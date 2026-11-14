Portland has some wonderful cats waiting patiently for a cozy home. Here are a few local kitties who are ready to meet you and join your family.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: Hannah the Pet Society

Phone: (503) 905-5200

Why you’ll love him:

Louie is incredibly friendly, affectionate, and very chatty with a low, sweet meow. He loves to “help” with everything you do and insists on supervising your work, cooking, or relaxing. He’s curious, involved in everything, and shows affection with lots of head bumps. He seems to get along well with others (ask the shelter for details).

👉 Meet Louie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Oregon Humane Society

Phone: (503) 285-7722

Why you’ll love her:

Elizabeth Bennet came to Oregon Humane Society through their Second Chance Program. New places and people can be a little scary for her, so she’ll need a calm home and some time to settle in. She appreciates cozy hidey spots where she can feel safe, and once she’s comfortable, her “elevator butt” goes sky-high when you pet her.

👉 Meet Elizabeth Bennet and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Oregon Humane Society

Phone: (503) 285-7722

Why you’ll love him:

Maddox is another Second Chance kitty who needs a gentle, patient home. He can be shy with new people and places, so he’ll do best in a calm environment with safe hiding spots. With time and kindness, he’ll learn that he’s safe and loved.

👉 Meet Maddox and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Oregon Humane Society

Phone: (503) 285-7722

Why you’ll love him:

Oscar is described as always in a good mood and ready for fun. He’s handsome enough for a modeling career and loves cheek and chin scratches. He may be a bit worried in new situations and will appreciate a calm home with some hidey spots while he settles in.

👉 Meet Oscar and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Oregon Humane Society

Phone: (503) 285-7722

Why you’ll love him:

Muzu is a sensitive, shy kitten who needs a calm, patient home. New people, places, and touch can worry him, so he’ll do best with someone who will let him go at his own pace. OHS offers resources like their Virtual Kitten-garten class to help you support him.

👉 Meet Muzu and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Oregon Humane Society

Phone: (503) 285-7722

Why you’ll love him:

Obsidian is social, confident, and loves making new friends. His elevator butt goes all the way to the top when he’s getting cheek and chin scratches. He’ll do best in a calm, low-traffic home where he can adjust at his own pace. He has been diagnosed with dental disease, so he may need dental cleanings or extra care in the future—ask OHS for full medical details.

👉 Meet Obsidian and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Oregon Humane Society

Phone: (503) 285-7722

Why you’ll love him:

Jasper is a big lovebug—he head butts so hard he “should wear a helmet” and is known to shower his favorite people with affection. He thrives in a calm, low-traffic, adult-only home. He has a history of house-training struggles and has been diagnosed with dental disease, so he may need ongoing support and dental care. He can also be picky about his feline friends, so ask OHS about the best match.

👉 Meet Jasper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Oregon Humane Society

Phone: (503) 285-7722

Why you’ll love her:

Tillie is described as your “sunshine on rainy days.” She loves window-watching and could spend hours watching the world go by. All she really needs is a soft, warm place to nap and someone to tell her she’s a very good girl. She can be nervous with new people and places, so a calm home where she can adjust slowly is ideal.

👉 Meet Tillie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Oregon Humane Society

Phone: (503) 285-7722

Why you’ll love her:

Annie really enjoys human company and is a perfect “Couch Captain.” She loves to be around people and would make a great buddy for movie nights and quiet evenings at home. Like many of the OHS cats, she can be worried by new situations and will do best in a calm environment.

👉 Meet Annie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Oregon Humane Society

Phone: (503) 285-7722

Why you’ll love him:

Apricot is a people-loving cat looking for his cat-loving person. He adores cheek and chin scratches and will happily be your shadow, even on gray PNW days. He prefers to keep his feet on the floor and can be sensitive about being picked up, so he’ll appreciate someone who respects his boundaries while still giving him lots of love.

👉 Meet Apricot and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Oregon Humane Society

Phone: (503) 285-7722

Why you’ll love her:

Purrelli is a shy, sensitive kitten who’s still learning how to be social with people and needs a patient adopter. She has lived with other cats in her foster home and may do best with a friendly resident cat to help boost her confidence. She’s also an expert biscuit-maker—perfect if you like a side of purrs with your breakfast.

👉 Meet Purrelli and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Portland, OR area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please reach out to Hannah the Pet Society or the Oregon Humane Society about any of these wonderful kitties. Even if you can’t adopt right now, sharing their profiles can help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.