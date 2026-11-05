🚔 Portland OR Security Jobs with Multiple Openings & $22/hr+

Portland’s security scene is busy right now, with several companies hiring for patrol, concierge, and multi-site roles. If you like staying alert, helping people, and keeping places safe, these are worth a look.

Employer: GardaWorld

GardaWorld Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19–$22/hour (DailyPay available)

Fast-paced role where every day looks different: patrols, access control, and responding to incidents at various sites and events. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays, disability, life insurance, and free uniform, plus clear paths to grow your security career.

Employer: GardaWorld

GardaWorld Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Friday–Sunday, 2:00 p.m.–10:30 p.m. (swing), 40 hours

Friday–Sunday, 2:00 p.m.–10:30 p.m. (swing), Pay: $20.50/hour (DailyPay available)

Great if you enjoy people-facing work and steady hours. You’ll welcome visitors, manage access, patrol, and help with incidents at a truck gate/concierge-style post, with full benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays, and free uniform.

Employer: Securitas Security Services USA, Inc.

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22/hour , weekly pay

, Schedule: Flexible, multiple shifts at various client sites

Ideal if you like variety and can adapt to different locations. You’ll patrol buildings and parking lots, monitor cameras and alarms, control access, and respond to emergencies. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), life & disability insurance, PTO, paid training, free uniforms, DailyPay access, and broad employee discounts.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Part-time

Pay: $20.70/hour

Schedule: Anchor shifts: Mon & Tue, 10:00 p.m.–6:00 a.m., with option to pick up extra shifts

Good fit if you want steady part-time nights with the option to build up to full-time hours. You’ll do unarmed patrols at an industrial manufacturing site, handle access control, respond to alarms, and complete reports. Offers flexible scheduling, career growth, medical/dental/vision, retirement plans, paid holidays (time-and-a-half if worked), and vacation after one year.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more openings around Portland.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.