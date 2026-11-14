Portland has some strong openings right now if you like helping people, especially kids, families, and survivors. These roles are all full-time and based in Portland, OR.

Employer: Centria Autism

Centria Autism Location: Portland, OR (in-home and/or center-based)

Portland, OR (in-home and/or center-based) Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00 – $24.00/hour

Why it’s worth a look: No experience needed and paid 40-hour training plus full cost of your RBT certification covered. Great fit if you’ve done childcare, tutoring, caregiving, or customer service and want a clear path into behavioral health.

Employer: Morrison Child and Family Services

Location: Portland, OR (in-person)

Portland, OR (in-person) Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Pay: $23.49 – $25.92/hour (Bilingual Spanish: $25.60 – $28.25/hour )

(Bilingual Spanish: ) Why it’s worth a look: Work with kids and families in outpatient mental health, helping them navigate services and supports. Great for folks with a behavioral health background who want steady hours, strong training, and nonprofit benefits.

Employer: YWCA of Greater Portland

Location: Portland, OR (field-based, in-person across Multnomah County)

Portland, OR (field-based, in-person across Multnomah County) Type: Full-time, hourly / non-exempt

Pay: $29.00/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Front-line role helping survivors of domestic and/or sexual violence secure and keep housing. Comes with 100% employer-paid medical, dental, and vision, generous PTO, and a pension after 2 years.

Employer: Multnomah County – Domestic & Sexual Violence Coordination Office

Location: Portland, OR (Gateway MDT Building + field work)

Portland, OR (Gateway MDT Building + field work) Type: Full-time, union, non-exempt

Pay: $31.94 – $39.29/hour

Why it’s worth a look: High-impact crisis response role partnering with Portland Police and hospitals to support survivors in real time. Strong county benefits and multiple schedule options, including swing shift and limited-duration roles.

Employer: LaurelHurst

Location: Portland, OR

Portland, OR Type: Full-time, salaried (Mon–Fri)

Pay: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Competitive (exact amount not listed) Why it’s worth a look: Lead social services in a healthcare setting, Monday–Friday schedule, with PTO, 401(k), health/vision/dental, disability insurance, wellness program, and career development. Requires a bachelor’s in Social Work or related human services field.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.