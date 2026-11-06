🐱 Playful & Shy Portland Kittens Ready for Adoption Today

Portland has some very special kittens (and one lovely adult cat) waiting at Oregon Humane Society for calm, loving homes. Many of these little ones are shy or still learning about people, so they’ll do best with patient adopters.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Personality: Sensitive and shy , can be worried about new people, new places, and touch; needs to go at his own pace in a calm home

, can be worried about new people, new places, and touch; needs to go at his own pace in a Shelter: Oregon Humane Society

Phone: (503) 285-7722

👉 Meet Azahiah and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Personality: Sensitive, shy kitten who may be nervous with new people and places; will do best in a quiet, patient household

who may be nervous with new people and places; will do best in a Shelter: Oregon Humane Society

Phone: (503) 285-7722

👉 Meet Jehoram and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Personality: Shy and easily worried by new people, surroundings, and touch; needs a calm, understanding home

by new people, surroundings, and touch; needs a Shelter: Oregon Humane Society

Phone: (503) 285-7722

👉 Meet Pumpkin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Personality: Sensitive, shy kitten who prefers slow introductions and a peaceful environment

who prefers slow introductions and a Shelter: Oregon Humane Society

Phone: (503) 285-7722

👉 Meet Cupcake and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Personality: Shy and easily worried , needs time to warm up and a gentle, calm home

, needs time to warm up and a Shelter: Oregon Humane Society

Phone: (503) 285-7722

👉 Meet Muffin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Personality: Sensitive, shy longhaired kitten ; can be nervous with new people and places and needs a quiet, patient home

; can be nervous with new people and places and needs a Shelter: Oregon Humane Society

Phone: (503) 285-7722

👉 Meet Havana and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Personality: Needs a little time to adjust, then becomes a big sweetheart ; loves long pets from nose to tail , has very soft fur , and her purr motor is always running . Can be worried about new people or surroundings and prefers to go at her own pace.

Needs a little time to adjust, then becomes a ; loves , has , and her . Can be worried about new people or surroundings and prefers to go at her own pace. Shelter: Oregon Humane Society

Phone: (503) 285-7722

👉 Meet Francine and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Personality: Sensitive and shy , may be nervous with handling and new places; needs a calm, steady home

, may be nervous with handling and new places; needs a Shelter: Oregon Humane Society

Phone: (503) 285-7722

👉 Meet Screamo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Personality: Another sensitive, shy kitten who prefers slow, gentle handling and a quiet home

Another who prefers slow, gentle handling and a Shelter: Oregon Humane Society

Phone: (503) 285-7722

👉 Meet Death Metal and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Personality: Playful and cute ; her past is unknown, but she’s ready for a new start in a loving home

; her past is unknown, but she’s ready for a new start in a loving home Shelter: Oregon Humane Society

Phone: (503) 285-7722

👉 Meet Phoebe and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Personality: Playful and cute , with a background that’s still a mystery to the shelter team

, with a background that’s still a mystery to the shelter team Shelter: Oregon Humane Society

Phone: (503) 285-7722

👉 Meet Cosette and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Personality: Playful, cute kitten with an unknown history, ready to learn and grow with her new family

with an unknown history, ready to learn and grow with her new family Shelter: Oregon Humane Society

Phone: (503) 285-7722

👉 Meet Cece and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Personality: Playful and cute , with a mysterious past; ready to learn how to channel her kitten energy in a home

, with a mysterious past; ready to learn how to channel her kitten energy in a home Shelter: Oregon Humane Society

Phone: (503) 285-7722

👉 Meet Jean and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Portland, OR area and have a calm, loving home to share, please consider visiting Oregon Humane Society or calling (503) 285-7722 to ask about these cats and kittens. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.