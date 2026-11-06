📅 Free stewardship day at Glendoveer on Nov. 6

📅 Help care for Glendoveer’s nature patch

Join a free Stewardship Day at Glendoveer on Friday, November 6, 2026 at 10:30 a.m. in Portland, OR 97230.

Volunteers will plant native plants and tend the nature patch near the entrance of the parking lot at **148th and Halsey. All tools and supplies are provided.

Cost: Free

Free Ages: All ages welcome; minors must come with an adult

All ages welcome; Difficulty: Moderate

Moderate Registration: None needed – this is a drop-in event

Pets: To protect plants, wildlife and people, pets are not allowed at most Metro parks and natural areas, including this event.

Service animals: Service animals are welcome under the ADA and Oregon law. Emotional support or therapy animals are not considered service animals.

Just show up ready to help care for this neighborhood green space!