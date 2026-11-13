undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Portland
🚔 Portland public safety jobs with multiple openings up to $115K
4 days ago
Portland has some solid options right now if you like keeping people and places safe. Mix of healthcare, construction safety, and private security—both part time and full time.
Security Officer Enhanced Part Time Bike Patrol
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Portland, OR
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $22.70/hour
- Schedule: Saturdays, 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM, with option to pick up extra shifts
This role is great if you like being active—lots of bike patrols, customer service, and site checks, with a steady “anchor” shift and the chance to build up to near full-time hours.
Security Officer Patrol – Non-Driving
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Portland, OR
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $23.00/hour
- Schedule: Thu & Fri, 2:45 PM – 1:00 AM
Unarmed patrol at a tech/media/telecom site, focused on walking patrols, access control, and detailed incident reporting, with tools to claim extra shifts and grow your hours.
Security Officer Full Time Unarmed Patrol – Distribution Site
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Portland, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.00/hour
- Schedule: Wed–Sun, 2:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Full-time unarmed patrol at a logistics/distribution facility—lots of warehouse and yard patrols, monitoring deliveries, and writing clear daily and incident reports.
Assistant Site Safety Manager
- Employer: Gray Construction
- Location: Portland, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Pay range: $90,000 – $115,000/year
Support safety on large industrial construction projects—run daily safety meetings, enforce OSHA and company rules, keep records, and help train crews. Ideal if you have OSHA 30 and several years of industrial or construction safety experience.
Safety Security Officer II
- Employer: Legacy Health
- Location: Portland, OR
- Type: Not stated (hospital-based role)
- Pay range: $24.60 – $35.17/hour
Protect patients, staff, and visitors across Legacy facilities—mix of security patrols, customer service, and report writing. Requires prior corrections/military/first responder/security experience and the ability to get DPSST, BLS, and de‑escalation certifications.
If one of these looks close but not perfect, save the links and check back—employers often post similar roles with different shifts.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.