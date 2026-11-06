🏘️ Portland Planning & Development Roles With Multiple Openings

Portland’s planning and development scene is busy right now, from walkable streets to power infrastructure and housing. If you’re into shaping how our city grows and functions, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Toole Design, Inc.

Toole Design, Inc. Location: Portland, OR (hybrid, in-office Tue–Thu)

(hybrid, in-office Tue–Thu) Type: Full-time

Salary: $157,000–$209,500 with PE; $138,000–$190,000 without

Lead Toole Design’s firmwide multimodal engineering and planning practice, guiding strategy, business development, and major projects that make streets safer for people walking, biking, rolling, and riding transit. Ideal if you have 15+ years in transportation planning/engineering and want to mentor teams, shape policy, and work on high-impact corridor plans, safety studies, and multimodal street design.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

Location: Portland, OR vicinity (remote from mutually acceptable location, up to 100% travel )

(remote from mutually acceptable location, ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support major power and grid projects by inspecting transmission line and substation construction to ensure it meets plans, codes, and safety standards. This is a good fit if you have 9+ years of construction inspection experience, key certifications, like being in the field, can handle long days and travel, and want to help deliver reliable energy infrastructure.

Employer: Pinehurst Management

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, in person

Salary: $24.00–$26.00/hour DOE

Run a tax-credit apartment community, supervising leasing and maintenance, handling compliance, budgets, rent collections, and resident issues. Great for someone with 1+ year of property management and LIHTC/tax credit experience, who wants steady hours, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, paid leave), and a hands-on role in keeping affordable housing running smoothly.

Employer: Pulley

Location: Oregon (must be located in OR; supports Portland-area work)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$95,000 base + equity

Join a fast-growing, AI-powered permitting startup helping big brands and builders move projects from design to opening without delays. Perfect if you have 3+ years in architecture, strong permitting and construction document experience, and want to manage research, submissions, and city coordination while shaping new permitting software.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.