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🐱 Playful & Shy Portland Kittens Ready for Adoption Today
Portland has some very special kittens (and one lovely adult cat) waiting at Oregon Humane Society for calm, loving homes. Many of these little ones are shy or still learning about people, so they’ll do best with patient adopters.
Azahiah
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Personality: Sensitive and shy, can be worried about new people, new places, and touch; needs to go at his own pace in a calm home
- Shelter: Oregon Humane Society
- Phone: (503) 285-7722
👉 Meet Azahiah and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jehoram
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Personality: Sensitive, shy kitten who may be nervous with new people and places; will do best in a quiet, patient household
- Shelter: Oregon Humane Society
- Phone: (503) 285-7722
👉 Meet Jehoram and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pumpkin
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Personality: Shy and easily worried by new people, surroundings, and touch; needs a calm, understanding home
- Shelter: Oregon Humane Society
- Phone: (503) 285-7722
👉 Meet Pumpkin and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cupcake
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Personality: Sensitive, shy kitten who prefers slow introductions and a peaceful environment
- Shelter: Oregon Humane Society
- Phone: (503) 285-7722
👉 Meet Cupcake and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Muffin
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Personality: Shy and easily worried, needs time to warm up and a gentle, calm home
- Shelter: Oregon Humane Society
- Phone: (503) 285-7722
👉 Meet Muffin and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Havana
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Personality: Sensitive, shy longhaired kitten; can be nervous with new people and places and needs a quiet, patient home
- Shelter: Oregon Humane Society
- Phone: (503) 285-7722
👉 Meet Havana and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Francine
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Personality: Needs a little time to adjust, then becomes a big sweetheart; loves long pets from nose to tail, has very soft fur, and her purr motor is always running. Can be worried about new people or surroundings and prefers to go at her own pace.
- Shelter: Oregon Humane Society
- Phone: (503) 285-7722
👉 Meet Francine and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Screamo
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Personality: Sensitive and shy, may be nervous with handling and new places; needs a calm, steady home
- Shelter: Oregon Humane Society
- Phone: (503) 285-7722
👉 Meet Screamo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Death Metal
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Personality: Another sensitive, shy kitten who prefers slow, gentle handling and a quiet home
- Shelter: Oregon Humane Society
- Phone: (503) 285-7722
👉 Meet Death Metal and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Phoebe
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Personality: Playful and cute; her past is unknown, but she’s ready for a new start in a loving home
- Shelter: Oregon Humane Society
- Phone: (503) 285-7722
👉 Meet Phoebe and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cosette
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Personality: Playful and cute, with a background that’s still a mystery to the shelter team
- Shelter: Oregon Humane Society
- Phone: (503) 285-7722
👉 Meet Cosette and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cece
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Personality: Playful, cute kitten with an unknown history, ready to learn and grow with her new family
- Shelter: Oregon Humane Society
- Phone: (503) 285-7722
👉 Meet Cece and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jean
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Personality: Playful and cute, with a mysterious past; ready to learn how to channel her kitten energy in a home
- Shelter: Oregon Humane Society
- Phone: (503) 285-7722
👉 Meet Jean and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Portland, OR area and have a calm, loving home to share, please consider visiting Oregon Humane Society or calling (503) 285-7722 to ask about these cats and kittens. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.