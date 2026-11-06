🍽️ Portland OR Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles From $16.80–$75K

Portland’s food and hospitality scene is busy again, from hotels downtown to coffee at PDX. Here are several solid openings if you like serving guests, leading teams, or working in a kitchen.

Employer: Sage Hospitality Group

Sage Hospitality Group Location: Downtown Portland, OR (520 SW Broadway)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Up to $75,000/year

Lead the front desk team at a boutique-style Marriott in the heart of downtown. This role is very guest-focused and comes with strong perks like unlimited PTO, hotel discounts, TriMet pass discount, and full benefits.

Employer: Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Perfect if you love events and service. You’ll run banquet setups, coordinate with the kitchen, and lead servers to deliver polished food & beverage service for meetings, weddings, and special events.

Employer: Cinemark

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Part-time

Pay Range: $16.80 – $18.23/hour

Great entry-level job for movie lovers 16+ years old. You’ll rotate between concessions, usher, and box office, with free movies, discounts, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Fast-paced counter and kitchen role with free meals, flexible schedules, paid training, and a clear path into management. No experience needed if you bring a friendly attitude.

Employer: PDK Hotel Group

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Contract / Full-time hours

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Run the whole operation at a Holiday Inn Express—front desk, housekeeping, sales, and finances. Good fit for an experienced hotel leader who wants ownership of guest experience, revenue, and team culture.

Employer: Elmer’s Restaurants

Location: 11335 NE Airport Way, Portland, OR 97220

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $16.80/hour + tips

Host guests in the lottery lounge, handle cash, serve food and drinks, and keep the area spotless. Comes with meal discounts, PTO, 401(k) with match, and multiple insurance options.

Employer: Columbia Hospitality

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Part-time (other schedules also listed)

Pay Range: $22 – $23/hour

Higher-level cook role (5+ years’ experience) where you’ll lead small teams, handle banquets up to ~100 guests, and work with a full range of kitchen equipment. Includes daily pay option, benefits, PTO, and big travel/food discounts.

Employer: Markham House Assisted Living

Location: Portland, OR 97219

Type: Part-time

Pay Range: $18 – $19/hour

Serve meals and support seniors in a residential setting. Good for someone with dietary aide or care setting experience who wants steady hours and meaningful resident relationships.

Employer: Portland Coffee Roasters

Location: PDX Airport, Portland, OR

Type: Full-time (32–38 hrs/week)

Estimated Pay: About $22 – $29/hour after tips

Supervise shifts, open/close the café, and lead a barista team while serving specialty coffee. Includes medical, dental, vision, paid vacation & sick time, and free/discounted coffee.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing and often have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.