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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Portland Right Now
Portland neighbors are giving away some very useful free items this week, from furniture to home decor and more. Take a look and see if something here could find a new home with you.
White Window Blinds – 8’ x 7’
Item: White window blinds, 8’ x 7’, with hardware
Condition: Good condition; blinds are split so you can operate half at a time
Location: Woodlawn, near NE 12th & Ainsworth, Portland, OR
Category: Home decor and accessories
Source: nextdoor.com
Set of white blinds that can work in a home or office. Comes with hardware and has a split design so you can open one side at a time.
Pure Kick Hydration Freezer Bars
Item: Pure Kick Hydration freezer bars, Berry and Fruit Punch
Quantity: 43 bars in the box (2 already used)
Location: Bethany Creek Falls, Portland, OR
Category: Other
Source: nextdoor.com
Mostly full box of hydration freezer bars with B‑vitamins. The family’s kid didn’t like the flavor, so they’re giving them away. Message the poster to arrange pickup in Bethany Creek Falls.
Brown Leather Couch
Item: Brown leather couch
Condition: Comfortable, used
Location: South Burlingame, Portland, OR
Source: nextdoor.com
Simple used leather couch looking for a new home. Good option if you need extra seating on a budget.
PetSafe ScoopFree Self-Cleaning Litter Box
Item: PetSafe ScoopFree Crystal Pro Legacy Self-Cleaning Litter Box
Condition: Used; scoop button broken, lid from a different model but fits on top
Location: Kerns, Portland, OR
Category: Pet supplies
Source: nextdoor.com
Automatic self-cleaning litter box. It still works, but the scoop button is broken. If the rake gets stuck halfway, you can unplug and plug it back in to restart. The owner is giving it away free and is open to crystal litter as a trade if you have extra.
Assorted Garden Pots
Item: Collection of garden pots
Location: Collins View, Portland, OR
Category: Garden
Source: nextdoor.com
Mix of various garden pots, all free. Great for starting plants, repotting, or expanding your garden without extra cost.
Wella Color Charm Permanent Liquid Haircolor – 3 Shades
Item: Wella Color Charm Permanent Liquid Haircolor, 42 ml each
Shades: 3RV/367 Black Cherry, 4N/411 Medium Brown, 5RV/507 Burgundy
Location: Sellwood Moreland, Portland, OR
Category: Other
Source: nextdoor.com
Three bottles of permanent liquid hair color in rich red and brown tones. Handy if you color at home or want to try new shades.
Peeled Log Full-Sized Bed Frame
Item: Full-size peeled log bed frame
Condition: Described as sturdy, easy to assemble
Location: Markham, Portland, OR
Category: Furniture
Source: nextdoor.com
Rustic wooden bed frame made from peeled logs, sized for a full mattress. Good fit if you like a cabin or lodge style.
Framed Ocean Landscape Painting
Item: Ocean landscape painting with silver frame
Condition: Frame broken on bottom left; broken piece is taped to the back
Location: North Tabor, Portland, OR
Category: Home decor and accessories
Source: nextdoor.com
Lovely ocean scene in a silver frame. The frame needs repair on the bottom left corner, but the broken piece is included and taped to the back.
Queen Size Mattress
Item: Queen size mattress
Condition: Fair condition; no tears or stains mentioned
Location: Findley School area, Portland, OR
Category: Furniture
Source: nextdoor.com
Basic queen mattress in fair shape, with no rips or stains noted in the listing. Could be useful for a guest room or temporary setup.
Basic Hardware, Boat Screws & Fishing Weights
Item: Assorted basic hardware, nut/boat screws, fishing weights
Location: Rail Road to Monroe, Milwaukie, OR
Category: Tools
Source: nextdoor.com
Assorted hardware and fishing weights being given away while the family downsizes. The post also mentions nice furniture from an upscale condo that is not free, but you can ask about it if interested.
Free Incontinence Supplies – Three Boxes
Item: Incontinence supplies, three boxes
Includes: Disposable underpads, small bladder pads, L pullups, L tabbed briefs, XL tabbed briefs, XXL tabbed briefs
Condition: Most packages unopened; a couple opened
Location: Centennial South, near Powell Butte, Portland, OR
Category: Other
Source: nextdoor.com
Large mix of incontinence products from misorders. The poster prefers someone who can take all sizes at once, but is open to messages if you only need certain sizes. They’re also willing to meet nearby or take suggestions for a local facility or senior living community that could use them.
Queen Futon Mattress Only
Item: Queen futon mattress (mattress only)
Condition: Described as great, solid, with no stains
Location: South Oak Grove, Milwaukie, OR
Category: Furniture
Source: nextdoor.com
Sturdy queen futon mattress in clean condition. Frame not included, so you’ll need your own base or platform.
Free items tend to go quickly, so if something here fits your needs, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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