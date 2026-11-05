📊 Portland, OR Social Policy Jobs with Multiple Openings

Portland’s public policy scene is busy right now, with new roles in higher ed, clean energy, and state health reform. If you like data, policy, and impact, these are worth a look.

Employer: Portland State University – College of Urban and Public Affairs (Sponsored Projects Administration)

Portland State University – College of Urban and Public Affairs (Sponsored Projects Administration) Location: Portland, OR (downtown campus, limited hybrid)

Type: Full-time (2 positions available)

(2 positions available) Salary: Starting at $64,584/year, with growth within band

Review, negotiate, and sign off on research grants and agreements for PSU’s large portfolio of sponsored projects. Good fit if you enjoy contracts, compliance, and working closely with faculty on funded research, with strong benefits and some remote flexibility.

Employer: Vestas / Steelhead Americas

Location: Portland, OR (travel up to 35%)

(travel up to 35%) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Lead state-level government affairs and public policy strategy for wind and renewable projects. You’ll track and shape legislation, testify, work with regulators and tribes, and manage lobbyists and coalitions for one of the world’s top wind companies.

Employer: Oregon Health Authority – Health Policy & Analytics

Location: Portland, OR / Salem, OR / Remote (US) – hybrid or remote

– hybrid or remote Type: Full-time, limited duration (24 months), multiple positions

Salary Range: $7,537–$11,098/month (non-PERS range)

(non-PERS range) Application Deadline: 11/11/2026

Lead complex reviews of hospital and health plan mergers and acquisitions to protect affordability, access, and equity. This role is heavy on policy and data analysis, project management, and writing public-facing reports, with strong state benefits and major work-from-home flexibility.

If one of these speaks to you, don’t wait—polish your resume, tailor a short cover letter, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.