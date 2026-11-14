Portland’s trades scene is busy right now, from big infrastructure projects to local home repairs. If you work with your hands and like seeing the results, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Kiewit

Kiewit Location: Portland, OR (travel across North America)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $60,000 – $70,000 base

Entry-level role supporting major transportation and infrastructure projects. Mix of field and office work, with strong training, national travel, and a solid benefits package.

Employer: Mortenson

Location: Portland, OR (travel up to 100%)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $144,300 – $216,500 base (Portland range is 10% higher than standard)

Lead large or complex construction projects, manage site teams, and drive schedules and safety. Designed for seasoned leaders (15+ years experience) with strong pay, bonus eligibility, and robust benefits.

Employer: Hole in the Wall Drywall Repair

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $23.00 – $26.00 (rate listed in posting)

Hands-on lead role running drywall repair jobs and mentoring a small crew. Good fit if you’re a skilled finisher who wants leadership, steady residential work, and profit sharing.

Employer: Einstein Pros Plumbing

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time, Contract

Full-time, Contract Pay: $50.00 – $55.00 per hour

Residential service role for a licensed Oregon Journeyman Plumber. Steady in-person work doing repairs, installs, and repipes with a focus on clean workmanship and clear communication.

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $18.00 – $20.00 per hour

Entry-level friendly auto service job doing oil changes, tire work, and basic diagnostics. Good way to get steady hours and build experience if you bring your own basic tools.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Portland employers are moving fast on solid trade talent.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.