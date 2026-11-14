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Portland
🏥 Portland, OR Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Clinical & Physician Roles
13 days ago
Portland’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hands-on clinic work to academic medicine. Here are several solid openings across imaging, hospital medicine, and specialty care.
Travel Vascular Sonographer – $2,551/week
- Employer: TalentBurst, an Inc 5000 company
- Location: Portland, OR (short-term acute care teaching hospital)
- Type: Internship / Travel, ~40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts, 13-week contract
- Pay: $2,551 per week
You’ll work 1:1 with patients doing a full range of vascular ultrasound studies (aorta, carotids, arterial/venous, renal, stents) in a large 536-bed teaching hospital using Philips equipment. Great fit if you have OBMI, ARDMS RVT, BLS, and at least 1 year of recent vascular experience; first-time travelers are welcome.
Medical Assistant – Occupational Medicine
- Employer: AFC Urgent Care Portland/Vancouver
- Location: NE Portland clinic – 6633 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97213
- Type: Full-time, ~40 hrs/week, Mon–Fri, 8:00am–4:30pm
- Pay: $22–$26+ per hour (based on experience)
You’ll split time between regular MA work and Occ Med: physicals, vaccines, blood draws, drug screens, EKGs, plus scheduling and EMR follow-up. Comes with monthly team bonuses, free healthcare for you and your family through AFC, 401(k) with 3% match, 3 weeks PTO, and on-the-job growth (including LXMO training).
MRI Technologist
- Employer: Aura Health
- Location: Portland, OR
- Type: Full-time
You’ll run advanced MRI scanners, follow set protocols, and work closely with radiologists in a patient-first, community-focused setting. Good for techs who like direct patient contact, safety-focused practice, and being part of a collaborative imaging team.
Imaging Radiologist – Body Imaging
- Employer: Personal Touch Home Health Care Services Inc.
- Location: Portland, OR
- Type: Full-time
Academic Body Imaging Radiologist role reading abdominal and other body studies and doing image-guided biopsies and drainages. Ideal if you want a mix of high-level clinical work, close collaboration with other services, and teaching in an academic center.
Child & Adolescent Psychiatrist
- Employer: Preferred Home Health Care & Nursing Services
- Location: Portland, OR
- Type: Full-time
Provide psychiatric care for kids and teens across inpatient and outpatient settings in an academic environment. You’ll evaluate, diagnose, treat, and also teach child psychiatry fellows with room for scholarly work if you’re interested.
Pediatric Cardiologist
- Employer: Health Marketing
- Location: Portland, OR
- Type: Full-time
Focus on pediatric heart care across cardiac MRI, echo, inpatient, and clinic settings, and help grow advanced 3D+ imaging and CMR programs. Great if you enjoy both complex imaging and program-building in an academic-style practice.
Pediatric Neuroimmunologist & Neurologist
- Employer: Northshore Home Health Care
- Location: Portland, OR
- Type: Full-time
Care for children with autoimmune, inflammatory, and demyelinating neurologic disorders while keeping a broad pediatric neurology practice. Mix of inpatient consults, outpatient and virtual visits, shared call, plus teaching and research opportunities.
Cognitive Neurologist
- Employer: Health Marketing
- Location: Portland, OR
- Type: Full-time
Evaluate adults with cognitive issues, diagnose Alzheimer’s and related dementias, and guide treatment plans, including monoclonal antibody therapy when appropriate. Academic-style role with patient care, teaching, and room for research.
Pediatric Neurologist – Movement Disorders
- Employer: Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association
- Location: Portland, OR
- Type: Full-time
Child neurologist role with a focus on pediatric movement disorders and tone management. You’ll handle complex diagnostic workups, procedures as needed, and collaborate with a multidisciplinary team while contributing to teaching.
Pediatric Anesthesiologist
- Employer: Health Here
- Location: Portland, OR
- Type: Full-time
Provide anesthesia and perioperative care for critically ill and injured children across multiple locations. Strong fit if you like high-acuity OR work, teaching trainees, and contributing to research and quality improvement.
Neuro-Ophthalmologist
- Employer: CONSUMER DIRECTED SERVICES INC.
- Location: Portland, OR
- Type: Full-time
Join an academic medical center providing specialized neuro-ophthalmology care and consults for complex neuro-visual cases. Includes resident teaching and research; requires completion of residency and ability to be board-certified/eligible and licensed in Oregon.
Hospitalist Physician
- Employer: Proforma Health
- Location: Portland, OR
- Type: Full-time
Inpatient hospital medicine role where you admit, manage, and discharge patients and coordinate care across services. Good match for BC/BE internal medicine physicians who enjoy high-acuity work, quality improvement, and teaching students and residents.
Radiologist – Cardiothoracic Imaging
- Employer: Black Women's Mental Health Institute
- Location: Portland, OR
- Type: Full-time
Faculty role in Cardiothoracic Imaging, reading thoracic and cardiac CT, MR, and X-ray, plus performing thoracic biopsies and aspirations. You’ll also teach learners and join interdisciplinary conferences; ABR board-eligible after ACGME residency is required.
Movement Disorders Neurologist
- Employer: CARIN Alliance
- Location: Portland, OR
- Type: Full-time
Care for patients with Parkinson disease and other movement disorders, including advanced therapies and multidisciplinary care. Academic-style position with clinical work, teaching, and chances to join research and outreach.
Neonatologist
- Employer: Proforma Health
- Location: Portland, OR
- Type: Full-time
Provide intensive care for newborns in the NICU and affiliated centers, working closely with a multidisciplinary team. Includes clinical care, some administrative duties, teaching, and scholarly activity.
Psychiatrist – Reproductive & General
- Employer: Affinity Home Health Care Inc
- Location: Portland, OR
- Type: Full-time
Provide psychiatric assessment, medication management, and psychotherapy, including care for perinatal mood disorders, pregnancy loss, infertility, sexual dysfunction, and relationship issues. You’ll collaborate with medical teams and help teach and supervise learners.
Generalist Anesthesiologist – Adult
- Employer: Affinity Home Health Care Inc
- Location: Portland, OR
- Type: Full-time
Deliver anesthesia and perioperative care for critically ill and complex adult patients across multiple campuses. Role blends OR care with teaching and optional scholarly work in clinical research or education.
Reproductive Endocrinologist
- Employer: Black Women's Mental Health Institute
- Location: Portland, OR
- Type: Full-time
Clinical role in reproductive endocrinology and infertility, including complex reproductive care and likely IVF-related work. Strong teaching component with medical students, residents, and fellows, plus opportunities in research and outreach.
Neurologist – Headache & Facial Pain
- Employer: Fairview Hospital / Cleveland Clinic
- Location: Portland, OR
- Type: Full-time
Join a multidisciplinary Headache Center treating complex headache and facial pain. You’ll provide specialized care, teach trainees, and can participate in research and outreach; UCNS-certified headache fellowship is required.
Neuromuscular Neurologist
- Employer: Seacrest Behavioral Health
- Location: Portland, OR
- Type: Full-time
Care for neuromuscular patients in ambulatory neurology and EMG clinics, with possible inpatient attending duties and call coverage. Academic-style role with a mix of clinical care, research development, teaching, and departmental work.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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