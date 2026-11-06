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📋 Portland Admin & Clerical Jobs With Multiple Openings
Portland’s admin scene is busy right now—lots of front desk, coordinator, and specialist roles across government, healthcare, hospitality, and clean energy.
Here are several solid options if you’re organized, people-focused, and ready to jump in.
Senior Executive Assistant
- Employer: State of Oregon – Department of Transportation (ODOT)
- Location: Portland, OR | Region 1 Headquarters
- Salary: $4,312 – $5,988/month (plus PERS bump when eligible)
- Type: Full-time, Executive Support Specialist 2
- Deadline: Apply by 11/19/2026
High-impact role supporting the Region 1 Manager with complex calendar management, meetings, travel, and confidential projects. Great fit if you’re detail-oriented, love organizing moving pieces, and want strong state benefits and hybrid work options.
Rebate Processing – Processing Specialist I
- Employer: Franklin Energy
- Location: Portland, OR (must live in Oregon)
- Salary: $21.00 – $25.00/hour
- Type: Full-time
Support clean energy rebate programs by reviewing applications, checking eligibility, and helping customers by phone, email, and chat. Good for detail-focused admins who like steady computer work, clear procedures, and solid benefits.
(Note: Also listed on LinkedIn, but it’s the same role.)
Grants Administration Coordinator
- Employer: Scion Staffing (for a philanthropic foundation)
- Location: Portland, OR
- Salary: $24.00 – $25.00/hour
- Type: Contract, ~6 months, ~37.5 hours/week
Help manage grant records, data entry, and compliance checks while supporting nonprofit partners. Ideal if you’re organized, love accurate data, and want experience in philanthropy and grantmaking.
Front Desk Receptionist (Morning and Evening Shifts)
- Employer: Inn at the Convention Centre
- Location: Portland, OR
- Salary: From $17.00/hour
- Type: Full-time or Part-time, in-person
Be the first face guests see—greet visitors, manage phones, handle mail, and keep the front desk running smoothly. Nice option if you enjoy a lively environment, customer interaction, and building general office skills.
Medical Office Receptionist / Front Desk
- Employer: NW Gastroenterology Clinic (becoming The Oregon Clinic – Gastroenterology North)
- Location: Portland, OR 97210
- Salary: $20.00 – $24.00/hour
- Type: Full-time, 4x10 schedule (Mon/Tue/Thu/Fri, 6:00 am – 4:30 pm, Wednesdays off)
Front desk role at an ambulatory surgery center—check in patients, verify insurance, take payments, and keep the waiting room running smoothly. Great if you want stable hours (no weekends/holidays), strong benefits, and experience in healthcare.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—admin skills transfer well, and Portland employers are hiring across many levels.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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