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Portland
🍽️ Portland OR Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles From $16.80–$75K
8 days ago
Portland’s food and hospitality scene is busy again, from hotels downtown to coffee at PDX. Here are several solid openings if you like serving guests, leading teams, or working in a kitchen.
Front Desk Manager – The Bidwell Marriott
- Employer: Sage Hospitality Group
- Location: Downtown Portland, OR (520 SW Broadway)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Up to $75,000/year
Lead the front desk team at a boutique-style Marriott in the heart of downtown. This role is very guest-focused and comes with strong perks like unlimited PTO, hotel discounts, TriMet pass discount, and full benefits.
Banquet Captain
- Employer: Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants
- Location: Portland, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Perfect if you love events and service. You’ll run banquet setups, coordinate with the kitchen, and lead servers to deliver polished food & beverage service for meetings, weddings, and special events.
Theatre Team Member
- Employer: Cinemark
- Location: Portland, OR
- Type: Part-time
- Pay Range: $16.80 – $18.23/hour
Great entry-level job for movie lovers 16+ years old. You’ll rotate between concessions, usher, and box office, with free movies, discounts, and growth opportunities.
Service Team Associate
- Employer: Panda Restaurant Group
- Location: Portland, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Fast-paced counter and kitchen role with free meals, flexible schedules, paid training, and a clear path into management. No experience needed if you bring a friendly attitude.
Hotel General Manager – Holiday Inn Express
- Employer: PDK Hotel Group
- Location: Portland, OR
- Type: Contract / Full-time hours
- Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)
Run the whole operation at a Holiday Inn Express—front desk, housekeeping, sales, and finances. Good fit for an experienced hotel leader who wants ownership of guest experience, revenue, and team culture.
Lottery Attendant / Bartender
- Employer: Elmer’s Restaurants
- Location: 11335 NE Airport Way, Portland, OR 97220
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $16.80/hour + tips
Host guests in the lottery lounge, handle cash, serve food and drinks, and keep the area spotless. Comes with meal discounts, PTO, 401(k) with match, and multiple insurance options.
Line Cook (Hotel Vance)
- Employer: Columbia Hospitality
- Location: Portland, OR
- Type: Part-time (other schedules also listed)
- Pay Range: $22 – $23/hour
Higher-level cook role (5+ years’ experience) where you’ll lead small teams, handle banquets up to ~100 guests, and work with a full range of kitchen equipment. Includes daily pay option, benefits, PTO, and big travel/food discounts.
PT Server – Assisted Living
- Employer: Markham House Assisted Living
- Location: Portland, OR 97219
- Type: Part-time
- Pay Range: $18 – $19/hour
Serve meals and support seniors in a residential setting. Good for someone with dietary aide or care setting experience who wants steady hours and meaningful resident relationships.
Cafe Shift Lead / Lead Barista – PDX Airport
- Employer: Portland Coffee Roasters
- Location: PDX Airport, Portland, OR
- Type: Full-time (32–38 hrs/week)
- Estimated Pay: About $22 – $29/hour after tips
Supervise shifts, open/close the café, and lead a barista team while serving specialty coffee. Includes medical, dental, vision, paid vacation & sick time, and free/discounted coffee.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing and often have similar roles open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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