Portland Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kimberlee Armstrong has released a Rightsizing recommendation that calls for fewer school closures than first proposed and phases closures over two years starting in fall 2027. She will present this recommendation to the PPS Board of Education on Tuesday, November 17, and the Board plans to continue taking community input before a scheduled vote on December 15. Families can watch a video explaining what the proposed changes could mean for their school and how community feedback shaped the plan: https://vist.ly/5ss4n.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Portland Public Schools