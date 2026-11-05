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📣 Portland, OR Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple Openings
Portland’s sales and marketing scene is buzzing right now—lots of roles tied to tech, healthcare, and hospitality. If you’re good with people and numbers, there’s likely something here for you.
Technical Sales and Field Service Engineer
Employer: CaptiveAire | Location: Portland, OR | Type: Full-time | Salary: $70,000–$100,000 base + monthly bonus
Blend technical engineering with outside sales and field service for a national leader in commercial kitchen ventilation. Expect formal training, a mentor, and a mix of office bid work, job-site visits, and territory development.
Customer Experience Senior Manager, Strategy, Growth, and Transformation
Employer: Deloitte | Location: Portland, OR (GPS practice) | Type: Full-time | Salary: $171,600–$338,300
Lead Qualtrics-based customer experience strategy for government and public sector clients. Senior leadership role owning CX roadmaps, integrations, and delivery teams across large transformation programs.
Business Development Manager (BioPharma Partnerships)
Employer: Thermo Fisher Scientific | Location: Portland, OR | Type: Full-time | Salary (Ohio-based range): $92,900–$139,400
Drive biopharma collaborations around HLA typing and transplant diagnostics. You’ll structure complex deals with pharma partners, manage alliances, and support studies tied to drug trials and companion diagnostics.
Premier Relationship Banker – Stadium Branch
Employer: U.S. Bank | Location: Portland, OR | Type: Full-time | Pay Range: $33.01–$40.35/hour
High-touch sales + advisory banking role handling affluent clients, consumer loans, and digital banking education. Requires FINRA SIE, Series 6/7 & 63/66 and NMLS registration, plus strong retail banking experience.
Strategic Account Executive
Employer: DoorDash | Location: Portland, OR | Type: Full-time | Base Pay: $26.10–$43.80/hour | OTE: $49.70–$73/hour
Full-cycle inside sales role signing higher-value, multi-location restaurant partners. You’ll own a fast pipeline, run consultative pitches, and earn commissions on top of base pay.
Strategic Account Executive – Mandarin Speaking
Employer: DoorDash | Location: Portland, OR | Type: Full-time | Base Pay: $26.10–$43.80/hour | OTE: $49.70–$73/hour
Similar to the SAE role above, but Mandarin speakers strongly preferred. You’ll prioritize high-impact restaurant accounts, use AI-enabled tools, and negotiate complex, multi-location deals.
Optics & Defense Business Development Executive
Employer: CFS | Location: Portland, OR (remote, North America territory) | Type: Full-time | Salary: Up to $110,000 base + bonus/commission
Remote BD role selling optical components and defense vision systems into defense, aerospace, OEMs, and government. Great fit if you know DoD contracting and have existing defense/optics relationships.
Territory Manager, CardioMEMS – Portland, OR
Employer: Abbott | Location: Portland, OR | Type: Full-time | Base Pay: $43,900–$109,200
Hunter-style medical device territory role growing adoption of CardioMEMS in heart failure programs. Heavy travel, program launches, and high-level conversations with cardiologists and hospital leadership.
Sales Manager (Group Sales) – The Bidwell Marriott
Employer: Sage Hospitality – The Bidwell Marriott Portland | Location: Downtown Portland, OR | Type: Full-time | Salary: $75,000–$85,000/year
Dedicated group sales role selling room blocks and meeting space for a boutique-style Marriott. You’ll spend most of your time prospecting, pitching, and closing, with strong hotel and restaurant perks.
Account Executive – Dental Tech (Oregon/SW WA/Boise)
Employer: Candid | Location: Portland-based territory | Type: Full-time | Base Salary: $100,000 + equity & benefits
Outside B2B sales to dentists, running lunch-and-learn demos and onboarding practices to clear aligner solutions. Heavy regional travel and strong upside if you like combining clinical and business conversations.
Sales Representative – Home Improvement
Employer: Great Day Improvements | Location: Portland, OR | Type: Full-time | Earnings: Top reps often reach $100,000+ in year one (commission)
In-home consultative sales of exterior home products with pre-set, pre-qualified leads (no cold calling). Strong commissions, bonuses, and full training if you’re motivated by performance pay.
Sales Director, D365 Alliance & Sales Enablement
Employer: PwC | Location: Portland, OR | Type: Full-time | Salary: $155,000–$410,000
Senior alliance and sales strategy role focused on Microsoft Dynamics 365. You’ll own go-to-market plans, revenue growth, and executive relationships across tech and consulting teams.
Americas Tax Communications – Supervising Associate
Employer: EY | Location: Portland, OR (anywhere in country) | Type: Full-time | Salary (most US locations): $74,800–$139,900
Internal communications + content role supporting the Americas Tax service line. You’ll manage newsletters, internal news, metrics, and presentations with a strong writing and editing focus.
Associate Territory Manager – Medical Device Sales
Employer: The Prime Recruitment (for a med device company) | Location: Portland-based (OR/WA/ID territory) | Type: Full-time | Base Salary: $70,000 + commissions (potential $140,000+ OTE)
Entry path into medical device sales, selling a non-invasive device for venous disease and lymphedema. You’ll support senior reps, do in-home demos, and have a clear promotion track to Territory Sales Manager.
Field Sales and Marketing Representative – Portland, OR
Employer: Techtronic Industries (TTI) | Location: Portland, OR | Type: Full-time | Pay: $50,000–$54,000/year + $400/month vehicle allowance + incentives
Hands-on retail field sales role inside The Home Depot, demoing Milwaukee/Ryobi tools, running events, and managing merchandising. Good launchpad if you want sales experience with a big consumer brand.
Sales Operations Consulting Senior Associate
Employer: PwC | Location: Portland, OR | Type: Full-time | Salary: $77,000–$202,000
Consulting role focused on sales operations and customer experience. You’ll analyze sales processes, build recommendations, and support client projects that improve revenue and service.
Sports Tissue Representative – Orthopedics
Employer: CONMED Corporation | Location: Portland, OR | Type: Full-time | Base Salary: $100,000 + bonus opportunity
Specialized sports medicine/ortho biologics role driving adoption of BioBrace and MTF tissue products. Heavy OR time, surgeon education, and market development in a high-growth product line.
Tech Communications Lead
Employer: Mercury | Location: Portland, OR (US/Canada) | Type: Full-time | Salary (most US locations): $142,400–$178,000
Lead AI and product storytelling for a fast-growing fintech. You’ll own the tech narrative, build founder thought leadership, and run integrated comms across podcasts, events, content, and press.
Account Supervisor – Social & Digital
Employer: Creative Circle (agency client) | Location: Portland, OR (hybrid Tue–Thu) | Type: Full-time
Senior account lead role at an agency, managing integrated social/digital campaigns for travel, tourism, and purpose-driven brands. You’ll own client relationships, strategy, budgets, and a small team.
HypoPara Clinical Specialist
Employer: Ascendis Pharma | Location: Portland, OR | Type: Full-time | Base Salary: $190,000
High-level specialty pharma sales role in rare disease endocrinology. You’ll manage complex accounts, work with HUB services and specialty pharmacies, and drive launch performance in a startup-like environment.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives you ideas on how to tailor your resume or what skills to build next.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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