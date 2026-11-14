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Portland
🚧 Portland, OR Construction & Trades – Multiple Roles Up to $200K+
13 days ago
Portland’s trades scene is busy right now, from big infrastructure projects to local home repairs. If you work with your hands and like seeing the results, these openings are worth a look.
Field Operations Technician - Kiewit Foundations Co.
- Employer: Kiewit
- Location: Portland, OR (travel across North America)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $60,000 – $70,000 base
Entry-level role supporting major transportation and infrastructure projects. Mix of field and office work, with strong training, national travel, and a solid benefits package.
Senior Superintendent I
- Employer: Mortenson
- Location: Portland, OR (travel up to 100%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $144,300 – $216,500 base (Portland range is 10% higher than standard)
Lead large or complex construction projects, manage site teams, and drive schedules and safety. Designed for seasoned leaders (15+ years experience) with strong pay, bonus eligibility, and robust benefits.
Lead Drywall Repair Technician
- Employer: Hole in the Wall Drywall Repair
- Location: Portland, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $23.00 – $26.00 (rate listed in posting)
Hands-on lead role running drywall repair jobs and mentoring a small crew. Good fit if you’re a skilled finisher who wants leadership, steady residential work, and profit sharing.
Journeyman Plumber – Portland, OR
- Employer: Einstein Pros Plumbing
- Location: Portland, OR
- Type: Full-time, Contract
- Pay: $50.00 – $55.00 per hour
Residential service role for a licensed Oregon Journeyman Plumber. Steady in-person work doing repairs, installs, and repipes with a focus on clean workmanship and clear communication.
Tire and Lube Technician
- Location: Portland, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.00 – $20.00 per hour
Entry-level friendly auto service job doing oil changes, tire work, and basic diagnostics. Good way to get steady hours and build experience if you bring your own basic tools.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Portland employers are moving fast on solid trade talent.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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