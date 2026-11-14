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🎓 Portland OR Education Jobs with Multiple Openings & Up to $120K
Portland’s education scene is busy right now, with options from high-paying full-time roles to flexible part-time work. If you like working with kids, there’s likely a fit here for your schedule and experience.
Elementary Learning Coach, Alpha – $120,000/year
- Employer: Alpha School (via Crossover)
- Location: Portland, OR (on-site, relocation support available)
- Type: Full-time, year-round
- Salary: $120,000/year, weekly pay
High-impact K–3 role where apps handle core instruction, so you focus on coaching, small-group reading, and closing learning gaps. About 70% of your day is guiding students through app-based learning and routines, 30% is targeted structured literacy work, with strong benefits (health, 401(k), PTO, parental leave, relocation allowance).
Aftercare Teacher (Teacher Assistant & Lead Roles)
- Employer: Portland Jewish Academy – PJA Afterschool
- Location: Portland, OR (westside locations)
- Type: Part-time, afternoons only
- Pay: $18.00–$22.00/hour
Great for students or anyone wanting meaningful afternoon work with school-age kids. You’ll lead enrichment activities, support social-emotional growth, and help keep a safe, fun space, with perks like PTO, paid planning time, pro development, free mental health benefits, and a free gym membership.
Float Teacher – Preschool & Toddler
- Employer: Northeast Community Child Development Center (NCCDC)
- Location: Portland, OR
- Type: Part-time (20–40 hours/week)
- Pay: $23.16–$25.41/hour
Non-profit, two-classroom preschool serving ages 1–5 with a play-based, emergent curriculum. You’ll float between toddler and preschool rooms, help with care, learning activities, and parent communication, with strong time-off benefits, paid breaks, health insurance (17.5+ hrs/week), and lots of paid training.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many schools are flexible for the right person who loves working with kids.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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