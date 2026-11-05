🏭 Portland, OR Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Shifts & $150K+ Roles

Portland’s manufacturing scene is busy right now—everything from food distribution and steel to biotech and wine is hiring. If you like hands-on work, problem solving, or leading production teams, there’s a good mix of options here.

Employer: Performance Food Group (Vistar)

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Temporary, full-time hours

Pay: $21–$23/hour (includes $2 freezer differential)

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 5:00am–1:30pm + OT

Work in a multi‑temperature food distribution warehouse running reach trucks, forklifts, and pallet jacks. This role is very physical, includes freezer work up to 100% of the shift, and comes with Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and growth paths.

Employer: Bender CCP, Inc.

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $35–$42/hour DOE

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 6:00am–2:30pm, OT as needed

Senior‑level mechanic role rebuilding pumps, blowers, fans, and other rotating equipment for heavy industry. Great fit if you have 5+ years industrial repair experience, like precision work with micrometers and dial indicators, and want full benefits (health, dental, vision, 401k, PTO).

Employer: Bender CCP, Inc.

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $35–$42/hour DOE

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 2:30pm–11:00pm, OT as needed

Same core work as first shift—diagnosing and rebuilding industrial rotating equipment—but on swing shift. Good option if you prefer later hours while still getting steady OT potential and full benefits.

Employer: CoralTree Hospitality

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Temporary/seasonal

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on winery production role helping with grape processing, fermentation, barrel work, sanitation, and bottling. Expect long days on your feet, lifting up to 50 lbs, wet floors, and variable temps—great if you want real winery experience and don’t mind physical, seasonal work.

Employer: Twist Bioscience

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Shift: 1B – 7:00am–7:30pm, alternating Wed/Thu–Sat

Pay: Not listed

Lead a team in a high‑throughput biotech lab making custom DNA/IgG products. You’ll guide associates, troubleshoot equipment and processes, run liquid‑handling robots, and keep production on schedule. Ideal for someone with lab experience (PCR, DNA quant, purification) who wants a leadership track in manufacturing.

Employer: Rocky Mountain Steel Mills (CF&I Steel, L.P.)

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $120,000–$150,000/year + bonus & strong benefits

Lead Electric Arc Furnace steelmaking, ladle refining, and vacuum degassing operations. This is a senior leadership role over supervisors and union crews, focused on safety, quality, cost control, and equipment reliability. Best for someone with 5+ years in heavy/steel manufacturing and union leadership experience.

Employer: Ichor Systems, Inc.

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Own the quality function for a high‑tech manufacturing site—leading QA/QC staff, managing customer audits, driving 8D/FMEA/SPC, and improving the Quality Management System. A fit if you have 8+ years in manufacturing quality/engineering and 5+ years managing people and want a visible, customer‑facing leadership role.

Employer: Accretech SBS, Inc.

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Entry‑ to mid‑level quality role supporting an ISO 9001 QMS, doing inspection, data tracking, RMAs, and nonconforming material control. Good for someone detail‑oriented with solid Excel skills who wants to grow in quality without needing years of prior experience. Includes health insurance, PTO, 401(k), and employee discounts.

Employer: National Star Services

Location: Portland, OR 97217

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18/hour, paid biweekly

Schedule: Tuesday–Saturday, 8:00am–4:30pm

General warehouse role loading/unloading boxes, handling shipping/receiving, and doing inventory and cycle counts. You’ll need to lift ~60 lbs, wear steel‑toe boots, pass a background check, and ideally speak both English and Spanish.

Employer: CertainTeed Saint-Gobain

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $81,500–$126,500/year (plus ~10% bonus target)

Plan and coordinate maintenance for a roofing manufacturing plant, owning the SAP work management system, PM scheduling, kitting, and reliability-focused planning. Great for someone with industrial maintenance planning experience, SAP skills, and comfort in a union environment. Comes with a robust benefits package and retirement plans.

Employer: Amtec Staffing (for a corporate manufacturing team)

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Contract (approx. 2 years, possible extension/conversion)

Pay: $50–$57/hour

Support new plant and capital equipment projects—from conveyors and cranes to robotic cells—handling project schedules, layouts in AutoCAD, RFQs, budgets, and vendor coordination. Ideal if you have 5+ years project engineering/PM in manufacturing and are fluent in MS Project, AutoCAD, and Excel.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Portland manufacturing roles tend to move fast when they’re a good fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.