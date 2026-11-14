Portland’s education scene is busy right now, with options from high-paying full-time roles to flexible part-time work. If you like working with kids, there’s likely a fit here for your schedule and experience.

Employer: Alpha School (via Crossover)

Alpha School (via Crossover) Location: Portland, OR (on-site, relocation support available)

(on-site, relocation support available) Type: Full-time, year-round

Salary: $120,000/year, weekly pay

High-impact K–3 role where apps handle core instruction, so you focus on coaching, small-group reading, and closing learning gaps. About 70% of your day is guiding students through app-based learning and routines, 30% is targeted structured literacy work, with strong benefits (health, 401(k), PTO, parental leave, relocation allowance).

Employer: Portland Jewish Academy – PJA Afterschool

Location: Portland, OR (westside locations)

Type: Part-time, afternoons only

Pay: $18.00–$22.00/hour

Great for students or anyone wanting meaningful afternoon work with school-age kids. You’ll lead enrichment activities, support social-emotional growth, and help keep a safe, fun space, with perks like PTO, paid planning time, pro development, free mental health benefits, and a free gym membership.

Employer: Northeast Community Child Development Center (NCCDC)

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Part-time (20–40 hours/week)

Pay: $23.16–$25.41/hour

Non-profit, two-classroom preschool serving ages 1–5 with a play-based, emergent curriculum. You’ll float between toddler and preschool rooms, help with care, learning activities, and parent communication, with strong time-off benefits, paid breaks, health insurance (17.5+ hrs/week), and lots of paid training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many schools are flexible for the right person who loves working with kids.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.