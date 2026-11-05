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🏥 Portland, OR Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Strong Pay
Portland’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, clinics, home health, and senior care. If you’re in nursing, allied health, or behavioral health, there are solid options here from entry-level to advanced practice.
Nurse (3.7 Services – Wolfpack Program)
Employer: Fora Health Treatment & Recovery
Location: Portland, OR
Type: Full-time (Sun–Wed, 7:30 a.m.–6 p.m.)
Pay: LPN: $40.62–$43.57/hr; RN: $54.16–$58.08/hr
Work with highly vulnerable patients in a 3.7 residential substance use program, doing intakes, labs, injections, and care coordination on a tight-knit, trauma‑informed team.
Certified Medical Assistant – Primary Care
Employer: Cascadia Health
Location: Plaza Health Center, SE Portland, OR (travel to other clinics)
Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8:30 a.m.–5 p.m.
Pay: $28.30–$29.57/hr
Support an integrated primary care + mental health clinic with rooming, vitals, vaccines, labs, and EHR work. Big plus: 6 weeks PTO in year one and strong benefits.
Clinic RN – Oregon Clinical Programs (Mother Joseph Plaza)
Employer: Providence
Location: 9427 SW Barnes Rd, Portland, OR
Type: Full-time, day shift, on-site
Pay: $42.04–$65.27/hr + $6,000 sign-on bonus (for eligible candidates)
Ambulatory RN role with direct and telehealth care, care coordination, and education across the lifespan in a large, mission‑driven system with strong benefits.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – $3,293/week
Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel
Location: Portland, OR
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr day shifts
Pay: Up to $3,293/week (plus stipends for those who qualify)
Cath Lab travel contract with aggressive pay packages, day‑one medical, 401(k), daily pay, and 24/7 support.
OAG Anesthesiologist Opportunities (Multiple Tracks)
Employer: Oregon Anesthesiology Group, PC
Location: Portland, OR area (hospitals + ASCs)
Type: Full-time / part-time, physician roles
Openings for ASC & hospital hybrid anesthesiologists, ASC‑only anesthesiologists, critical care anesthesiologists, pediatric cardiac anesthesiologists, and pediatric anesthesiologists. Physician‑owned group with high case variety, strong regional anesthesia exposure, and flexible scheduling.
LPN – Home Health (Portland East)
Employer: Providence at Home with Compassus
Location: Portland–East, OR (home health)
Type: Full-time, weekday day shift, union role
Pay: $31.35–$43.33/hr
Provide intermittent skilled nursing in patients’ homes under an RN case manager, with mileage reimbursement and a full benefits package.
Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)
Employer: Marquis Companies
Location: Portland, OR
Type: Part-time (full-time and on-call also available)
Pay: From $22/hr, $23/hr after CNA licensure + shift differentials
Support residents with daily care in a senior care setting. Tuition reimbursement for NA training, strong benefits, and up to $25,000 for ongoing education.
(Note: Similar Marquis CNA posting omitted as a duplicate.)
Medical Nutrition Coordinator – Enteral Therapy
Employer: Lincare
Location: Portland, OR
Type: Full-time
Hybrid of clinical and field work: assess enteral patients, provide education, manage documentation and insurance, and deliver/collect feeding pumps and supplies in the community.
RN Staff Nurse – Women’s Services (Family Birth Center)
Employer: Legacy Health – Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
Location: NW Portland, OR
Type: Full-time
Pay: $54.37–$81.21/hr
LDRP unit with 20 beds where patients stay in one room throughout. Work across triage, antepartum, intrapartum, and newborn resuscitation with self‑scheduling, NICU telemedicine support, and strong backing for OB certifications.
Resident Assistant – Senior Living
Employer: Cedar Sinai Park
Location: Portland, OR
Type: Full-time
Hands‑on caregiving role helping older adults with daily activities, mobility, and personal care in a person‑centered community. Great fit if you’re compassionate and want to grow in senior care (no CNA required to start).
Crisis Intervention Specialist I/II (CSWA / LCSW)
Employer: Legacy Health – Unity Center for Behavioral Health
Location: Portland, OR
Type: Part-time
Pay: $41.24–$58.96/hr
Provide urgent behavioral health assessments, crisis intervention, and care coordination in a psychiatric emergency and inpatient setting for adults and teens.
Travel Home Health Physical Therapist – $2,851/week
Employer: Supplemental Health Care
Location: Portland, OR + surrounding areas
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, day shifts
Pay: $2,592–$2,851/week
Home health PT contract with 5–6 visits per day, hourly pay (not per visit), and full benefits starting day one.
Cardiovascular Radiologic Technologist
Employer: Talented Medical Solutions
Location: Portland, OR
Type: Full-time
Perform cardiovascular imaging and assist during cath and vascular procedures. Requires ARRT, state license (if applicable), and BLS; ACLS preferred.
Licensed Practical Nurse – Patient Access Center (On-Call)
Employer: Multnomah County Health Department
Location: Portland, OR
Type: On-call (non-exempt)
Pay: $31.00–$40.40/hr
LPN role in a county Patient Access Center, supporting public health services. Good option if you want flexible hours and to serve the local community.
Mental Health Clinician – EY Assist (EAP)
Employer: EY
Location: Portland, OR (mostly remote, some travel)
Type: Full-time
Pay (national range): $74,100–$157,400/yr depending on location and experience
Provide short‑term counseling, triage, crisis support, and mental health education for EY employees and families as part of the firm’s EAP. Requires independent clinical license (LCSW, LPC, LMFT, Psychologist, etc.).
Outpatient Registered Nurse
Employer: Rosaires Care
Location: Portland, OR
Type: Full-time
Clinic‑based RN role focused on assessments, meds, chronic disease management, and patient education in a fast‑paced ambulatory setting.
Locum Tenens Physician – Neurology
Employer: CompHealth
Location: Portland, OR
Type: Contract (locum)
3–4 consecutive clinic days per week, 8 patient‑contact hours per day, 15–18 visits daily, no call. CompHealth handles housing, travel, malpractice, and credentialing.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – $3,293/week
Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel
Location: Portland, OR
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr day shifts
Pay: Up to $3,293/week
Another Cath Lab travel contract with similar structure: strong pay, stipends for those who qualify, day‑one benefits, and 24/7 support.
Travel Cath Lab Tech – $3,472/week
Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel
Location: Portland, OR
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10‑hr day shifts
Pay: Up to $3,472/week
Higher‑hour Cath Lab contract (7 a.m.–5 p.m.) with the same robust travel‑nurse style benefits and support.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Portland healthcare roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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