Portland’s food and hotel scene is buzzing right now, from fine dining downtown to busy cafes and hotels in the neighborhoods. If you like fast-paced shifts, guest smiles, and good perks, there’s a lot to pick from this week.

Employer: Bon Appétit Management Company

Location: Lewis & Clark College, Portland, OR

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday with weekend availability

Pay: $25.00–$25.81/hour

Lead campus catering events, supervise staff, and help plan and execute functions. Comes with free staff meal, parking/bus pass, and $75 shoe credit; prior catering/event experience required.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time, flexible shifts incl. nights/weekends/holidays

Help run a single restaurant, hire and coach team members, and drive guest experience and sales. Role includes paid leadership training, free meals on shift, bonus potential, 401(k) with match, and full benefits.

(Note: Another posting lists the same Assistant Manager role; this is the same position.)

Employer: PM Hotel Group

Location: Tigard, OR (Portland metro)

Type: Full-time, varied schedule incl. nights/weekends/holidays

Oversee all housekeeping and laundry operations, manage and train staff, and control budgets and inventory. Good fit if you have 2+ years housekeeping management and want hotel & F&B discounts with a growing hotel group.

Employer: Marriott International / The Ritz-Carlton

Location: Downtown Portland, OR

Type: Full-time, non-management

Work in a fine-dining kitchen handling hot and cold prep, cooking on multiple stations, and maintaining high food and safety standards. Ideal for cooks with 2+ years experience looking to step into a luxury hotel environment.

Employer: Hilton

Location: Downtown Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Keep the kitchen running by cleaning dishware, pots, and equipment, and supporting banquet setups. Comes with strong Hilton travel discounts, PTO, health benefits, and mental health support.

(Note: Another link lists the same Dishwasher/Utility Steward role at this hotel.)

Employer: Shake Shack

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time, flexible hours

Run daily operations in a high-volume Shack, lead and train the team, and drive local marketing and guest satisfaction. Offers weekly pay, bonuses, meal discounts, full benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Din Tai Fung North America

Location: Washington Square, Tigard, OR (Portland metro)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $23.50/hour

Steam and finish their famous dumplings to order in a show kitchen, plus help with prep and station setup/close. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, commuter benefits, and meal discounts, with room to grow.

Employer: Travel + Leisure Co.

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time, evening shifts (2:30–10:30 pm)

Pay: $18/hour

Front desk role handling check-in/out, payments, and guest questions at a vacation resort. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO (for eligible roles), 401(k) with match, and travel perks.

Employer: Not listed (quick-service restaurant)

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Lead restaurant shifts, supervise team members, handle cash, and keep food quality and cleanliness on point. Requires ServSafe certification, strong customer service, and comfort working around fryers, grills, and fast-paced kitchen equipment.

(Note: Several identical Shift Manager postings appear; they describe the same role.)

Employer: World Foods

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Make espresso drinks, pour beer and wine, and jump in with front-end help at a specialty market. Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and 50% deli / 20% store discount; 6+ months customer service preferred.

Employer: Canopy by Hilton Portland Pearl District

Location: Pearl District, Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22/hour

Cook on multiple stations (grill, sauté, fry, etc.), keep stations clean, and follow recipes and safety rules in a busy hotel restaurant. Great for experienced cooks who want a steady hotel gig in a walkable neighborhood.

Employer: Portland Lodging

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $75,000–$100,000/year

Lead overall hotel operations, guest relations, and front desk coverage, especially on weekends. Best for someone with Choice Hotels and PMS experience who’s ready to own the full property.

Employer: Sapphire Health Services – Gateway Care Center

Location: NE Portland, OR

Type: Part-time

Prepare meals for residents, follow special diets, and keep a clean, safe kitchen in a skilled nursing setting. Includes PTO, 401(k), medical, dental, vision, bonuses, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Quality Inn and Suites

Location: Portland, OR 97232

Type: Part-time, 7 am–3 pm

Pay: $17–$18/hour

Handle check-in/out, reservations, payments, and lobby breakfast setup/cleanup. Requires 1+ year hotel front desk experience and comfort with online booking sites; Choice Advantage knowledge is a big plus.

Employer: Jack in the Box (3 Brothers Restaurants)

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Work front counter or kitchen, take orders, prep food, and keep the restaurant clean in a fast-paced setting. No experience required—just a good attitude, reliability, and comfort on your feet.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing and may have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.