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💻 Portland IT Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Openings
Portland’s tech scene is buzzing right now, with roles ranging from hands-on IT support to senior data science, cloud, and cybersecurity leadership. Lots of these are remote-friendly but tied to Portland, OR as a hub.
IT Support Technician (Contract)
Employer: Scion Staffing
Location: Onsite, Portland, OR
Type: Contract (potential to convert to direct hire)
Salary: $27–$30/hour
Provide end-user support (Windows 10, Office 365, AD, printers, phones) for an industrial solutions provider. Good fit if you have 2+ years in IT support and want a contract with a clear path to permanent.
Full Stack Developer / Software Engineer (Contract)
Employer: Scion Staffing
Location: Hybrid from Hillsboro, OR (or CA); ~2 days onsite/month
Type: 3+ month Contract
Salary: $55–$65/hour (W2) + benefits
Work on custom apps for exhibit/event production using Vue.js, TypeScript, Python, FastAPI, SQL, REST APIs, and AI-assisted dev tools. Great if you like full-stack work, integrations, and modern cloud tooling.
Platform Support Operations Manager (DevSecOps)
Employer: PwC
Location: Portland, OR (client-facing, multi-location)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $73,500–$212,280 (WA: up to $244,000)
Lead infrastructure support and DevSecOps operations across cloud and on-prem, managing teams, incidents, and tooling like Azure DevOps, GitHub, Jenkins, Terraform, Splunk, CrowdStrike. Best for folks with 5+ years infra/ops and strong leadership.
Enterprise Solutions Engineer, SLED
Employer: NinjaOne
Location: Remote from OR/WA/CA (travel ~30%)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $120,000–$140,000 (base, select states) + bonus/commission eligible
Own the technical pre-sales cycle for state, local, and education customers on a unified IT ops platform. Heavy on Windows, networking, scripting (PowerShell/JS/VBScript), ITSM, endpoint management, and public-sector sales support.
Linux BSP & Distro Image Senior Manager
Employer: Ampere
Location: Portland, OR
Type: Full-time
Salary: $225,500–$338,500
Lead a team building Embedded Linux BSPs, Yocto/OpenEmbedded layers, distro images, and platform software for Arm-based AI compute. Ideal for someone with 8–12+ years in embedded Linux and proven people leadership.
Senior Data Scientist – Credit & Lending ML
Employer: Mercury
Location: Portland, OR (remote-friendly, US-based)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $166,600–$298,800 (USD)
Own ML models behind small-business lending: transaction classification, revenue estimation, forecasting, anomaly detection. Needs 3+ years ML with 1+ year in lending/credit, strong Python + SQL, and comfort deploying models to production.
Staff Data Scientist – Credit & Lending ML
Employer: Mercury
Location: Portland, OR (remote-friendly, US-based)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $166,600–$298,800 (USD)
Senior version of the above: 7+ years building ML, deep experience with time series, anomaly detection, NLP, transformers/LLMs, and production decisioning systems with money on the line.
Risk Consulting – Digital/Cyber Risk Senior
Employer: EY
Location: Portland, OR (travel ~50%)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $87,800–$160,900 (higher in select metros)
Blend IT audit, cyber risk, and consulting—run cyber risk assessments, improve controls, and support clients on frameworks like NIST, ISO 27001. Good for folks with 2+ years in cyber/risk and certifications like CISSP/CISM/CISA (or working toward them).
Cyber – SAP Cybersecurity Senior Consultant
Employer: EY
Location: Open (includes Portland, OR)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $104,800–$192,200 (higher in select metros)
Focus on cybersecurity within SAP S/4HANA, ECC, RISE, SAP HANA—identity, data protection, cloud security, and more. Needs 3–5 years in cyber consulting with SAP security exposure.
