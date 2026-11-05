📣 Portland, OR Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple Openings

Portland’s sales and marketing scene is buzzing right now—lots of roles tied to tech, healthcare, and hospitality. If you’re good with people and numbers, there’s likely something here for you.

Employer: CaptiveAire | Location: Portland, OR | Type: Full-time | Salary: $70,000–$100,000 base + monthly bonus

Blend technical engineering with outside sales and field service for a national leader in commercial kitchen ventilation. Expect formal training, a mentor, and a mix of office bid work, job-site visits, and territory development.

Employer: Deloitte | Location: Portland, OR (GPS practice) | Type: Full-time | Salary: $171,600–$338,300

Lead Qualtrics-based customer experience strategy for government and public sector clients. Senior leadership role owning CX roadmaps, integrations, and delivery teams across large transformation programs.

Employer: Thermo Fisher Scientific | Location: Portland, OR | Type: Full-time | Salary (Ohio-based range): $92,900–$139,400

Drive biopharma collaborations around HLA typing and transplant diagnostics. You’ll structure complex deals with pharma partners, manage alliances, and support studies tied to drug trials and companion diagnostics.

Employer: U.S. Bank | Location: Portland, OR | Type: Full-time | Pay Range: $33.01–$40.35/hour

High-touch sales + advisory banking role handling affluent clients, consumer loans, and digital banking education. Requires FINRA SIE, Series 6/7 & 63/66 and NMLS registration, plus strong retail banking experience.

Employer: DoorDash | Location: Portland, OR | Type: Full-time | Base Pay: $26.10–$43.80/hour | OTE: $49.70–$73/hour

Full-cycle inside sales role signing higher-value, multi-location restaurant partners. You’ll own a fast pipeline, run consultative pitches, and earn commissions on top of base pay.

Employer: DoorDash | Location: Portland, OR | Type: Full-time | Base Pay: $26.10–$43.80/hour | OTE: $49.70–$73/hour

Similar to the SAE role above, but Mandarin speakers strongly preferred. You’ll prioritize high-impact restaurant accounts, use AI-enabled tools, and negotiate complex, multi-location deals.

Employer: CFS | Location: Portland, OR (remote, North America territory) | Type: Full-time | Salary: Up to $110,000 base + bonus/commission

Remote BD role selling optical components and defense vision systems into defense, aerospace, OEMs, and government. Great fit if you know DoD contracting and have existing defense/optics relationships.

Employer: Abbott | Location: Portland, OR | Type: Full-time | Base Pay: $43,900–$109,200

Hunter-style medical device territory role growing adoption of CardioMEMS in heart failure programs. Heavy travel, program launches, and high-level conversations with cardiologists and hospital leadership.

Employer: Sage Hospitality – The Bidwell Marriott Portland | Location: Downtown Portland, OR | Type: Full-time | Salary: $75,000–$85,000/year

Dedicated group sales role selling room blocks and meeting space for a boutique-style Marriott. You’ll spend most of your time prospecting, pitching, and closing, with strong hotel and restaurant perks.

Employer: Candid | Location: Portland-based territory | Type: Full-time | Base Salary: $100,000 + equity & benefits

Outside B2B sales to dentists, running lunch-and-learn demos and onboarding practices to clear aligner solutions. Heavy regional travel and strong upside if you like combining clinical and business conversations.

Employer: Great Day Improvements | Location: Portland, OR | Type: Full-time | Earnings: Top reps often reach $100,000+ in year one (commission)

In-home consultative sales of exterior home products with pre-set, pre-qualified leads (no cold calling). Strong commissions, bonuses, and full training if you’re motivated by performance pay.

Employer: PwC | Location: Portland, OR | Type: Full-time | Salary: $155,000–$410,000

Senior alliance and sales strategy role focused on Microsoft Dynamics 365. You’ll own go-to-market plans, revenue growth, and executive relationships across tech and consulting teams.

Employer: EY | Location: Portland, OR (anywhere in country) | Type: Full-time | Salary (most US locations): $74,800–$139,900

Internal communications + content role supporting the Americas Tax service line. You’ll manage newsletters, internal news, metrics, and presentations with a strong writing and editing focus.

Employer: The Prime Recruitment (for a med device company) | Location: Portland-based (OR/WA/ID territory) | Type: Full-time | Base Salary: $70,000 + commissions (potential $140,000+ OTE)

Entry path into medical device sales, selling a non-invasive device for venous disease and lymphedema. You’ll support senior reps, do in-home demos, and have a clear promotion track to Territory Sales Manager.

Employer: Techtronic Industries (TTI) | Location: Portland, OR | Type: Full-time | Pay: $50,000–$54,000/year + $400/month vehicle allowance + incentives

Hands-on retail field sales role inside The Home Depot, demoing Milwaukee/Ryobi tools, running events, and managing merchandising. Good launchpad if you want sales experience with a big consumer brand.

Employer: PwC | Location: Portland, OR | Type: Full-time | Salary: $77,000–$202,000

Consulting role focused on sales operations and customer experience. You’ll analyze sales processes, build recommendations, and support client projects that improve revenue and service.

Employer: CONMED Corporation | Location: Portland, OR | Type: Full-time | Base Salary: $100,000 + bonus opportunity

Specialized sports medicine/ortho biologics role driving adoption of BioBrace and MTF tissue products. Heavy OR time, surgeon education, and market development in a high-growth product line.

Employer: Mercury | Location: Portland, OR (US/Canada) | Type: Full-time | Salary (most US locations): $142,400–$178,000

Lead AI and product storytelling for a fast-growing fintech. You’ll own the tech narrative, build founder thought leadership, and run integrated comms across podcasts, events, content, and press.

Employer: Creative Circle (agency client) | Location: Portland, OR (hybrid Tue–Thu) | Type: Full-time

Senior account lead role at an agency, managing integrated social/digital campaigns for travel, tourism, and purpose-driven brands. You’ll own client relationships, strategy, budgets, and a small team.

Employer: Ascendis Pharma | Location: Portland, OR | Type: Full-time | Base Salary: $190,000

High-level specialty pharma sales role in rare disease endocrinology. You’ll manage complex accounts, work with HUB services and specialty pharmacies, and drive launch performance in a startup-like environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives you ideas on how to tailor your resume or what skills to build next.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.