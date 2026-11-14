Portland’s tech scene is busy right now—lots of remote and hybrid roles plus some solid hands-on field work. Here are several IT and tech-heavy openings worth a look this week.

Employer: Affirm

Location: Portland, OR (remote-first, US-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $146,000 – $225,000/year (range varies by state)

Lead company-wide security programs that protect Affirm’s products and data. Great fit if you have 8+ years driving complex security initiatives and want a remote-first role with strong benefits and equity.

Employer: Motus Recruiting and Staffing, Inc. (for a major utility)

Location: Portland, OR (hybrid)

Type: 1-year contract, renewable, with benefits

Salary: Not listed

Own SharePoint design and administration for Real Property Services in Transmission. Ideal for a SharePoint power user (5+ years) who enjoys requirements gathering, process improvement, and building workflows and dashboards.

Employer: Perma Technologies

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

High-impact SAP finance lead role owning global S/4HANA Finance architecture and configuration. Best for senior FICO experts (15+ years) who can design multi-entity, multi-currency setups and integrate tightly with supply chain and manufacturing.

Employer: Affirm

Location: Portland, OR (remote-first, US-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $204,000 – $290,000/year (range varies by state)

Lead technical strategy for Affirm’s authentication and checkout experiences across web and mobile. Great for senior React/Vue + TypeScript engineers who like high-scale consumer systems, fraud-aware flows, and mentoring.

Employer: PwC

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: $155,000 – $410,000/year

Executive-level role shaping AI and data architectures for clients—LLMs, vector databases, RAG, and cloud platforms. Good match if you have 9+ years in data/AI consulting and want to own strategy, client relationships, and thought leadership.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time, consulting (travel up to 50%)

Salary: $134,500 – $265,100/year

Lead NetSuite implementations for growing finance teams—record-to-report, procure-to-pay, or order-to-cash. Great for certified NetSuite pros who enjoy client-facing work, mentoring juniors, and multi-project juggling.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time, consulting (travel up to 50%)

Salary: $110,700 – $218,300/year

Design and deliver Google Gemini (GECX) solutions for customer experience and contact centers. Ideal if you have end-to-end GCP Gemini delivery experience and want to blend hands-on architecture with client management and business development.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Portland, OR (hybrid, regular office presence)

Type: Full-time, consulting (travel up to 50%)

Salary: $141,200 – $278,300/year

Manage eDiscovery and unstructured data projects using tools like Relativity, AI platforms, and cloud services. Good for data-savvy leaders with 6+ years in forensics/eDiscovery who like team leadership and complex client work.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Portland, OR (hybrid, regular office presence)

Type: Full-time, consulting (travel up to 50%)

Salary: $86,700 – $170,900/year

Hands-on role executing eDiscovery and contract analytics using Relativity, AI tools, SQL/Python, and BI dashboards. Great entry-to-mid level spot (2+ years) if you want to grow in data-forensics and AI-powered investigations.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Portland, OR (hybrid, regular office presence)

Type: Full-time, consulting (travel up to 50%)

Salary: $116,200 – $229,100/year

Lead day-to-day delivery on eDiscovery and unstructured data projects, supervising consultants and using AI and analytics tools. A fit if you have 4+ years in forensics/eDiscovery and want more client-facing and leadership responsibility.

Employer: Affirm

Location: Portland, OR (remote-first, US-based)

Type: Full-time (posting lists “Volunteer” but includes salary & benefits)

Salary: $115,000 – $180,000/year (range varies by state)

Early-career backend role on the Continuous Delivery team, building CI/CD platforms and tooling with Python or Kotlin, AWS, MySQL, and Kubernetes. Great if you like developer productivity, infrastructure, and large-scale systems.

Employer: Digital Fortress

Location: Portland, OR (on-site data centers)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $26.59 – $29.00/hour

Blend facilities and IT work in data centers—HVAC systems, cabling, customer support, and on-call rotations. Solid choice if you have 2+ years in mechanical systems and data center ops and want steady weekday hours plus full benefits.

Employer: ABB

Location: Remote in Oregon, based near Portland

Type: Full-time, remote with 65–70% travel

Salary: Not listed

Support pulp and paper customers with on-site and remote service for testing and control equipment. Good for experienced electro-mechanical techs who like travel, autonomy, and strong corporate benefits.

Employer: Eurolink Communications (Comcast Xfinity contractor)

Location: Portland, OR & surrounding areas

Type: Contract, 1099

Pay: $1,400 – $2,300+/week (piece-rate)

Install and service internet and TV for residential and business customers—no experience needed, full training provided. Great if you want fast on-the-job learning, high earning potential, and don’t mind ladders, driving, and outdoor work.

Employer: Xumo (Comcast/Charter JV)

Location: Portland, OR (virtual in OR)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Principal-level role designing low-latency video workflows (FFmpeg, HLS/DASH, SRT/RTMP) for live and VOD streaming. Perfect for senior video engineers who enjoy deep debugging, open-source media tooling, and mentoring.

Employer: Bonneville Power Administration (BPA)

Location: Portland, OR (on-site federal role)

Type: Full-time, permanent (GS-12)

Salary: $96,443 – $125,378/year

Federal geomatics role supporting transmission lines with remote sensing, aerial photography, and UAS mapping. Great if you have cartography/geomatics education plus specialized experience in UAS missions and want strong federal benefits.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are hiring for related roles too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.