representative
- Employer: SnapDragon Associates (for a building materials distributor)
- Location: Greater Portland, OR (Oregon & SW Washington territory)
- Type: Full-time, hybrid/field-based
- Salary: $70K–$80K base, $125K+ OTE, uncapped commissions, company vehicle
Own a high-potential territory selling specialty building materials. Great fit if you’re a hunter who likes building dealer and contractor relationships and wants strong upside.
Sr. Enterprise Account Executive
- Employer: Neo4j
- Location: Portland, OR (likely remote/field for enterprise territory)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $270,000–$320,000 OTE (base + variable)
Senior enterprise software sales role selling graph data and AI solutions. Requires 7+ years enterprise software sales, complex deals, and experience in data/AI/BI or similar.
Account Manager (Commercial Landscaping)
- Employer: LandCare LLC
- Location: Portland, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $78,000–$95,000 base + profit sharing, company vehicle
Manage and grow commercial landscape accounts while partnering closely with operations. Mix of client service, upselling enhancements, and new business development.
Entry-level Sales and Marketing Representative - Diablo Tools
- Employer: Diablo Tools
- Location: Portland, OR (travel up to 40%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $55,000–$60,000 base + bonus, company vehicle
Great for recent grads (0–4 years experience). You’ll demo tools, train store staff, and manage promotions for a top construction brand, with heavy training and growth path in sales/marketing.
Regional Vice President Mutual Funds, West Territory (REMOTE + TRAVEL)
- Employer: Equitable
- Location: Remote within Western territory (includes Portland, OR)
- Type: Full-time, up to 75% travel
- Salary: $85,000 base + variable compensation
External wholesaler role covering CA, OR, WA, NV, ID, MT, HI & AK. You’ll educate advisors on mutual funds and model portfolios; FINRA 6, 63, and 7 required.
Account Director/Account Manager - Wound Care
- Employer: FloodGate Medical (recruiting for an early-stage wound care company)
- Location: Portland, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed ("huge upside earning potential")
Sell a unique advanced wound care product in an early-stage environment. Ideal if you have medical device experience in wound care and want ground-floor growth.
Agent, CMP-5 (Community Marketing Agent)
- Employer: Travel + Leisure Co. / Wyndham Destinations
- Location: Portland, OR (local sites/events)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (sales-based with benefits)
Face-to-face event and mall marketing role inviting guests to vacation ownership presentations. Good for outgoing people with 1–3 years sales/marketing (preferred) and strong people skills.
Event Marketer (Field Marketer)
- Employer: Great Day Improvements / Champion Window
- Location: Portland, OR
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $16–$19/hour + commission (high performers can earn $750–$1,500+/week in commissions)
Work home shows, festivals, and events to book in-home estimate appointments. Perfect if you’re energetic, love talking to people, and want flexible, event-based work.
Special Events Program Manager - Hybrid
- Employer: Providence
- Location: Portland, OR (Hybrid at 4400 NE Halsey St)
- Type: Full-time, day shift
- Pay Range: $42.55–$66.06/hour
Lead a portfolio of high-profile fundraising and special events for Providence Foundations. Requires 5+ years event management, ideally in non-profit or healthcare.
Automotive Sales Team Lead / Finance Manager Trainee
- Employer: Gee Automotive Companies – Ron Tonkin Chevrolet
- Location: Portland, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Compensation: $60,000–$150,000+ annually, performance-based
Step up from auto sales into a structured Finance Manager training path while leading the sales floor. Strong fit if you’re an experienced automotive salesperson ready for leadership and higher earnings.
Retail Sr Area Sales Manager – Retail (Enterprise)
- Employer: Owens Corning
- Location: Portland, OR or Seattle, WA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $72,000 base + benefits, 401(k) with company contribution + match
Drive retail channel growth for a major building products brand. You’ll support big-box stores, pro desks, and contractors, focusing on in-store execution, training, and regional sales strategy.
(Duplicate listing detected; role only listed once.)
Virtual Sales Account Executive - Splunk Public Sector West (Remote)
- Employer: Cisco (Splunk Public Sector)
- Location: Remote from anywhere in the US (serving Public Sector West; Portland-based candidates eligible)
- Type: Full-time, sales role with incentive plan
- Salary: $109,000–$137,700 starting range (includes base + target incentive for sales plan)
Own a virtual territory for public sector customers, handling inbound and outbound, full sales cycles, and forecasting. Needs 2+ years tech/SaaS sales or biz dev and strong prospecting skills.
Business Development Leader, Towel & Tissue (Oregon)
- Employer: Solenis
- Location: Based in Portland, OR with regular regional travel
- Type: Full-time
- Compensation Range: $102,130–$149,776 + discretionary bonus
Senior key account role in the pulp & paper / towel & tissue space. You’ll lead strategy and key relationships across multiple Oregon/Washington mills, with a company vehicle and strong benefits.
Sales Operations Coordinator
- Employer: PRECOA
- Location: Portland, OR (HQ)
- Type: Full-time, exempt
- Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)
Behind-the-scenes role keeping CRM data, leads, and reporting tight for the sales org. Great if you’re detail-oriented, like Excel/Tableau/CRM tools, and want a path into ops, analytics, or marketing.
Sales Representative - Remote Outside Sales
- Employer: Vantage LED
- Location: Portland, OR (Pacific Northwest territory, ~60% travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $45,000–$55,000/year base + benefits, ESOP, company car
Sell LED display solutions to sign dealers and digital signage partners. Good for B2B reps who like being on the road and want ownership via an employee stock ownership program.
Manager, Affiliate Marketing - Content
- Employer: adidas
- Location: Portland, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (manages a sizeable media budget)
Lead mid-funnel affiliate/content partnerships to drive traffic and revenue for adidas US eCom. Ideal if you have 3–5 years ecommerce + 2–3 years online marketing, and love data, content, and brand storytelling.
Sales Engineer - West Coast
- Employer: AVPro Global Holdings
- Location: West Coast (Portland, OR region), heavy travel (up to 3 weeks/month)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Technical sales role bridging AV over IP, control, and audio systems with customer needs. Great if you have 3+ years technical sales/solutions engineering and like demos, system design, and travel.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full description, and throw your hat in the ring while it’s fresh. Portland roles move fast, so don’t wait if it feels like a fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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