🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Portland Neighborhoods Today

Portland neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from home gear to toys and shoes. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available right now.

Item: Assorted wine collection, 4 unopened bottles

Details: Left by a past renter, nobody in the house drinks wine. Includes Barefoot Fruitscato Watermelon, Blackberry Moscato, Ferryman's Choice Red Wine, and Barefoot Moscato Sweet. First responder gets all four bottles.

Location: Centennial South, Portland, OR

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Hot Wheels track set with track pieces and toy cars

Condition: No missing pieces; just can’t get it back into the original box. Great for kids who love racing.

Location: Bethany Creek Falls, Portland, OR

Pickup: Message the poster on Nextdoor for pickup details.

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Strong moving/storage boxes, a couple of different sizes

Condition: Described as really strong; poster plans to break them down soon if no one claims them.

Location: Far Southwest, Portland, OR

Note: Reach out quickly if you’re moving or need storage boxes; they may be gone soon.

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Kenmore window air conditioner with digital controls and energy saver mode

Size: 18.25" wide x 13" tall x 14.5" deep

Condition: Used for a few years, still a nice unit, good for cooling a bedroom or home office. They upgraded to a different AC and no longer need this one.

Location: Piedmont, Portland, OR

Pickup: Pickup only.

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Foldable Trimline treadmill

Condition: Good condition, works great; owner just switched to a compact under-desk model. Free to a good home.

Location: Piedmont, Portland, OR

Pickup: Pickup only. It rolls and is easy to move around, but is very heavy to lift into a car or truck—come prepared with help or equipment.

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Listing for Magnavox Blu-ray player, decorative lights, decorative bowl, and a 3 x 5 rug

Update from poster: The decorative lighting and Blu-ray player are gone. Remaining items appear to be the decorative bowl and 3 x 5 rug.

Location: Foster Powell, Portland, OR

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Munro black leather shoes, size 9M

Condition: Great condition, comfortable with a low heel.

Location: Ashcreek, near Multnomah Village, Portland, OR

Pickup: Porch pickup near Multnomah Village.

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Olukai sandals, size 8.5

Condition: Barely worn; part of a closet clean-out.

Location: Ashcreek, near Multnomah Village, Portland, OR

Pickup: Porch pickup near Multnomah Village.

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

If you see something you like, reach out to the poster on Nextdoor as soon as you can—free items in Portland tend to get claimed quickly.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.