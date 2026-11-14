Portland’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hands-on clinic work to academic medicine. Here are several solid openings across imaging, hospital medicine, and specialty care.

Employer: TalentBurst, an Inc 5000 company

TalentBurst, an Inc 5000 company Location: Portland, OR (short-term acute care teaching hospital )

(short-term acute care ) Type: Internship / Travel , ~ 40 hrs/week , 10-hr day shifts, 13-week contract

Internship / , ~ , 10-hr day shifts, contract Pay: $2,551 per week

You’ll work 1:1 with patients doing a full range of vascular ultrasound studies (aorta, carotids, arterial/venous, renal, stents) in a large 536-bed teaching hospital using Philips equipment. Great fit if you have OBMI, ARDMS RVT, BLS, and at least 1 year of recent vascular experience; first-time travelers are welcome.

Employer: AFC Urgent Care Portland/Vancouver

Location: NE Portland clinic – 6633 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97213

Type: Full-time , ~ 40 hrs/week , Mon–Fri, 8:00am–4:30pm

, ~ , Pay: $22–$26+ per hour (based on experience)

You’ll split time between regular MA work and Occ Med: physicals, vaccines, blood draws, drug screens, EKGs, plus scheduling and EMR follow-up. Comes with monthly team bonuses, free healthcare for you and your family through AFC, 401(k) with 3% match, 3 weeks PTO, and on-the-job growth (including LXMO training).

Employer: Aura Health

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

You’ll run advanced MRI scanners, follow set protocols, and work closely with radiologists in a patient-first, community-focused setting. Good for techs who like direct patient contact, safety-focused practice, and being part of a collaborative imaging team.

Employer: Personal Touch Home Health Care Services Inc.

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Academic Body Imaging Radiologist role reading abdominal and other body studies and doing image-guided biopsies and drainages. Ideal if you want a mix of high-level clinical work, close collaboration with other services, and teaching in an academic center.

Employer: Preferred Home Health Care & Nursing Services

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Provide psychiatric care for kids and teens across inpatient and outpatient settings in an academic environment. You’ll evaluate, diagnose, treat, and also teach child psychiatry fellows with room for scholarly work if you’re interested.

Employer: Health Marketing

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Focus on pediatric heart care across cardiac MRI, echo, inpatient, and clinic settings, and help grow advanced 3D+ imaging and CMR programs. Great if you enjoy both complex imaging and program-building in an academic-style practice.

Employer: Northshore Home Health Care

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Care for children with autoimmune, inflammatory, and demyelinating neurologic disorders while keeping a broad pediatric neurology practice. Mix of inpatient consults, outpatient and virtual visits, shared call, plus teaching and research opportunities.

Employer: Health Marketing

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Evaluate adults with cognitive issues, diagnose Alzheimer’s and related dementias, and guide treatment plans, including monoclonal antibody therapy when appropriate. Academic-style role with patient care, teaching, and room for research.

Employer: Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Child neurologist role with a focus on pediatric movement disorders and tone management. You’ll handle complex diagnostic workups, procedures as needed, and collaborate with a multidisciplinary team while contributing to teaching.

Employer: Health Here

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Provide anesthesia and perioperative care for critically ill and injured children across multiple locations. Strong fit if you like high-acuity OR work, teaching trainees, and contributing to research and quality improvement.

Employer: CONSUMER DIRECTED SERVICES INC.

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Join an academic medical center providing specialized neuro-ophthalmology care and consults for complex neuro-visual cases. Includes resident teaching and research; requires completion of residency and ability to be board-certified/eligible and licensed in Oregon.

Employer: Proforma Health

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Inpatient hospital medicine role where you admit, manage, and discharge patients and coordinate care across services. Good match for BC/BE internal medicine physicians who enjoy high-acuity work, quality improvement, and teaching students and residents.

Employer: Black Women's Mental Health Institute

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Faculty role in Cardiothoracic Imaging, reading thoracic and cardiac CT, MR, and X-ray, plus performing thoracic biopsies and aspirations. You’ll also teach learners and join interdisciplinary conferences; ABR board-eligible after ACGME residency is required.

Employer: CARIN Alliance

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Care for patients with Parkinson disease and other movement disorders, including advanced therapies and multidisciplinary care. Academic-style position with clinical work, teaching, and chances to join research and outreach.

Employer: Proforma Health

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Provide intensive care for newborns in the NICU and affiliated centers, working closely with a multidisciplinary team. Includes clinical care, some administrative duties, teaching, and scholarly activity.

Employer: Affinity Home Health Care Inc

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Provide psychiatric assessment, medication management, and psychotherapy, including care for perinatal mood disorders, pregnancy loss, infertility, sexual dysfunction, and relationship issues. You’ll collaborate with medical teams and help teach and supervise learners.

Employer: Affinity Home Health Care Inc

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Deliver anesthesia and perioperative care for critically ill and complex adult patients across multiple campuses. Role blends OR care with teaching and optional scholarly work in clinical research or education.

Employer: Black Women's Mental Health Institute

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Clinical role in reproductive endocrinology and infertility, including complex reproductive care and likely IVF-related work. Strong teaching component with medical students, residents, and fellows, plus opportunities in research and outreach.

Employer: Fairview Hospital / Cleveland Clinic

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Join a multidisciplinary Headache Center treating complex headache and facial pain. You’ll provide specialized care, teach trainees, and can participate in research and outreach; UCNS-certified headache fellowship is required.

Employer: Seacrest Behavioral Health

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Care for neuromuscular patients in ambulatory neurology and EMG clinics, with possible inpatient attending duties and call coverage. Academic-style role with a mix of clinical care, research development, teaching, and departmental work.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.