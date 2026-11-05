🏘️ Portland Planning & Development Jobs with Multiple Openings

Portland’s real estate and housing scene is busy right now, from industrial logistics to affordable housing and startup brokerages. Here are a few solid roles if you’re ready to level up in planning, property, or development.

Employer: Prologis

Prologis Location: Portland, OR

Salary: $104,000 – $143,000/year + bonus target

Type: Full-time

Lead the day-to-day operations of an industrial property portfolio while keeping tenants happy and properties in top shape. This role is ideal if you have an Oregon real estate license (or can get one in 6 months), strong financial skills, and want to manage a team with the backing of a global logistics real estate leader.

Employer: Oak & Key Real Estate

Oak & Key Real Estate Location: Portland, OR (on the road)

Salary: $50,000 – $150,000/year (commission-based)

Type: Contract

Act as the Employing Broker for Oregon and help build a modern brokerage from the ground up. You’ll handle compliance, lead agents, and work company-provided warm leads from a large national pipeline—great if you’re a licensed broker with a startup mindset who wants both leadership and sales.

Employer: Meritus Property Group

Location: Portland, OR (multiple Oregon communities)

Salary: $65,000/year

Type: Full-time

Oversee several affordable housing communities across Oregon, managing operations, budgets, and compliance for programs like HUD and LIHTC. This is a good fit if you have multi-family management experience and care about stable housing, resident services, and keeping properties well-run and compliant.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on requirements and next steps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.