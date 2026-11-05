🏥 Portland, OR Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Strong Pay

Portland’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, clinics, home health, and senior care. If you’re in nursing, allied health, or behavioral health, there are solid options here from entry-level to advanced practice.

Employer: Fora Health Treatment & Recovery

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time (Sun–Wed, 7:30 a.m.–6 p.m.)

Pay: LPN: $40.62–$43.57/hr; RN: $54.16–$58.08/hr

Work with highly vulnerable patients in a 3.7 residential substance use program, doing intakes, labs, injections, and care coordination on a tight-knit, trauma‑informed team.

Employer: Cascadia Health

Location: Plaza Health Center, SE Portland, OR (travel to other clinics)

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8:30 a.m.–5 p.m.

Pay: $28.30–$29.57/hr

Support an integrated primary care + mental health clinic with rooming, vitals, vaccines, labs, and EHR work. Big plus: 6 weeks PTO in year one and strong benefits.

Employer: Providence

Location: 9427 SW Barnes Rd, Portland, OR

Type: Full-time, day shift, on-site

Pay: $42.04–$65.27/hr + $6,000 sign-on bonus (for eligible candidates)

Ambulatory RN role with direct and telehealth care, care coordination, and education across the lifespan in a large, mission‑driven system with strong benefits.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr day shifts

Pay: Up to $3,293/week (plus stipends for those who qualify)

Cath Lab travel contract with aggressive pay packages, day‑one medical, 401(k), daily pay, and 24/7 support.

Employer: Oregon Anesthesiology Group, PC

Location: Portland, OR area (hospitals + ASCs)

Type: Full-time / part-time, physician roles

Openings for ASC & hospital hybrid anesthesiologists, ASC‑only anesthesiologists, critical care anesthesiologists, pediatric cardiac anesthesiologists, and pediatric anesthesiologists. Physician‑owned group with high case variety, strong regional anesthesia exposure, and flexible scheduling.

Employer: Providence at Home with Compassus

Location: Portland–East, OR (home health)

Type: Full-time, weekday day shift, union role

Pay: $31.35–$43.33/hr

Provide intermittent skilled nursing in patients’ homes under an RN case manager, with mileage reimbursement and a full benefits package.

Employer: Marquis Companies

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Part-time (full-time and on-call also available)

Pay: From $22/hr, $23/hr after CNA licensure + shift differentials

Support residents with daily care in a senior care setting. Tuition reimbursement for NA training, strong benefits, and up to $25,000 for ongoing education.

(Note: Similar Marquis CNA posting omitted as a duplicate.)

Employer: Lincare

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Hybrid of clinical and field work: assess enteral patients, provide education, manage documentation and insurance, and deliver/collect feeding pumps and supplies in the community.

Employer: Legacy Health – Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center

Location: NW Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $54.37–$81.21/hr

LDRP unit with 20 beds where patients stay in one room throughout. Work across triage, antepartum, intrapartum, and newborn resuscitation with self‑scheduling, NICU telemedicine support, and strong backing for OB certifications.

Employer: Cedar Sinai Park

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Hands‑on caregiving role helping older adults with daily activities, mobility, and personal care in a person‑centered community. Great fit if you’re compassionate and want to grow in senior care (no CNA required to start).

Employer: Legacy Health – Unity Center for Behavioral Health

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Part-time

Pay: $41.24–$58.96/hr

Provide urgent behavioral health assessments, crisis intervention, and care coordination in a psychiatric emergency and inpatient setting for adults and teens.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Location: Portland, OR + surrounding areas

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, day shifts

Pay: $2,592–$2,851/week

Home health PT contract with 5–6 visits per day, hourly pay (not per visit), and full benefits starting day one.

Employer: Talented Medical Solutions

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Perform cardiovascular imaging and assist during cath and vascular procedures. Requires ARRT, state license (if applicable), and BLS; ACLS preferred.

Employer: Multnomah County Health Department

Location: Portland, OR

Type: On-call (non-exempt)

Pay: $31.00–$40.40/hr

LPN role in a county Patient Access Center, supporting public health services. Good option if you want flexible hours and to serve the local community.

Employer: EY

Location: Portland, OR (mostly remote, some travel)

Type: Full-time

Pay (national range): $74,100–$157,400/yr depending on location and experience

Provide short‑term counseling, triage, crisis support, and mental health education for EY employees and families as part of the firm’s EAP. Requires independent clinical license (LCSW, LPC, LMFT, Psychologist, etc.).

Employer: Rosaires Care

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Clinic‑based RN role focused on assessments, meds, chronic disease management, and patient education in a fast‑paced ambulatory setting.

Employer: CompHealth

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Contract (locum)

3–4 consecutive clinic days per week, 8 patient‑contact hours per day, 15–18 visits daily, no call. CompHealth handles housing, travel, malpractice, and credentialing.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr day shifts

Pay: Up to $3,293/week

Another Cath Lab travel contract with similar structure: strong pay, stipends for those who qualify, day‑one benefits, and 24/7 support.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10‑hr day shifts

Pay: Up to $3,472/week

Higher‑hour Cath Lab contract (7 a.m.–5 p.m.) with the same robust travel‑nurse style benefits and support.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Portland healthcare roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.