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🏭 Portland, OR Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings
Portland’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, from metals and food to auctions and steel tube. Here are several solid roles, from entry-level to plant leadership.
Plant Manager
- Employer: CiresiMorek (confidential client)
- Location: Portland, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead an entire plant with full P&L ownership in a high-mix, process-driven manufacturing environment. Ideal if you have 10+ years of leadership plus experience with casting, melting, or metallurgical processes and enjoy driving Lean and continuous improvement.
Production Shift Manager
- Employer: JMS Talent Partners (client in Gresham, OR)
- Location: Portland/Gresham area
- Type: Full-time, on-site, direct hire
- Salary: $90,000–$100,000/year (DOE)
Oversee direct and indirect labor on back night shifts (Wed–Fri, every other Sat, ~6:00 PM–6:30 AM) in a fast-paced, high-tech manufacturing plant. Good fit if you’re a seasoned supervisor who loves KPIs, coaching teams, and continuous improvement.
Yard Staff
- Employer: Ritchie Bros. / IAA Holdings, LLC
- Location: Portland, OR
- Type: Full-time, outdoor
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on yard role moving and checking in vehicles for auctions, mostly outdoors in all weather. Includes vehicle detailing, basic equipment use, and customer help, with training on forklift/loader and a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401k match, PTO).
Titanium Line Operator LMA
- Employer: Precision Castparts
- Location: Portland, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work on chemical cleaning and fluorescent penetrant prep for titanium castings using alkaline/acid baths and hot water washes. Good for someone with basic chemistry/math, prior etch or NDT-related experience, and comfort with PPE, chemicals, and heavier lifting.
Structural Steel Tube Manufacturing (Entry-Level, Will Train)
- Employer: Maruichi Oregon Steel Tube LLC
- Location: Portland, OR
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: $21.50/hour
No manufacturing experience? They will train you to run tools, gauges, forklifts, and cranes in a steel tube plant. Standout perks: 100% employer-paid medical/dental/vision/STD/LTD/life and 401k after 90 days, plus paid breaks, uniforms, and boots.
Production – Food Processing (Assistant Cook, Heavy Lifting)
- Employer: Trailblazer Foods
- Location: Portland, OR 97230
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: $17.50/hour
Help make jam, jelly, syrup, and pie filling by staging ingredients, running kettles and mixers, and completing batch paperwork. Comes with 100% paid medical insurance plus 401(k) and other benefits; best for someone with at least 1 year of food processing experience and okay with heavy lifting.
Warehouse Associate (Temporary)
- Employer: PCF Management / Pine Crest Fabrics
- Location: Near Portland Airport, Portland, OR
- Type: Full-time, temporary (Dec 7 – Feb 17, 2027)
- Salary: Not listed
Short-term warehouse role handling incoming fabric shipments, order picking, and shipping prep. Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–4:30 PM, ideal if you have warehouse experience, can use forklifts/pallet jacks, and want a defined seasonal gig.
Outside Auction Setup / Forklift Driver
- Employer: Commercial Industrial Auctions
- Location: Portland, OR 97236
- Type: Full-time, outdoor
- Pay: $18.00–$20.00/hour
Set up and load out industrial auctions working mostly outside, Monday–Friday 8:00 AM–4:30 PM plus one Saturday a month. Great if you have 1+ year forklift and warehouse experience, a valid driver’s license with good record, and like fast-paced, physical work.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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