📋 Portland Admin & Clerical Jobs With Multiple Openings

Portland’s admin scene is busy right now—lots of front desk, coordinator, and specialist roles across government, healthcare, hospitality, and clean energy.

Here are several solid options if you’re organized, people-focused, and ready to jump in.

Employer: State of Oregon – Department of Transportation (ODOT)

State of Oregon – Department of Transportation (ODOT) Location: Portland, OR | Region 1 Headquarters

Salary: $4,312 – $5,988/month (plus PERS bump when eligible)

(plus PERS bump when eligible) Type: Full-time, Executive Support Specialist 2

Deadline: Apply by 11/19/2026

High-impact role supporting the Region 1 Manager with complex calendar management, meetings, travel, and confidential projects. Great fit if you’re detail-oriented, love organizing moving pieces, and want strong state benefits and hybrid work options.

Employer: Franklin Energy

Franklin Energy Location: Portland, OR (must live in Oregon)

Salary: $21.00 – $25.00/hour

Type: Full-time

Support clean energy rebate programs by reviewing applications, checking eligibility, and helping customers by phone, email, and chat. Good for detail-focused admins who like steady computer work, clear procedures, and solid benefits.

(Note: Also listed on LinkedIn, but it’s the same role.)

Employer: Scion Staffing (for a philanthropic foundation)

(for a philanthropic foundation) Location: Portland, OR

Salary: $24.00 – $25.00/hour

Type: Contract, ~6 months, ~37.5 hours/week

Help manage grant records, data entry, and compliance checks while supporting nonprofit partners. Ideal if you’re organized, love accurate data, and want experience in philanthropy and grantmaking.

Employer: Inn at the Convention Centre

Location: Portland, OR

Salary: From $17.00/hour

Type: Full-time or Part-time, in-person

Be the first face guests see—greet visitors, manage phones, handle mail, and keep the front desk running smoothly. Nice option if you enjoy a lively environment, customer interaction, and building general office skills.

Employer: NW Gastroenterology Clinic (becoming The Oregon Clinic – Gastroenterology North)

Location: Portland, OR 97210

Salary: $20.00 – $24.00/hour

Type: Full-time, 4x10 schedule (Mon/Tue/Thu/Fri, 6:00 am – 4:30 pm, Wednesdays off)

Front desk role at an ambulatory surgery center—check in patients, verify insurance, take payments, and keep the waiting room running smoothly. Great if you want stable hours (no weekends/holidays), strong benefits, and experience in healthcare.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—admin skills transfer well, and Portland employers are hiring across many levels.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.