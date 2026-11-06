🔧 Portland Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Portland’s facilities and maintenance scene is busy right now—lots of hands-on roles from entry level cleaning to high-end data center work. If you like fixing things, being on your feet, and keeping spaces running smoothly, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Flexential

Location: Portland, OR

Salary: $44–$46/hour

Type: Full-time

Work in a mission-critical data center environment, doing preventive and corrective maintenance on electrical, mechanical, and HVAC systems to keep 99.999% uptime. Role includes 24/7 on-call rotation, vendor management, and mentoring techs, with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO).

Employer: Flexential

Location: Portland, OR

Salary: $52–$54/hour

Type: Full-time

Senior-level version of the role above, with 5+ years data center experience and leadership on cross-market projects, disaster recovery drills, and commissioning. You’ll be the high-level technical resource driving operational excellence across multiple sites, with the same strong Flexential benefits.

Employer: ABM Industries

Location: Portland, OR

Salary: $18.94/hour

Type: Full-time

Shift: Sat–Tues, 6:00am–2:30pm

Entry-friendly janitorial role cleaning restrooms, floors, glass, and common areas in a warehouse setting—no diploma required. ABM offers a benefits package and notes this is a good fit for people new or returning to the workforce, including veterans.

Employer: Boly:Welch (recruiting for a real estate firm)

Location: Portland, OR

Salary: $55K–$60K/year DOE

Type: Full-time, on-site

Maintain Class A/B commercial and light industrial buildings, handling daily operations, basic HVAC, and tenant service. Nice perks: full medical, 401(k), PTO, FSA, EAP, paid parking, TriMet pass, and an on-site gym.

Employer: COR Disposal & Recycling

Location: Portland, OR

Salary: $38–$40/hour

Type: Full-time

Lead the shop team keeping COR’s truck and heavy equipment fleet safe and road-ready, with a focus on diesel diagnostics and DOT readiness. This is a hands-on leadership role with health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, retirement plan, and all safety gear provided.

Employer: Bytecubit Technologies

Location: Portland, OR

Salary: $35–$45/hour

Type: Contract (6+ months, contract-to-hire)

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00am–5:00pm

Industrial plant role doing inspections, preventive maintenance, and repairs on pumps, motors, piping, chemical feed systems, HVAC, and more. Requires about 5+ years experience, strong safety knowledge (LOTO, confined space, hot work), and comfort using a CMMS.

Employer: Dick Hannah Acura

Location: Portland, OR

Salary: $20–$24/hour DOE

Type: Full-time

Support the service department by moving and washing vehicles, keeping the service drive and lounge clean, and helping with check-ins and staging. Comes with PTO, health benefits after 60 days, 6 paid holidays, and a 401(k); you’ll need a valid driver’s license and ability to drive manual.

Employer: Central City Concern

Location: Portland, OR (Downtown)

Salary: $18.43/hour

Type: Full-time, temporary trainee role

Schedule: 6:30am–3:00pm, days vary (two consecutive days off)

Help keep Portland streets, sidewalks, bus malls, and drains clean while building job skills through CCC’s Clean Start program. This is a physically active outdoor role with built-in job readiness classes and coaching, aimed at moving you into higher-level roles within CCC.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are open to different backgrounds if you bring a good attitude and solid work ethic.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.