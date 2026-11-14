Portland’s admin and clerical scene is busy right now, with solid options from nonprofits to healthcare to equipment dealers. Here are several roles where organized, detail‑minded people can really shine.

Employer: LHH (supporting a local non-profit)

LHH (supporting a local non-profit) Location: Portland, OR (hybrid, mostly on-site)

(hybrid, mostly on-site) Type: Full-time, W2 contract (2+ months, potential extension)

Pay: $28–$32/hour DOE

Support a mission-driven nonprofit’s development team with full-cycle grant work: research, writing, editing, and especially post-award tracking and reporting. Great fit if you have 2+ years of nonprofit grants experience and are comfortable with Raiser’s Edge or similar CRMs.

Employer: AgeRight (Marquis/Consonus family)

(Marquis/Consonus family) Location: Milwaukie, OR (Portland metro office)

(Portland metro office) Type: Full-time, temporary

Pay: Not listed

Support senior leadership with calendar and email management, travel planning, reports, and presentations. Ideal if you’re strong in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook), can handle confidential info, and enjoy being the hub for meetings and events.

Employer: One Medical

Location: Beaverton, OR (Cedar Hills office, flex to Hillsboro)

Type: Full-time, in-person (Mon–Fri, 7:30 AM–5:30 PM)

Pay: $21.50/hour

Front-desk role in a modern primary care clinic, handling check-in/out, insurance verification, scheduling, and patient support. Good for someone with 1+ year in customer/patient-facing work, strong communication skills, and interest in healthcare with robust benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k match, paid leave).

Employer: The Recruitment Alliance by HRKS (for ThriveAxis® )

(for ) Location: Remote in Portland/Vancouver area with periodic travel to Vancouver, WA

with periodic travel to Vancouver, WA Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

High-responsibility EA role owning the CEO’s calendar, inbox, travel, and speaking logistics for a leadership consulting firm. Best for someone with 5+ years supporting a CEO/founder, excellent writing in an executive voice, and comfort with Google Workspace, Slack, ClickUp, and AI tools. Includes company-wide July & December breaks, PTO, SEP IRA, and a $500 annual development stipend (no medical benefits).

Employer: Morrison Child and Family Services

Location: Gresham, OR (Portland metro)

(Portland metro) Type: Full-time, in-person

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 9:00 AM–5:30 PM

Pay: $20.06–$22.09/hour (Bilingual Spanish: $21.86–$24.07/hour)

Be the admin backbone of an outpatient mental health clinic: scheduling, check-in, insurance verification, EHR data entry, records, phones, and front-desk support. Great if you have 1+ year office experience, solid computer skills, and especially if you’re bilingual Spanish, which comes with higher pay.

Employer: RDO Equipment Co. (Vermeer division)

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19–$25/hour

Key admin role supporting a busy equipment dealership with reporting, filing, data entry, AP/AR support, and customer service. Good match if you like a fast-paced, team-focused environment and want profit sharing, benefits, training, and growth opportunities within a larger company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on schedule, team, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.