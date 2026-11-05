🔬 Portland, OR Science & Research Jobs – Multiple Open Roles

Portland’s science scene is busy right now, from campus labs to field work on the river and in the hills. Here are a few solid roles if you like data, experiments, and real-world impact.

Employer: SGS

SGS Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time, Night shift (5pm–5am)

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on field role with the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company. You’ll collect and label samples from trucks, rail, barges, and more, deliver them to the lab, run basic physical tests, and act as a team lead when supervisors are away. Good fit if you have industrial or lab/field experience, follow strict safety rules, and don’t mind long night shifts.

Employer: Portland State University – Sponsored Projects Administration

Location: Downtown Portland, OR

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 40 hrs/week)

Salary: Starting at $64,584/year , with potential to negotiate higher

, with potential to negotiate higher Benefits: 95% employer-paid healthcare, strong retirement and vacation, reduced tuition at Oregon public universities

95% employer-paid healthcare, strong retirement and vacation, reduced tuition at Oregon public universities Notes: Two positions available; proposed start date 12/01/2026

University-side research administration role supporting grants and contracts across a large, diverse portfolio. You’ll review, negotiate, and accept sponsored awards, draft and issue subawards, and serve as an Authorized Organizational Representative with delegated signature authority. Ideal if you have a bachelor’s degree plus 2–4 years in research or contract administration, strong writing and negotiation skills, and like working with complex regulations and policies.

Employer: Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU)

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Advanced bench science role on a team studying how Mycobacterium tuberculosis drives lung granuloma formation using cutting-edge imaging. You’ll independently design experiments, run histology and multiplex imaging, do fluorescence microscopy, protein purification, PCR, plasmid prep, Western blots, and manage lab operations. Best for candidates with a PhD + 1 year, Master’s + 5 years, or Bachelor’s + 9 years in a relevant field and strong histology/microscopy skills.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists related roles that might be a better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.