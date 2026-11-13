Portland’s education scene is busy right now, from universities to early learning centers and even martial arts studios. Here are several roles where you can teach, mentor, and support learners of all ages.

Employer: Portland State University – College of Urban and Public Affairs

Portland State University – College of Urban and Public Affairs Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time, fixed-term (Advising & Student Services)

(Advising & Student Services) Salary: Starting at $70,368/year, with excellent benefits (95% paid healthcare, retirement, vacation, reduced tuition)

Lead PSU’s J-1 Exchange Visitor Program and manage employment-based immigration cases (H-1B, TN, O-1, E-3, permanent residence) for international faculty and scholars. Ideal if you have deep U.S. immigration law experience in higher ed and want a policy-shaping role with campus-wide impact.

Employer: Not listed (local martial arts/fitness program)

Not listed (local martial arts/fitness program) Location: Portland, OR 97224 (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time (~ 15 hours/week )

(~ ) Pay: $24.00–$25.00/hour

Teach Taekwondo classes for kids and youth, focusing on skills, confidence, fitness, and respect. Great fit if you’re a Kukkiwon-certified Black Belt with at least 1 year of teaching experience and enjoy working with children in a structured, active setting.

Employer: The Goddard School South Portland

Location: South Portland, OR (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time (up to 40 hours/week )

(up to ) Pay: From $20.00/hour

Join a growing early learning center with openings across Infant, Toddler, Preschool, and Pre-K classrooms. You’ll create warm, hands-on learning experiences and support little ones’ growth, with a retirement plan and a team-focused environment.

Contact: maryam.worfeley@goddardschools.com | (503) 914-2000

Employer: Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) – Historical Collections & Archives

– Historical Collections & Archives Location: Portland, OR (some remote work possible, on-campus required)

(some remote work possible, on-campus required) Type: Part-time (for current graduate students , ≥4.5 credits)

(for , ≥4.5 credits) Pay: Not listed

Support OHSU’s archives and special collections by arranging and describing collections, creating finding aids and metadata, digitizing materials, and helping with exhibits and reference. Perfect if you’re in library science, museum studies, history, or related fields and want hands-on archives experience.

If one of these speaks to you, don’t overthink it—save the link, polish your resume, and send in that application this week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.