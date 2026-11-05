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🔧 Portland OR Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings
Portland’s maintenance and cleaning scene is busy right now—lots of steady, hands-on roles with solid pay and benefits. If you like fixing things, keeping spaces clean, or leading crews, this week has some strong options.
Lead Maintenance Technician (Fleet)
Employer: COR Disposal & Recycling
Location: Portland, OR (shop facility)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $38–$40/hour
Lead the shop for Portland’s largest recycling fleet—hands-on diesel diagnostics, supervising techs, and keeping trucks and heavy equipment safe and road-ready. Strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, retirement, PTO) and a mission-focused, sustainability-driven company.
HVAC Residential New Construction Installer
Employer: Jacobs Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc.
Location: Portland, OR
Type: Full-time
Pay: $23–$33/hour DOE
Install HVAC systems in new homes around Portland/Vancouver—ductwork, system testing, and blueprint reading. Family-owned shop with 85% employer-paid medical, 401(k) match, company vehicle, fuel card, PTO, and year-round work.
Mechanical Technician – Day Shift
Employer: Adventist Health Portland
Location: Portland, OR
Type: Full-time, day shift
Pay: Estimated base $27.34–$40.98/hour
Hospital-based maintenance role keeping vehicles and equipment in safe working order—repairs, preventive maintenance, and record-keeping. Good fit if you have mechanical experience plus EPA 608 or plumbing certification and want hospital benefits and stability.
Maintenance Technician, Multifamily (Floating)
Employer: Cushman & Wakefield
Location: Portland, OR (multiple properties)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $22.95–$27.00/hour
Float between apartment communities handling make-readies, resident work orders, and general repairs (plumbing, basic electrical, HVAC, carpentry). Comes with PTO, sick time, 12+ holidays, parental leave, and full benefits.
Maintenance, SP+ Facility Maintenance – Driving
Employer: Metropolis Technologies (SP+)
Location: Portland, OR
Type: Full-time, driving role
Pay: $19/hour
Mobile role pressure-washing garages and lots, handling seasonal tasks like landscaping or snow removal, and maintaining equipment. Good for someone who likes working outdoors, driving, and staying active.
Maintenance Mechanic II (Swing Shift)
Employer: Precision Castparts
Location: Portland, OR
Type: Full-time, swing shift
Industrial maintenance job repairing and modifying plant equipment—vacuum, hydraulic, pneumatic, induction heating systems, and more. Ideal if you have journey-level skills (welding, machining, plumbing, etc.) and want heavy manufacturing experience.
Lead Tech / Crew Chief – Restoration
Employer: ServiceMaster Restore® (franchise)
Location: Portland/Vancouver PDX area
Type: Full-time
Lead crews on water and fire damage jobs—demo, drying, cleanup, and restoration. They’re hiring crew chiefs, lead techs, and helpers with prior restoration experience and say they’re doing immediate hires by phone at 360-696-1311.
Water Technician – Restoration
Employer: ServiceMaster Restore® (franchise)
Location: Portland/Vancouver PDX area
Type: Full-time
Hands-on water/fire damage work in homes and businesses, with training for people who already have some restoration background. Same franchise and phone contact (360-696-1311) for quick screening.
Room Attendant – Courtyard Portland City Center
Employer: Sage Hospitality Group
Location: Downtown Portland, OR
Type: Part-time / Temporary Part-time
Pay: $21–$22/hour
Housekeeping role cleaning guest rooms and public areas—stocking carts, making beds, vacuuming, and reporting maintenance issues. Perks include discounted TriMet pass, big hotel discounts, and restaurant deals at local Sage concepts.
Sanitation, Warehouse
Employer: Vistar
Location: Portland, OR
Type: Full-time
Pay: $19/hour
Keep a food distribution warehouse clean and safe—sweeping, mopping, trash, and basic facility upkeep across dry, cooler, and freezer areas. Day-one health benefits, stock purchase plan, 401(k) match, and room to grow in the food distribution world.
Site Manager – Janitorial (adidas Facility)
Employer: Velociti Services
Location: Portland, OR
Type: Full-time
Lead the janitorial team at the adidas site—scheduling, inspections, staff coaching, client communication, and safety. Good fit if you have 3–5+ years managing janitorial operations and want a mix of people leadership and quality control.
Maintenance Technician I – Arrive University Park
Employer: Trinity Property Consultants
Location: Portland, OR
Type: Full-time
Pay: $25–$27/hour + lease renewal bonuses
Entry-level apartment maintenance role doing make-readies, basic repairs, grounds, and on-call rotation. Strong benefits with 100% employer-paid medical, dental, and vision for employees, 401(k) match, and generous PTO/holiday package.
Mobile Car Detailer – 1099 Contractor
Employer: Squeegee Mobile Detailing
Location: Portland, OR (mobile)
Type: Part-time / Contract (1099)
Pay: Commission, up to ~$30/hour as Lead Detailer
Detail cars at customers’ homes—interior and exterior cleaning, polishing, and coatings. You’ll need your own vehicle, tools, and at least 1 year of detailing experience; pay is commission-based with higher rates once you’re a lead detailer.
Lead Quality Control, Building Solutions
Employer: Relay Resources
Location: Portland, OR
Type: Full-time
Quality-focused role inspecting janitorial work at sites like PDX, PSU, and city buildings—logging issues, creating work orders, and training staff on standards. Great if you know janitorial/floor care and like checklists, apps, and helping teams improve.
Facilities Engineer – Day Shift
Employer: Adventist Health
Location: Portland, OR
Type: Full-time, day shift
Hospital facilities role handling building repairs, equipment installs, furniture moves, and preventive maintenance. Good match if you have general maintenance plus some hospital/plant experience and want long-term healthcare benefits.
Commercial Cleaning Technician
Employer: Naomi's Cleaning
Location: Portland, OR
Type: Full-time (25–40 hours/week)
Pay: $22–$26/hour
Clean offices and commercial spaces—floors, restrooms, common areas—and run floor buffers and other equipment. Great for someone with janitorial or industrial cleaning experience who wants steady hours and clear, hands-on work.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Portland maintenance roles tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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