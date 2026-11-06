🏭 Portland Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple $21–$28/hr Openings

Portland’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid hourly pay and lots of hands-on roles. If you like physical work, machines, and steady schedules, these are worth a look.

Employer: Marion's Carpet & Flooring Warehouses

Marion's Carpet & Flooring Warehouses Location: Portland, OR (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri

Pay: $21.00/hour

Why it’s appealing: Drive a forklift, load flooring, and do some local driving with a clean driver’s license. Comes with 401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO, and employee discount.

Employer: Oregon Steel Mills

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time, 12-hour rotating shifts

Pay: $27.50/hour + monthly performance bonus

Why it’s appealing: Heavy industrial role moving and processing steel plate with cranes and forklifts. Benefits start day one, with low-cost medical, 5% 401(k) match, extra retirement plan, and strong advancement paths.

Employer: Oregon Steel Mills

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time, 12-hour rotating shifts

Pay: $27.50/hour + monthly incentive bonus

Why it’s appealing: Hands-on steel handling job supporting crane operators, railcars, and shipments. Great if you like physical work, overtime options, and a big-company benefits package from day one.

Employer: Precision Castparts

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Why it’s appealing: Trainer role for experienced Shell Removal Operators. You teach and certify operators, help write training modules, and support quality and performance reviews.

Employer: Precision Castparts

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time, day/swing/weekend shifts

Why it’s appealing: Run wax molding machines, prep tooling, and inspect parts. Multiple shifts (including weekends) give you options if you need something beyond standard weekday hours.

Employer: Epiroc (Milwaukie facility)

(Milwaukie facility) Location: Milwaukie, OR (near Portland)

Type: Full-time, 1st & 2nd shift openings

Pay: $24.00–$28.00/hour

Why it’s appealing: Final inspection role checking finished products with basic measuring tools. Offers sign-on bonus, referral bonus, strong benefits, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, and paid vacation.

Employer: Precision Castparts

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Why it’s appealing: Advanced measurement and CMM programming role for experienced inspectors. You’ll work with blueprints, CAD/CMM programs, and detailed dimensional checks on castings and tooling.

Employer: ProAmpac

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time, 3 shifts (24/7 rotation possible)

Full-time, Pay: $21.00–$23.00/hour

Why it’s appealing: Support bag machine setup, keep materials flowing, and help with minor maintenance. Offers 11 paid holidays, vacation after 6 months, quarterly bonuses, shift differentials, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Curtiss-Wright

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time, temporary

Why it’s appealing: Build and test electro-mechanical products, cables, and enclosures using prints and schematics. Good fit if you have 3+ years assembly experience and want a shorter-term role with big-company benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.