Cyber – SAP Cybersecurity Manager
Employer: EY
Location: Open (includes Portland, OR)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $144,900–$265,800 (higher in select metros)
Lead SAP cyber workstreams, manage teams, and advise execs on Zero Trust, IAM/PAM, data protection, cloud security in SAP programs. Best for 5+ years security consulting and strong SAP + cyber architecture chops.
SAP OTC Senior Manager (Technology)
Employer: EY
Location: Open (includes Portland, OR)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $171,600–$392,100 (higher in NY/CA/WA)
Lead large SAP Order-to-Cash programs (SD in S/4HANA/ECC), from solution design to delivery and sales. Great if you have 8+ years SAP OTC/SD, project leadership, and want a client-facing senior role.
Software Development Engineer III – Resilience Infra & Incident Mitigation
Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Location: Portland, OR
Type: Full-time
Salary (Portland): $168,100–$227,400
Senior backend role building large-scale distributed systems that automatically mitigate AWS incidents across services like ELB, S3, EKS, DynamoDB, EC2. Requires 5+ years dev + architecture and strong leadership/mentoring.
Program Test Manager (Healthcare)
Employer: CitiusTech
Location: Onsite, multiple locations (includes Portland context)
Type: Full-time
Experience: ~15 years
Own QA strategy across 30+ projects in healthcare tech—test strategy, governance, defect management, and coordination across IT, QA, and business/UAT. Deep background in SDLC, test management, Jira, automation/CI/CD is key.
MES Solution Architect Senior Consultant
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Portland, OR (travel ~50%)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $116,200–$229,100
Design and implement Siemens Opcenter Core/Camstar MES solutions—requirements, architecture, configuration, testing, and deployment. Needs 5+ years MES and 3+ years Opcenter/Camstar implementation experience.
MES Developer Manager
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Portland, OR (travel ~50%)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $141,200–$278,300
Lead shop-floor digitization and MES implementations, plus integrations with ERP, automation, and data platforms. Requires 7+ years manufacturing/plant ops and 3+ years MES config + systems integration.
Senior Software Engineer, Backend – Lakehouse Infra
Employer: Affirm
Location: Portland, OR (remote-first, US)
Type: Full-time
Salary (most states): $173,000–$233,000 (CA/WA/NY/NJ/CT: up to $255,000)
Build and scale Affirm’s data lakehouse infrastructure for ML and analytics using Python/Kotlin, AWS, MySQL, Kubernetes, Iceberg, Flink, Airflow, Spark, Kafka, Snowflake, Terraform. Great for 4+ years backend + data infra experience.
Staff Software Engineer, Backend – Ledger Engineering
Employer: Affirm
Location: Portland, OR (remote-first, US)
Type: Full-time
Salary (most states): $204,000–$264,000 (CA/WA/NY/NJ/CT: up to $290,000)
Set technical strategy for Affirm’s audit-grade ledger platform—highly reliable, accurate financial systems on AWS, MySQL, Spark, Kubernetes using Python or Kotlin. Best for 8+ years backend and experience in financial/ledger systems.
Oracle HCM Implementation Consultant – Senior Associate
Employer: PwC
Location: Portland, OR
Type: Full-time
Salary: $77,000–$202,000
Implement and configure Oracle HCM Cloud (Core HR, absence, benefits, comp, payroll, time & labor), plus data conversion, testing, and reporting. Good for 3+ years experience with Oracle HCM and HR tech projects.
AI & Data Science Engineer III – Marketing Measurement
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Portland, OR (limited travel)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $113,300–$188,900
Senior data science role focused on marketing measurement—MMM, causal inference, geo test/control, incrementality, A/B testing—using SQL + Python or R. Needs 6+ years in data science/marketing analytics.
Cyber Data Protection / PKI Manager
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Portland, OR (travel 25–50%)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $134,500–$265,100
Lead enterprise PKI and certificate lifecycle management programs using tools like Venafi, Keyfactor, AppViewX, DigiCert. Requires 7+ years in data protection/security and deep PKI/crypto expertise.
If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these teams are growing and may have similar openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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