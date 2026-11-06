💰 Portland, OR Accounting & Finance – Multiple Roles Up to $300K+

Portland’s finance scene is busy right now – from global brands to local firms, there’s a solid mix of hands-on accounting, tax, and advisory roles. If you’re numbers-driven and ready for a change, these openings span early-career AP to executive leadership.

Employer: U.S. Bank

U.S. Bank Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $65,000 – $80,200 base + incentives

Lead investment planning for affluent clients, building goals-based portfolios and advising on investments and insurance. Requires Series 7, 63, 65/66, and offers broad benefits (healthcare, 401(k), paid vacation, parental leave).

Employer: Radiate Hospitality (Hi-Lo Hotel & Round Barn Hotel)

(Hi-Lo Hotel & Round Barn Hotel) Location: Portland, OR (on-site at Hi-Lo)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Not listed Support two Marriott-branded hotels with AR/AP, cash management, reconciliations, and month-end close. Great fit if you like hospitality, cross-department work, and Marriott travel perks.

Employer: Precoa

Location: Portland, OR (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Competitive (not listed) Own expense reporting, corporate cards, and AP using Concur and Oracle, with lots of cross-team interaction. Strong benefits, 18 days PTO, 10 holidays, 401(k) match, and a hybrid schedule.

Employer: Amazon

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (Portland): $66,900 – $117,100 base + RSUs & bonus eligibility

Senior role on the North America Retail Vendor Funding team handling month-end close, controls, and process improvements. Ideal for a CPA or Big 4/Fortune 500 profile who likes complex, global accounting.

Employer: OneEnergy

Location: Portland, OR (also Seattle/Madison/Boulder/Remote East Coast)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $220,000 – $305,000

Executive role leading corporate-level capital raises (debt and equity) for a renewable energy developer. Best for someone with 10+ years in capital markets and experience in energy/infra deals.

Employer: Empower

Location: Portland, OR (travel-based, must reside in/near Portland)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $59,700 – $84,300

Deliver 401(k)/403(b)/457 education and enrollment sessions on-site and virtually. Requires fluent Spanish, strong presentation skills, and FINRA licenses (Series 6 & 63) within set timelines.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Portland, OR (office-based with travel)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $134,500 – $265,100

Design HR/payroll BPaaS and BPO solutions—staffing models, pricing, and global delivery strategy. Suited for someone with 6+ years in payroll outsourcing/BPO and strong Excel and benchmarking chops.

Employer: Cumming Group

Location: Portland, OR (on-site at project)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $97,400 – $129,866.68

Manage budgets, forecasts, cash flow, and change orders for public construction projects. Great if you have 5+ years in construction cost control and like detailed project financials.

Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for client)

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Not listed Lead tax planning and compliance for individuals, trusts, estates, nonprofits, and businesses. Requires CPA or JD, 5+ years public accounting, and strong tax research and advisory skills.

Employer: CFS (recruiting for client)

Location: NW Portland, OR (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $23 – $25/hour DOE

High-volume AP role across multiple locations with exposure to journal entries and month-end close. Good step if you want to grow from AP into broader accounting.

Employer: CFS (recruiting for client)

Location: Portland, OR (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $80,000 – $110,000 DOE

Own multi-entity accounting, intercompany, and month-end close, with a chance to improve ERP processes (Sage). Nice fit if you want a path toward leadership and systems work.

Employer: CFS (recruiting for client)

Location: Portland-based company (role is remote with quarterly travel)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $125,000 – $135,000 + bonus potential

Lead U.S. and Canadian payroll for 5,000+ employees, optimize Dayforce, and manage a payroll team. Clear succession path to Director within 1–2 years.

Employer: KEEN

Location: Portland, OR (hybrid, ~4 days on-site)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $86,000 – $90,000

Bridge Payroll and Accounting, owning payroll journal entries, reconciliations, and accruals across entities. Ideal if you like systems work (UKG, SAP HANA) and tight payroll-close cycles.

Employer: Imperative Logistics Group

Location: Portland, OR (heavy travel to other sites)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Not listed Senior leadership role overseeing multi-entity close, consolidations, Workday Adaptive, and Concur, plus an accounting team in Texas. Requires active CPA and 7+ years progressive accounting experience.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application while it’s fresh. Portland’s finance market moves fast, and even a quick conversation can open doors.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.