undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Portland
🤝 Portland OR Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Openings
13 days ago
Portland has some strong openings right now if you like helping people, especially kids, families, and survivors. These roles are all full-time and based in Portland, OR.
Child Autism Specialist – We Train You
- Employer: Centria Autism
- Location: Portland, OR (in-home and/or center-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.00 – $24.00/hour
- Why it’s worth a look: No experience needed and paid 40-hour training plus full cost of your RBT certification covered. Great fit if you’ve done childcare, tutoring, caregiving, or customer service and want a clear path into behavioral health.
Mental Health Case Manager (Bilingual Spanish Preferred)
- Employer: Morrison Child and Family Services
- Location: Portland, OR (in-person)
- Type: Full-time, non-exempt
- Pay: $23.49 – $25.92/hour (Bilingual Spanish: $25.60 – $28.25/hour)
- Why it’s worth a look: Work with kids and families in outpatient mental health, helping them navigate services and supports. Great for folks with a behavioral health background who want steady hours, strong training, and nonprofit benefits.
InReach Advocate
- Employer: YWCA of Greater Portland
- Location: Portland, OR (field-based, in-person across Multnomah County)
- Type: Full-time, hourly / non-exempt
- Pay: $29.00/hour
- Why it’s worth a look: Front-line role helping survivors of domestic and/or sexual violence secure and keep housing. Comes with 100% employer-paid medical, dental, and vision, generous PTO, and a pension after 2 years.
Domestic Violence Response Advocate
- Employer: Multnomah County – Domestic & Sexual Violence Coordination Office
- Location: Portland, OR (Gateway MDT Building + field work)
- Type: Full-time, union, non-exempt
- Pay: $31.94 – $39.29/hour
- Why it’s worth a look: High-impact crisis response role partnering with Portland Police and hospitals to support survivors in real time. Strong county benefits and multiple schedule options, including swing shift and limited-duration roles.
Director of Social Services (Non-Licensed)
- Employer: LaurelHurst
- Location: Portland, OR
- Type: Full-time, salaried (Mon–Fri)
- Pay: Competitive (exact amount not listed)
- Why it’s worth a look: Lead social services in a healthcare setting, Monday–Friday schedule, with PTO, 401(k), health/vision/dental, disability insurance, wellness program, and career development. Requires a bachelor’s in Social Work or related human services field.
If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.