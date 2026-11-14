Portland’s engineering scene is busy right now—everything from CPUs to ocean energy to civil land development is hiring. Here are several strong roles across entry level, mid, and very senior.

Employer: Kiewit

Kiewit Location: Portland, OR (travel/relocation to project sites)

(travel/relocation to project sites) Type: Full-time, paid summer internship (May–Aug)

Pay: $17–$25/hour

Deadline: Posting active 11/10/2026 – 12/01/2026

Hands-on construction/field internship for Kiewit Scholars (specific partner universities only). You’ll support design engineering, scheduling, cost control, and field operations on major transportation and infrastructure projects.

Employer: LVI Associates (national land development firm)

(national land development firm) Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $100,000–$140,000/year + full benefits

Lead civil site design and permitting for healthcare, education, commercial, and mixed-use projects. Great fit if you’re a PE with 6+ years in land development and want client ownership, mentoring, and room to grow an office.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Portland, OR or any U.S. Jacobs office (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $123,600–$162,300/year + bonus + benefits

Own plumbing system design (sanitary, process sewer, water, gas, roof drainage) for advanced manufacturing and heavy industrial projects. Ideal for engineers with 8+ years plumbing design and strong code knowledge who like multi-discipline, hybrid work.

Employer: Froelich Engineers

Location: Portland, OR (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Design grading, drainage, utilities, and site layouts for retail, multifamily, affordable housing, senior living, industrial, K–12, and more. Good role for early to mid-career civil engineers with Civil 3D/CAD skills who want broad project variety in the Northwest.

Employer: Google

Location: Portland, OR (also Austin, TX; Mountain View, CA; Poughkeepsie, NY)

(also Austin, TX; Mountain View, CA; Poughkeepsie, NY) Type: Full-time

Pay: $240,000–$333,000/year + ~25% bonus + equity + benefits

Very senior role leading a front-end design team on next‑gen CPU cache and load/store subsystems for Google silicon. Best for folks with 15+ years high‑performance CPU design and deep experience in L2/L3 caches, PPA optimization, and team leadership.

Employer: Google

Location: Portland, OR (also Austin, TX; Mountain View, CA)

(also Austin, TX; Mountain View, CA) Type: Full-time

Pay: $192,000–$278,000/year + ~20% bonus + equity + benefits

Design front-end RTL and microarchitecture for CPU subsystems powering Google devices. A strong match if you have 8+ years CPU or AI accelerator RTL, SystemVerilog skills, and want to drive PPA-focused design in a cross‑functional silicon team.

Employer: Panthalassa (public benefit corporation)

(public benefit corporation) Location: Portland, OR (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $150,000–$225,000/year + equity + full benefits

Lead mechanical design for ocean‑deployed “Node” systems that must survive extreme marine conditions. Great for hands‑on engineers with 5+ years design/build/test cycles, strong FEA and hand calcs, and interest in cutting‑edge ocean energy.

Employer: Nordex North America / Nordex Group

Location: Portland, OR (travel up to ~50%)

Type: Full-time, exempt

Pay: $110,000–$120,000/year + up to 10% bonus + benefits

Senior technical authority for wind turbine commissioning across North America—training teams, solving complex issues, and leading root‑cause investigations. Ideal if you have 5+ years wind commissioning and 3+ years in a lead/supervisor role and enjoy field travel.

Employer: Daimler Truck North America

Location: Portland, OR (hybrid: 4 days in office / 1 remote)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $86,000–$110,000/year + bonus + strong benefits

Be the go‑to engineer helping Truck Equipment Manufacturers integrate bodies and controls on DTNA chassis. Good fit for electrical engineers with truck or vehicle experience who like customer support, troubleshooting, and custom electrical solutions.

Employer: Rogers Machinery Company, Inc.

Location: Portland, OR (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $82,500–$102,500/year + profit sharing + benefits

Entry to mid-level controls role designing power and control systems (VFDs, PLCs, panels) for industrial air compressors. Great for newer electrical engineers (0–5 years) who want mentoring, hands‑on production support, and long‑term growth.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many teams are flexible if your core skills are strong.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.