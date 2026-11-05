undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
📊 Portland, OR Social Policy Jobs with Multiple Openings
Portland’s public policy scene is busy right now, with new roles in higher ed, clean energy, and state health reform. If you like data, policy, and impact, these are worth a look.
Grants & Agreements Specialist – Sponsored Projects
- Employer: Portland State University – College of Urban and Public Affairs (Sponsored Projects Administration)
- Location: Portland, OR (downtown campus, limited hybrid)
- Type: Full-time (2 positions available)
- Salary: Starting at $64,584/year, with growth within band
Review, negotiate, and sign off on research grants and agreements for PSU’s large portfolio of sponsored projects. Good fit if you enjoy contracts, compliance, and working closely with faculty on funded research, with strong benefits and some remote flexibility.
State Affairs, Lead Specialist – Renewable Energy Policy
- Employer: Vestas / Steelhead Americas
- Location: Portland, OR (travel up to 35%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive (not listed)
Lead state-level government affairs and public policy strategy for wind and renewable projects. You’ll track and shape legislation, testify, work with regulators and tribes, and manage lobbyists and coalitions for one of the world’s top wind companies.
Senior Policy Advisor – Health Care Market Oversight
- Employer: Oregon Health Authority – Health Policy & Analytics
- Location: Portland, OR / Salem, OR / Remote (US) – hybrid or remote
- Type: Full-time, limited duration (24 months), multiple positions
- Salary Range: $7,537–$11,098/month (non-PERS range)
- Application Deadline: 11/11/2026
Lead complex reviews of hospital and health plan mergers and acquisitions to protect affordability, access, and equity. This role is heavy on policy and data analysis, project management, and writing public-facing reports, with strong state benefits and major work-from-home flexibility.
If one of these speaks to you, don’t wait—polish your resume, tailor a short cover letter, and get that application in.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.