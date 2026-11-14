Portland’s building and facilities scene is busy right now, from churches to senior communities to mobile services. Here are several hands-on roles where you can stay active, solve problems, and keep spaces looking sharp.

Employer: Holladay Park Plaza

Holladay Park Plaza Location: Portland, OR (Lloyd District)

Type: Full-time (Sunday–Thursday, 6:00am–2:30pm)

(Sunday–Thursday, 6:00am–2:30pm) Pay: $24.00–$29.00/hour DOE

Maintain a large senior living community: do repairs, light painting, basic electrical and plumbing, and respond to maintenance calls. Strong benefits (medical, vision, 401(k) with 4% match, PTO, transit/parking help) plus extras like onsite gym and pool access.

Employer: Clean Affinity

Location: Portland, OR (greater metro area)

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8am–6pm, weekends off)

(Mon–Fri, 8am–6pm, weekends off) Pay: Up to $25/hour + tips, paid weekly

Clean homes using eco-friendly products with a local, family-owned company. You’ll work mostly solo, get 7 days of one-on-one training, and enjoy health, dental, and vision benefits—no prior cleaning experience required.

Employer: Not listed (mobile detailing service)

Not listed (mobile detailing service) Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time, independent contractor

Pay: Not listed (gas paid, weekly pay, bonus structure)

Detail customers’ vehicles at their homes with your own car and detailing gear. No experience needed—they provide training and steady work, but you must supply your own vac, cleaners, towels, and tools and be ready to start quickly.

Employer: St. David of Wales Episcopal Church

Location: Portland, OR 97214 (Hosford-Abernethy)

Type: Part-time (~15 hrs/week)

Pay: $20.00/hour (about $20,548/year at .375 FTE)

Oversee a busy 25,000 sq ft church building used by nonprofits, musicians, schools, and recovery groups. Mix of light facilities work, scheduling, partner support, and some AV help, with flexible hours, paid vacation, and sick time.

Employer: Generations LLC

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8:00am–4:30pm + monthly on-call

Pay: Not listed

Handle general maintenance for a senior living community: plumbing, electrical, basic carpentry, HVAC, and more. Requires 2+ years of facility maintenance experience, and comes with PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, and growth opportunities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and the right fit often shows up once you’re in motion.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.