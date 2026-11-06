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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Portland Neighborhoods Today
Portland neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from home gear to toys and shoes. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available right now.
Assorted Wine Collection
Item: Assorted wine collection, 4 unopened bottles
Details: Left by a past renter, nobody in the house drinks wine. Includes Barefoot Fruitscato Watermelon, Blackberry Moscato, Ferryman's Choice Red Wine, and Barefoot Moscato Sweet. First responder gets all four bottles.
Location: Centennial South, Portland, OR
Source: nextdoor.com
Hot Wheels Track Set
Item: Hot Wheels track set with track pieces and toy cars
Condition: No missing pieces; just can’t get it back into the original box. Great for kids who love racing.
Location: Bethany Creek Falls, Portland, OR
Pickup: Message the poster on Nextdoor for pickup details.
Source: nextdoor.com
MOVING or STORAGE BOXES!!
Item: Strong moving/storage boxes, a couple of different sizes
Condition: Described as really strong; poster plans to break them down soon if no one claims them.
Location: Far Southwest, Portland, OR
Note: Reach out quickly if you’re moving or need storage boxes; they may be gone soon.
Source: nextdoor.com
Kenmore Window Air Conditioner
Item: Kenmore window air conditioner with digital controls and energy saver mode
Size: 18.25" wide x 13" tall x 14.5" deep
Condition: Used for a few years, still a nice unit, good for cooling a bedroom or home office. They upgraded to a different AC and no longer need this one.
Location: Piedmont, Portland, OR
Pickup: Pickup only.
Source: nextdoor.com
Foldable Treadmill
Item: Foldable Trimline treadmill
Condition: Good condition, works great; owner just switched to a compact under-desk model. Free to a good home.
Location: Piedmont, Portland, OR
Pickup: Pickup only. It rolls and is easy to move around, but is very heavy to lift into a car or truck—come prepared with help or equipment.
Source: nextdoor.com
Magnavox Blu-ray Player, decorative lights, decorative bowl and a 3 x 5 rug
Item: Listing for Magnavox Blu-ray player, decorative lights, decorative bowl, and a 3 x 5 rug
Update from poster: The decorative lighting and Blu-ray player are gone. Remaining items appear to be the decorative bowl and 3 x 5 rug.
Location: Foster Powell, Portland, OR
Source: nextdoor.com
Munro size 9M shoes
Item: Munro black leather shoes, size 9M
Condition: Great condition, comfortable with a low heel.
Location: Ashcreek, near Multnomah Village, Portland, OR
Pickup: Porch pickup near Multnomah Village.
Source: nextdoor.com
Olukai size 8.5 sandals
Item: Olukai sandals, size 8.5
Condition: Barely worn; part of a closet clean-out.
Location: Ashcreek, near Multnomah Village, Portland, OR
Pickup: Porch pickup near Multnomah Village.
Source: nextdoor.com
If you see something you like, reach out to the poster on Nextdoor as soon as you can—free items in Portland tend to get claimed quickly.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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