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Portland
🏭 Portland Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple $21–$28/hr Openings
8 days ago
Portland’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid hourly pay and lots of hands-on roles. If you like physical work, machines, and steady schedules, these are worth a look.
Warehouse Associate
- Employer: Marion's Carpet & Flooring Warehouses
- Location: Portland, OR (in person)
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri
- Pay: $21.00/hour
- Why it’s appealing: Drive a forklift, load flooring, and do some local driving with a clean driver’s license. Comes with 401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO, and employee discount.
Heat Treat Operation Technician
- Employer: Oregon Steel Mills
- Location: Portland, OR
- Type: Full-time, 12-hour rotating shifts
- Pay: $27.50/hour + monthly performance bonus
- Why it’s appealing: Heavy industrial role moving and processing steel plate with cranes and forklifts. Benefits start day one, with low-cost medical, 5% 401(k) match, extra retirement plan, and strong advancement paths.
Crane Chaser
- Employer: Oregon Steel Mills
- Location: Portland, OR
- Type: Full-time, 12-hour rotating shifts
- Pay: $27.50/hour + monthly incentive bonus
- Why it’s appealing: Hands-on steel handling job supporting crane operators, railcars, and shipments. Great if you like physical work, overtime options, and a big-company benefits package from day one.
Shell Removal Operator Trainer LPCT 841
- Employer: Precision Castparts
- Location: Portland, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Why it’s appealing: Trainer role for experienced Shell Removal Operators. You teach and certify operators, help write training modules, and support quality and performance reviews.
Mold Machine Operator B (Wax Center)
- Employer: Precision Castparts
- Location: Portland, OR
- Type: Full-time, day/swing/weekend shifts
- Why it’s appealing: Run wax molding machines, prep tooling, and inspect parts. Multiple shifts (including weekends) give you options if you need something beyond standard weekday hours.
QC Line Inspector
- Employer: Epiroc (Milwaukie facility)
- Location: Milwaukie, OR (near Portland)
- Type: Full-time, 1st & 2nd shift openings
- Pay: $24.00–$28.00/hour
- Why it’s appealing: Final inspection role checking finished products with basic measuring tools. Offers sign-on bonus, referral bonus, strong benefits, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, and paid vacation.
Metrology Analyst LPCS
- Employer: Precision Castparts
- Location: Portland, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Why it’s appealing: Advanced measurement and CMM programming role for experienced inspectors. You’ll work with blueprints, CAD/CMM programs, and detailed dimensional checks on castings and tooling.
Assistant Operator – Bag Machine
- Employer: ProAmpac
- Location: Portland, OR
- Type: Full-time, 3 shifts (24/7 rotation possible)
- Pay: $21.00–$23.00/hour
- Why it’s appealing: Support bag machine setup, keep materials flowing, and help with minor maintenance. Offers 11 paid holidays, vacation after 6 months, quarterly bonuses, shift differentials, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, and tuition reimbursement.
Temporary Assembly Technician
- Employer: Curtiss-Wright
- Location: Portland, OR
- Type: Full-time, temporary
- Why it’s appealing: Build and test electro-mechanical products, cables, and enclosures using prints and schematics. Good fit if you have 3+ years assembly experience and want a shorter-term role with big-company benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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