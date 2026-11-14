Portland neighbors are giving away some very useful free items this week, from furniture to home decor and more. Take a look and see if something here could find a new home with you.

Item: White window blinds, 8’ x 7’, with hardware

Condition: Good condition; blinds are split so you can operate half at a time

Location: Woodlawn, near NE 12th & Ainsworth, Portland, OR

Category: Home decor and accessories

Source: nextdoor.com

Set of white blinds that can work in a home or office. Comes with hardware and has a split design so you can open one side at a time.

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Item: Pure Kick Hydration freezer bars, Berry and Fruit Punch

Quantity: 43 bars in the box (2 already used)

Location: Bethany Creek Falls, Portland, OR

Category: Other

Source: nextdoor.com

Mostly full box of hydration freezer bars with B‑vitamins. The family’s kid didn’t like the flavor, so they’re giving them away. Message the poster to arrange pickup in Bethany Creek Falls.

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Item: Brown leather couch

Condition: Comfortable, used

Location: South Burlingame, Portland, OR

Source: nextdoor.com

Simple used leather couch looking for a new home. Good option if you need extra seating on a budget.

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Item: PetSafe ScoopFree Crystal Pro Legacy Self-Cleaning Litter Box

Condition: Used; scoop button broken, lid from a different model but fits on top

Location: Kerns, Portland, OR

Category: Pet supplies

Source: nextdoor.com

Automatic self-cleaning litter box. It still works, but the scoop button is broken. If the rake gets stuck halfway, you can unplug and plug it back in to restart. The owner is giving it away free and is open to crystal litter as a trade if you have extra.

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Item: Collection of garden pots

Location: Collins View, Portland, OR

Category: Garden

Source: nextdoor.com

Mix of various garden pots, all free. Great for starting plants, repotting, or expanding your garden without extra cost.

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Item: Wella Color Charm Permanent Liquid Haircolor, 42 ml each

Shades: 3RV/367 Black Cherry, 4N/411 Medium Brown, 5RV/507 Burgundy

Location: Sellwood Moreland, Portland, OR

Category: Other

Source: nextdoor.com

Three bottles of permanent liquid hair color in rich red and brown tones. Handy if you color at home or want to try new shades.

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Item: Full-size peeled log bed frame

Condition: Described as sturdy, easy to assemble

Location: Markham, Portland, OR

Category: Furniture

Source: nextdoor.com

Rustic wooden bed frame made from peeled logs, sized for a full mattress. Good fit if you like a cabin or lodge style.

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Item: Ocean landscape painting with silver frame

Condition: Frame broken on bottom left; broken piece is taped to the back

Location: North Tabor, Portland, OR

Category: Home decor and accessories

Source: nextdoor.com

Lovely ocean scene in a silver frame. The frame needs repair on the bottom left corner, but the broken piece is included and taped to the back.

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Item: Queen size mattress

Condition: Fair condition; no tears or stains mentioned

Location: Findley School area, Portland, OR

Category: Furniture

Source: nextdoor.com

Basic queen mattress in fair shape, with no rips or stains noted in the listing. Could be useful for a guest room or temporary setup.

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Item: Assorted basic hardware, nut/boat screws, fishing weights

Location: Rail Road to Monroe, Milwaukie, OR

Category: Tools

Source: nextdoor.com

Assorted hardware and fishing weights being given away while the family downsizes. The post also mentions nice furniture from an upscale condo that is not free, but you can ask about it if interested.

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Item: Incontinence supplies, three boxes

Includes: Disposable underpads, small bladder pads, L pullups, L tabbed briefs, XL tabbed briefs, XXL tabbed briefs

Condition: Most packages unopened; a couple opened

Location: Centennial South, near Powell Butte, Portland, OR

Category: Other

Source: nextdoor.com

Large mix of incontinence products from misorders. The poster prefers someone who can take all sizes at once, but is open to messages if you only need certain sizes. They’re also willing to meet nearby or take suggestions for a local facility or senior living community that could use them.

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Item: Queen futon mattress (mattress only)

Condition: Described as great, solid, with no stains

Location: South Oak Grove, Milwaukie, OR

Category: Furniture

Source: nextdoor.com

Sturdy queen futon mattress in clean condition. Frame not included, so you’ll need your own base or platform.

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Free items tend to go quickly, so if something here fits your needs, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.