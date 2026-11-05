💻 Portland IT Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Openings

Portland’s tech scene is buzzing right now, with roles ranging from hands-on IT support to senior data science, cloud, and cybersecurity leadership. Lots of these are remote-friendly but tied to Portland, OR as a hub.

Employer: Scion Staffing

Location: Onsite, Portland, OR

Type: Contract (potential to convert to direct hire)

Salary: $27–$30/hour

Provide end-user support (Windows 10, Office 365, AD, printers, phones) for an industrial solutions provider. Good fit if you have 2+ years in IT support and want a contract with a clear path to permanent.

Employer: Scion Staffing

Location: Hybrid from Hillsboro, OR (or CA); ~2 days onsite/month

Type: 3+ month Contract

Salary: $55–$65/hour (W2) + benefits

Work on custom apps for exhibit/event production using Vue.js, TypeScript, Python, FastAPI, SQL, REST APIs, and AI-assisted dev tools. Great if you like full-stack work, integrations, and modern cloud tooling.

Employer: PwC

Location: Portland, OR (client-facing, multi-location)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $73,500–$212,280 (WA: up to $244,000)

Lead infrastructure support and DevSecOps operations across cloud and on-prem, managing teams, incidents, and tooling like Azure DevOps, GitHub, Jenkins, Terraform, Splunk, CrowdStrike. Best for folks with 5+ years infra/ops and strong leadership.

Employer: NinjaOne

Location: Remote from OR/WA/CA (travel ~30%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000–$140,000 (base, select states) + bonus/commission eligible

Own the technical pre-sales cycle for state, local, and education customers on a unified IT ops platform. Heavy on Windows, networking, scripting (PowerShell/JS/VBScript), ITSM, endpoint management, and public-sector sales support.

Employer: Ampere

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: $225,500–$338,500

Lead a team building Embedded Linux BSPs, Yocto/OpenEmbedded layers, distro images, and platform software for Arm-based AI compute. Ideal for someone with 8–12+ years in embedded Linux and proven people leadership.

Employer: Mercury

Location: Portland, OR (remote-friendly, US-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $166,600–$298,800 (USD)

Own ML models behind small-business lending: transaction classification, revenue estimation, forecasting, anomaly detection. Needs 3+ years ML with 1+ year in lending/credit, strong Python + SQL, and comfort deploying models to production.

Employer: Mercury

Location: Portland, OR (remote-friendly, US-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $166,600–$298,800 (USD)

Senior version of the above: 7+ years building ML, deep experience with time series, anomaly detection, NLP, transformers/LLMs, and production decisioning systems with money on the line.

Employer: EY

Location: Portland, OR (travel ~50%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $87,800–$160,900 (higher in select metros)

Blend IT audit, cyber risk, and consulting—run cyber risk assessments, improve controls, and support clients on frameworks like NIST, ISO 27001. Good for folks with 2+ years in cyber/risk and certifications like CISSP/CISM/CISA (or working toward them).

Employer: EY

Location: Open (includes Portland, OR)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $104,800–$192,200 (higher in select metros)

Focus on cybersecurity within SAP S/4HANA, ECC, RISE, SAP HANA—identity, data protection, cloud security, and more. Needs 3–5 years in cyber consulting with SAP security exposure.

Employer: EY

Location: Open (includes Portland, OR)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $144,900–$265,800 (higher in select metros)

Lead SAP cyber workstreams, manage teams, and advise execs on Zero Trust, IAM/PAM, data protection, cloud security in SAP programs. Best for 5+ years security consulting and strong SAP + cyber architecture chops.

Employer: EY

Location: Open (includes Portland, OR)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $171,600–$392,100 (higher in NY/CA/WA)

Lead large SAP Order-to-Cash programs (SD in S/4HANA/ECC), from solution design to delivery and sales. Great if you have 8+ years SAP OTC/SD, project leadership, and want a client-facing senior role.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary (Portland): $168,100–$227,400

Senior backend role building large-scale distributed systems that automatically mitigate AWS incidents across services like ELB, S3, EKS, DynamoDB, EC2. Requires 5+ years dev + architecture and strong leadership/mentoring.

Employer: CitiusTech

Location: Onsite, multiple locations (includes Portland context)

Type: Full-time

Experience: ~15 years

Own QA strategy across 30+ projects in healthcare tech—test strategy, governance, defect management, and coordination across IT, QA, and business/UAT. Deep background in SDLC, test management, Jira, automation/CI/CD is key.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Portland, OR (travel ~50%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $116,200–$229,100

Design and implement Siemens Opcenter Core/Camstar MES solutions—requirements, architecture, configuration, testing, and deployment. Needs 5+ years MES and 3+ years Opcenter/Camstar implementation experience.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Portland, OR (travel ~50%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $141,200–$278,300

Lead shop-floor digitization and MES implementations, plus integrations with ERP, automation, and data platforms. Requires 7+ years manufacturing/plant ops and 3+ years MES config + systems integration.

Employer: Affirm

Location: Portland, OR (remote-first, US)

Type: Full-time

Salary (most states): $173,000–$233,000 (CA/WA/NY/NJ/CT: up to $255,000)

Build and scale Affirm’s data lakehouse infrastructure for ML and analytics using Python/Kotlin, AWS, MySQL, Kubernetes, Iceberg, Flink, Airflow, Spark, Kafka, Snowflake, Terraform. Great for 4+ years backend + data infra experience.

Employer: Affirm

Location: Portland, OR (remote-first, US)

Type: Full-time

Salary (most states): $204,000–$264,000 (CA/WA/NY/NJ/CT: up to $290,000)

Set technical strategy for Affirm’s audit-grade ledger platform—highly reliable, accurate financial systems on AWS, MySQL, Spark, Kubernetes using Python or Kotlin. Best for 8+ years backend and experience in financial/ledger systems.

Employer: PwC

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: $77,000–$202,000

Implement and configure Oracle HCM Cloud (Core HR, absence, benefits, comp, payroll, time & labor), plus data conversion, testing, and reporting. Good for 3+ years experience with Oracle HCM and HR tech projects.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Portland, OR (limited travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $113,300–$188,900

Senior data science role focused on marketing measurement—MMM, causal inference, geo test/control, incrementality, A/B testing—using SQL + Python or R. Needs 6+ years in data science/marketing analytics.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Portland, OR (travel 25–50%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $134,500–$265,100

Lead enterprise PKI and certificate lifecycle management programs using tools like Venafi, Keyfactor, AppViewX, DigiCert. Requires 7+ years in data protection/security and deep PKI/crypto expertise.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these teams are growing and may have similar openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.