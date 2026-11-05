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🏭 Portland, OR Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Shifts & $150K+ Roles
Portland’s manufacturing scene is busy right now—everything from food distribution and steel to biotech and wine is hiring. If you like hands-on work, problem solving, or leading production teams, there’s a good mix of options here.
Reach Truck Forklift Operator – Day Shift
Employer: Performance Food Group (Vistar)
Location: Portland, OR
Type: Temporary, full-time hours
Pay: $21–$23/hour (includes $2 freezer differential)
Schedule: Monday–Friday, 5:00am–1:30pm + OT
Work in a multi‑temperature food distribution warehouse running reach trucks, forklifts, and pallet jacks. This role is very physical, includes freezer work up to 100% of the shift, and comes with Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and growth paths.
Rotating Equipment Mechanic / Technician – First Shift
Employer: Bender CCP, Inc.
Location: Portland, OR
Type: Full-time
Pay: $35–$42/hour DOE
Schedule: Monday–Friday, 6:00am–2:30pm, OT as needed
Senior‑level mechanic role rebuilding pumps, blowers, fans, and other rotating equipment for heavy industry. Great fit if you have 5+ years industrial repair experience, like precision work with micrometers and dial indicators, and want full benefits (health, dental, vision, 401k, PTO).
Rotating Equipment Mechanic / Technician – Second Shift
Employer: Bender CCP, Inc.
Location: Portland, OR
Type: Full-time
Pay: $35–$42/hour DOE
Schedule: Monday–Friday, 2:30pm–11:00pm, OT as needed
Same core work as first shift—diagnosing and rebuilding industrial rotating equipment—but on swing shift. Good option if you prefer later hours while still getting steady OT potential and full benefits.
Cellar Hand
Employer: CoralTree Hospitality
Location: Portland, OR
Type: Temporary/seasonal
Pay: Not listed
Hands-on winery production role helping with grape processing, fermentation, barrel work, sanitation, and bottling. Expect long days on your feet, lifting up to 50 lbs, wet floors, and variable temps—great if you want real winery experience and don’t mind physical, seasonal work.
Manufacturing Lead, IgG Production
Employer: Twist Bioscience
Location: Portland, OR
Type: Full-time
Shift: 1B – 7:00am–7:30pm, alternating Wed/Thu–Sat
Pay: Not listed
Lead a team in a high‑throughput biotech lab making custom DNA/IgG products. You’ll guide associates, troubleshoot equipment and processes, run liquid‑handling robots, and keep production on schedule. Ideal for someone with lab experience (PCR, DNA quant, purification) who wants a leadership track in manufacturing.
Melt Shop Area Manager
Employer: Rocky Mountain Steel Mills (CF&I Steel, L.P.)
Location: Portland, OR
Type: Full-time
Pay: $120,000–$150,000/year + bonus & strong benefits
Lead Electric Arc Furnace steelmaking, ladle refining, and vacuum degassing operations. This is a senior leadership role over supervisors and union crews, focused on safety, quality, cost control, and equipment reliability. Best for someone with 5+ years in heavy/steel manufacturing and union leadership experience.
Quality Manager
Employer: Ichor Systems, Inc.
Location: Portland, OR
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Own the quality function for a high‑tech manufacturing site—leading QA/QC staff, managing customer audits, driving 8D/FMEA/SPC, and improving the Quality Management System. A fit if you have 8+ years in manufacturing quality/engineering and 5+ years managing people and want a visible, customer‑facing leadership role.
Quality Specialist
Employer: Accretech SBS, Inc.
Location: Portland, OR
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Entry‑ to mid‑level quality role supporting an ISO 9001 QMS, doing inspection, data tracking, RMAs, and nonconforming material control. Good for someone detail‑oriented with solid Excel skills who wants to grow in quality without needing years of prior experience. Includes health insurance, PTO, 401(k), and employee discounts.
Warehouse Worker
Employer: National Star Services
Location: Portland, OR 97217
Type: Full-time
Pay: $18/hour, paid biweekly
Schedule: Tuesday–Saturday, 8:00am–4:30pm
General warehouse role loading/unloading boxes, handling shipping/receiving, and doing inventory and cycle counts. You’ll need to lift ~60 lbs, wear steel‑toe boots, pass a background check, and ideally speak both English and Spanish.
Maintenance Planner/Supervisor
Employer: CertainTeed Saint-Gobain
Location: Portland, OR
Type: Full-time
Pay: $81,500–$126,500/year (plus ~10% bonus target)
Plan and coordinate maintenance for a roofing manufacturing plant, owning the SAP work management system, PM scheduling, kitting, and reliability-focused planning. Great for someone with industrial maintenance planning experience, SAP skills, and comfort in a union environment. Comes with a robust benefits package and retirement plans.
Manufacturing Engineer III / Project Engineer (2-Year Contract)
Employer: Amtec Staffing (for a corporate manufacturing team)
Location: Portland, OR
Type: Contract (approx. 2 years, possible extension/conversion)
Pay: $50–$57/hour
Support new plant and capital equipment projects—from conveyors and cranes to robotic cells—handling project schedules, layouts in AutoCAD, RFQs, budgets, and vendor coordination. Ideal if you have 5+ years project engineering/PM in manufacturing and are fluent in MS Project, AutoCAD, and Excel.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Portland manufacturing roles tend to move fast when they’re a good fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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