Portland’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, from metals and food to auctions and steel tube. Here are several solid roles, from entry-level to plant leadership.

Employer: CiresiMorek (confidential client)

CiresiMorek (confidential client) Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead an entire plant with full P&L ownership in a high-mix, process-driven manufacturing environment. Ideal if you have 10+ years of leadership plus experience with casting, melting, or metallurgical processes and enjoy driving Lean and continuous improvement.

Employer: JMS Talent Partners (client in Gresham, OR)

(client in Gresham, OR) Location: Portland/Gresham area

Type: Full-time, on-site, direct hire

Salary: $90,000–$100,000/year (DOE)

Oversee direct and indirect labor on back night shifts (Wed–Fri, every other Sat, ~6:00 PM–6:30 AM) in a fast-paced, high-tech manufacturing plant. Good fit if you’re a seasoned supervisor who loves KPIs, coaching teams, and continuous improvement.

Employer: Ritchie Bros. / IAA Holdings, LLC

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time, outdoor

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on yard role moving and checking in vehicles for auctions, mostly outdoors in all weather. Includes vehicle detailing, basic equipment use, and customer help, with training on forklift/loader and a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401k match, PTO).

Employer: Precision Castparts

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on chemical cleaning and fluorescent penetrant prep for titanium castings using alkaline/acid baths and hot water washes. Good for someone with basic chemistry/math, prior etch or NDT-related experience, and comfort with PPE, chemicals, and heavier lifting.

Employer: Maruichi Oregon Steel Tube LLC

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $21.50/hour

No manufacturing experience? They will train you to run tools, gauges, forklifts, and cranes in a steel tube plant. Standout perks: 100% employer-paid medical/dental/vision/STD/LTD/life and 401k after 90 days, plus paid breaks, uniforms, and boots.

Employer: Trailblazer Foods

Location: Portland, OR 97230

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $17.50/hour

Help make jam, jelly, syrup, and pie filling by staging ingredients, running kettles and mixers, and completing batch paperwork. Comes with 100% paid medical insurance plus 401(k) and other benefits; best for someone with at least 1 year of food processing experience and okay with heavy lifting.

Employer: PCF Management / Pine Crest Fabrics

Location: Near Portland Airport, Portland, OR

Type: Full-time, temporary (Dec 7 – Feb 17, 2027)

Salary: Not listed

Short-term warehouse role handling incoming fabric shipments, order picking, and shipping prep. Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–4:30 PM, ideal if you have warehouse experience, can use forklifts/pallet jacks, and want a defined seasonal gig.

Employer: Commercial Industrial Auctions

Location: Portland, OR 97236

Type: Full-time, outdoor

Pay: $18.00–$20.00/hour

Set up and load out industrial auctions working mostly outside, Monday–Friday 8:00 AM–4:30 PM plus one Saturday a month. Great if you have 1+ year forklift and warehouse experience, a valid driver’s license with good record, and like fast-paced, physical work.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.