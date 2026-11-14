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👔 Portland, OR Executive & Management Roles With Multiple Openings
Portland’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially for people who can run complex programs, projects, and teams. If you’ve got management experience, there are several strong options across tech, government, construction, finance, and design.
Regional Service Operations Manager (Senior Manager, Regional Field Service)
- Employer: Rivian
- Location: Portland, OR (field-based, heavy regional travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (OR): $131,200 – $173,840 + bonus & equity potential
- Lead regional service strategy for Rivian’s EV service centers, owning customer experience, P&L, and operational excellence. Ideal if you have 8+ years in automotive or high-tech operations and enjoy building high-performing, multi-site teams.
Sr Staff Engineer, Program/Project Mgmt (Manager, CE Product Sustaining Engineering)
- Employer: Celestica
- Location: Portland, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Manage a team of engineering product managers supporting semiconductor capital equipment (EFEMs). You’ll be the technical and business liaison across customers, engineering, operations, and supply chain, with 11–14 years’ experience in complex hardware environments.
Operations Manager – Architecture Studio
- Employer: Waterleaf Architecture / OrangeWall+WaterLeaf
- Location: Portland, OR (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive (range not listed on LinkedIn; Indeed posting shows ~$90,000 – $120,000/year)
- Run the business side of a newly merged architecture studio—finance, HR, tech systems, and office operations—so designers can focus on projects. Great fit if you have 5+ years in operations/office management, ideally in architecture or design.
Construction Project Manager – Public & Commercial Projects
- Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for a GC)
- Location: Portland, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $120,000 – $170,000 + bonuses, strong benefits, relocation
- Lead commercial, public, and K–12 construction projects from pre-con through closeout. Best for PMs with 5+ years at a general contractor and experience with TI/remodels, MEP coordination, and tools like Procore or MS Project.
Project Manager – Bridges & Structures
- Employer: David Evans and Associates, Inc. (DEA)
- Location: Portland, OR (hybrid/flexible schedules)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $120,640 – $180,960/year + bonus eligibility
- Lead complex transportation projects (bridges, highways, transit) for public-sector clients. Requires 10+ years in transportation engineering/PM and an Oregon PE (or ability to obtain within 6 months).
Technical Program Manager, Technology Operations & AI Enablement
- Employer: Ampere
- Location: Portland, OR (hybrid, global team)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $118,500 – $177,500/year
- Drive cross-functional cloud, data, and AI programs plus AI adoption across the company. Good for technically fluent PMs with 2+ years leading complex tech programs in Azure/enterprise environments.
Sales Project Manager – Waterworks
- Employer: Ferguson
- Location: Portland, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Range: $4,500 – $9,716.30/month + bonus eligibility
- Blend project management and sales support for water and wastewater treatment plant projects. Great move if you have construction/waterworks or commercial plumbing experience and want a more office-based role with strong benefits.
Project Manager – Highway/Roadway (8+ Years)
- Employer: AECOM
- Location: Portland, OR (hybrid; travel may be required)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $130,000 – $240,000/year
- Own full P&L and delivery for highway/roadway projects, from planning through closeout. Ideal for civil engineers with 8+ years’ experience and strong leadership and client-facing skills.
Project Manager – Department of Community Justice
- Employer: Multnomah County
- Location: Portland, OR (Hybrid) – Juvenile Justice Complex
- Type: Full-time, represented, non-exempt
- Pay: $46.63 – $57.34/hour + strong public benefits
- Lead tech-focused justice projects (software and hardware like body scanners, fingerprinting) that support the county’s digital strategy. Requires 3+ years of PM experience and working knowledge of Oregon’s criminal justice systems.
Program Manager (Privacy)
- Employer: ATF (U.S. Federal Government)
- Location: Portland, OR (location within ATF to be determined)
- Type: Full-time, GS-14 federal role
- Salary: GS-14 pay (exact range not listed in posting)
- Run and improve ATF’s Privacy Program, including FOIA/Privacy Act operations and request systems. Best for experienced federal/privacy leaders with GS-13-level background in FOIA, compliance, and information governance.
Sector Transformation Manager – Health, Clinical Research
- Employer: EY
- Location: Portland, OR (remote/hybrid; travel up to 50%)
- Type: Full-time, consulting
- Salary (most US locations): $128,400 – $235,300/year
- Lead clinical research and healthcare transformation workstreams for academic medical centers and health systems. Great if you have 7+ years consulting in clinical research/healthcare and enjoy large-scale operating model and digital change.
Principal Product Manager, People & Places Technology
- Employer: Autodesk
- Location: Portland, OR (may require in-person onboarding)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $142,425 – $259,050/year + bonus/stock
- Own product strategy and roadmap for HR/workplace tech (Workday and beyond) for a 15,000-person global company. Best for senior product leaders who can drive AI-enabled HR products and influence execs without heavy oversight.
Transformation Delivery Senior Manager, Accounting Transformation Group
- Employer: Amazon
- Location: Portland, OR (multi-site options)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (Portland): $139,100 – $188,200/year + RSUs & sign-on
- Lead end-to-end delivery for a multi-year accounting tech/ERP transformation (e.g., SAP S/4HANA or similar). Requires 10+ years in finance/accounting or related fields and deep experience with data migration, testing, change, and business readiness.
Market Support Manager – Wealth & Investment Management
- Employer: Wells Fargo
- Location: Portland, OR (also Seattle/Bellevue)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $110,000 – $196,000/year
- Manage a brokerage support team in Wealth & Investment Management, handling operations, risk, and staff development. You’ll need Series 7, 9/10, and 63 or 66, plus 5+ years in financial services ops and 2+ years of leadership.
Operations Manager – OrangeWall+WaterLeaf (Indeed Listing)
- Employer: ORANGEWALLstudios / OrangeWall+WaterLeaf
- Location: Portland, OR (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $90,000 – $120,000/year
- Same Operations Manager role as above, with more detail on pay and benefits. If you like the idea of shaping a new architecture studio’s culture and systems, this is worth a close look.
Program Manager – Portland Solar Access Program
- Employer: Energy Trust of Oregon
- Location: Portland Metro (Hybrid; quarterly office visits)
- Type: Full-time, grant-funded through ~12/31/2029
- Salary: $88,800 – $112,800 starting range (full range to $136,700)
- Lead a five-year initiative bringing solar + storage to low-income households, in partnership with community groups and the Portland Clean Energy Fund. Great for renewable energy program managers with contract, budget, and community-partnership experience.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh. A quick, tailored resume and a short, focused cover note can make a big difference.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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