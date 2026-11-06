Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Portland

📅 Free stewardship day at Glendoveer on Nov. 6

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LK0hF_1GoS45dz00

📅 Help care for Glendoveer’s nature patch

Join a free Stewardship Day at Glendoveer on Friday, November 6, 2026 at 10:30 a.m. in Portland, OR 97230.

Volunteers will plant native plants and tend the nature patch near the entrance of the parking lot at **148th and Halsey. All tools and supplies are provided.

  • Cost: Free
  • Ages: All ages welcome; minors must come with an adult
  • Difficulty: Moderate
  • Registration: None needed – this is a drop-in event

Pets: To protect plants, wildlife and people, pets are not allowed at most Metro parks and natural areas, including this event.
Service animals: Service animals are welcome under the ADA and Oregon law. Emotional support or therapy animals are not considered service animals.

Just show up ready to help care for this neighborhood green space!

More Info: Stewardship day at Glendoveer | Metro

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments