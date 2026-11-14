Portland’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially for people who can run complex programs, projects, and teams. If you’ve got management experience, there are several strong options across tech, government, construction, finance, and design.

Employer: Rivian

Rivian Location: Portland, OR (field-based, heavy regional travel)

(field-based, heavy regional travel) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (OR): $131,200 – $173,840 + bonus & equity potential

+ bonus & equity potential Lead regional service strategy for Rivian’s EV service centers, owning customer experience, P&L, and operational excellence. Ideal if you have 8+ years in automotive or high-tech operations and enjoy building high-performing, multi-site teams.

Employer: Celestica

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Not listed Manage a team of engineering product managers supporting semiconductor capital equipment (EFEMs). You’ll be the technical and business liaison across customers, engineering, operations, and supply chain, with 11–14 years’ experience in complex hardware environments.

Employer: Waterleaf Architecture / OrangeWall+WaterLeaf

Location: Portland, OR (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Competitive (range not listed on LinkedIn; Indeed posting shows ~$90,000 – $120,000 /year)

Competitive (range not listed on LinkedIn; Indeed posting shows /year) Run the business side of a newly merged architecture studio—finance, HR, tech systems, and office operations—so designers can focus on projects. Great fit if you have 5+ years in operations/office management, ideally in architecture or design.

Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for a GC)

(recruiting for a GC) Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $120,000 – $170,000 + bonuses, strong benefits, relocation

+ bonuses, strong benefits, relocation Lead commercial, public, and K–12 construction projects from pre-con through closeout. Best for PMs with 5+ years at a general contractor and experience with TI/remodels, MEP coordination, and tools like Procore or MS Project.

Employer: David Evans and Associates, Inc. (DEA)

Location: Portland, OR (hybrid/flexible schedules)

(hybrid/flexible schedules) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $120,640 – $180,960 /year + bonus eligibility

/year + bonus eligibility Lead complex transportation projects (bridges, highways, transit) for public-sector clients. Requires 10+ years in transportation engineering/PM and an Oregon PE (or ability to obtain within 6 months).

Employer: Ampere

Location: Portland, OR (hybrid, global team)

(hybrid, global team) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $118,500 – $177,500 /year

/year Drive cross-functional cloud, data, and AI programs plus AI adoption across the company. Good for technically fluent PMs with 2+ years leading complex tech programs in Azure/enterprise environments.

Employer: Ferguson

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay Range: $4,500 – $9,716.30/month + bonus eligibility

+ bonus eligibility Blend project management and sales support for water and wastewater treatment plant projects. Great move if you have construction/waterworks or commercial plumbing experience and want a more office-based role with strong benefits.

Employer: AECOM

Location: Portland, OR (hybrid; travel may be required)

(hybrid; travel may be required) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $130,000 – $240,000 /year

/year Own full P&L and delivery for highway/roadway projects, from planning through closeout. Ideal for civil engineers with 8+ years’ experience and strong leadership and client-facing skills.

Employer: Multnomah County

Location: Portland, OR (Hybrid) – Juvenile Justice Complex

– Juvenile Justice Complex Type: Full-time, represented, non-exempt

Full-time, represented, non-exempt Pay: $46.63 – $57.34/hour + strong public benefits

+ strong public benefits Lead tech-focused justice projects (software and hardware like body scanners, fingerprinting) that support the county’s digital strategy. Requires 3+ years of PM experience and working knowledge of Oregon’s criminal justice systems.

Employer: ATF (U.S. Federal Government)

Location: Portland, OR (location within ATF to be determined)

Type: Full-time, GS-14 federal role

Full-time, GS-14 federal role Salary: GS-14 pay (exact range not listed in posting)

GS-14 pay (exact range not listed in posting) Run and improve ATF’s Privacy Program, including FOIA/Privacy Act operations and request systems. Best for experienced federal/privacy leaders with GS-13-level background in FOIA, compliance, and information governance.

Employer: EY

Location: Portland, OR (remote/hybrid; travel up to 50%)

Type: Full-time, consulting

Full-time, consulting Salary (most US locations): $128,400 – $235,300 /year

/year Lead clinical research and healthcare transformation workstreams for academic medical centers and health systems. Great if you have 7+ years consulting in clinical research/healthcare and enjoy large-scale operating model and digital change.

Employer: Autodesk

Location: Portland, OR (may require in-person onboarding)

(may require in-person onboarding) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $142,425 – $259,050 /year + bonus/stock

/year + bonus/stock Own product strategy and roadmap for HR/workplace tech (Workday and beyond) for a 15,000-person global company. Best for senior product leaders who can drive AI-enabled HR products and influence execs without heavy oversight.

Employer: Amazon

Location: Portland, OR (multi-site options)

(multi-site options) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (Portland): $139,100 – $188,200 /year + RSUs & sign-on

/year + RSUs & sign-on Lead end-to-end delivery for a multi-year accounting tech/ERP transformation (e.g., SAP S/4HANA or similar). Requires 10+ years in finance/accounting or related fields and deep experience with data migration, testing, change, and business readiness.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: Portland, OR (also Seattle/Bellevue)

(also Seattle/Bellevue) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $110,000 – $196,000 /year

/year Manage a brokerage support team in Wealth & Investment Management, handling operations, risk, and staff development. You’ll need Series 7, 9/10, and 63 or 66, plus 5+ years in financial services ops and 2+ years of leadership.

Employer: ORANGEWALLstudios / OrangeWall+WaterLeaf

Location: Portland, OR (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $90,000 – $120,000 /year

/year Same Operations Manager role as above, with more detail on pay and benefits. If you like the idea of shaping a new architecture studio’s culture and systems, this is worth a close look.

Employer: Energy Trust of Oregon

Location: Portland Metro (Hybrid; quarterly office visits)

Type: Full-time, grant-funded through ~ 12/31/2029

Full-time, grant-funded through ~ Salary: $88,800 – $112,800 starting range (full range to $136,700)

starting range (full range to $136,700) Lead a five-year initiative bringing solar + storage to low-income households, in partnership with community groups and the Portland Clean Energy Fund. Great for renewable energy program managers with contract, budget, and community-partnership experience.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh. A quick, tailored resume and a short, focused cover note can make a big difference.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.