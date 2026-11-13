Portland has some solid options right now if you like keeping people and places safe. Mix of healthcare, construction safety, and private security—both part time and full time.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Portland, OR

Type: Part-time

Pay: $22.70/hour

Schedule: Saturdays, 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM, with option to pick up extra shifts

This role is great if you like being active—lots of bike patrols, customer service, and site checks, with a steady “anchor” shift and the chance to build up to near full-time hours.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Portland, OR

Type: Part-time

Pay: $23.00/hour

Schedule: Thu & Fri, 2:45 PM – 1:00 AM

Unarmed patrol at a tech/media/telecom site, focused on walking patrols, access control, and detailed incident reporting, with tools to claim extra shifts and grow your hours.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00/hour

Schedule: Wed–Sun, 2:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Full-time unarmed patrol at a logistics/distribution facility—lots of warehouse and yard patrols, monitoring deliveries, and writing clear daily and incident reports.

Employer: Gray Construction

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay range: $90,000 – $115,000/year

Support safety on large industrial construction projects—run daily safety meetings, enforce OSHA and company rules, keep records, and help train crews. Ideal if you have OSHA 30 and several years of industrial or construction safety experience.

Employer: Legacy Health

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Not stated (hospital-based role)

Not stated (hospital-based role) Pay range: $24.60 – $35.17/hour

Protect patients, staff, and visitors across Legacy facilities—mix of security patrols, customer service, and report writing. Requires prior corrections/military/first responder/security experience and the ability to get DPSST, BLS, and de‑escalation certifications.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, save the links and check back—employers often post similar roles with different shifts.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.