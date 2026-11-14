🚨 Three men who brutally beat a TriMet bus rider in Portland have been sentenced to prison.

On October 16, 2025, three men attacked passenger Joseph Berentsen on a TriMet bus near 141st Avenue and SE Stark Street in Portland after a dispute about smoking and boarding the bus. Berentsen was punched, knocked to the floor, and stomped on, causing extensive injuries. The attack was caught on the bus camera.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office reports these sentences:

Rinson Tom – pleaded guilty to Assault in the First Degree , sentenced to 90 months (7 years, 6 months) in prison on April 16, 2026 .

– pleaded guilty to , sentenced to on . Audric Yesiki – pleaded guilty to Assault in the Second Degree and Unlawful Use of a Weapon , sentenced to 90 months in prison on August 26, 2026 .

– pleaded guilty to and , sentenced to on . Greffy Tom – pleaded guilty to Attempted Assault in the First Degree, sentenced to 70 months (5 years, 10 months) in prison on November 13, 2026.

The DA’s Office emphasized that violence on public transit will not be tolerated and thanked TriMet, Transit Police, and MCDA Victim Advocates for their work on the case.