🔧 Portland OR Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Portland’s maintenance and cleaning scene is busy right now—lots of steady, hands-on roles with solid pay and benefits. If you like fixing things, keeping spaces clean, or leading crews, this week has some strong options.

Employer: COR Disposal & Recycling

Location: Portland, OR (shop facility)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $38–$40/hour

Lead the shop for Portland’s largest recycling fleet—hands-on diesel diagnostics, supervising techs, and keeping trucks and heavy equipment safe and road-ready. Strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, retirement, PTO) and a mission-focused, sustainability-driven company.

Employer: Jacobs Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc.

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23–$33/hour DOE

Install HVAC systems in new homes around Portland/Vancouver—ductwork, system testing, and blueprint reading. Family-owned shop with 85% employer-paid medical, 401(k) match, company vehicle, fuel card, PTO, and year-round work.

Employer: Adventist Health Portland

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time, day shift

Pay: Estimated base $27.34–$40.98/hour

Hospital-based maintenance role keeping vehicles and equipment in safe working order—repairs, preventive maintenance, and record-keeping. Good fit if you have mechanical experience plus EPA 608 or plumbing certification and want hospital benefits and stability.

Employer: Cushman & Wakefield

Location: Portland, OR (multiple properties)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.95–$27.00/hour

Float between apartment communities handling make-readies, resident work orders, and general repairs (plumbing, basic electrical, HVAC, carpentry). Comes with PTO, sick time, 12+ holidays, parental leave, and full benefits.

Employer: Metropolis Technologies (SP+)

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time, driving role

Pay: $19/hour

Mobile role pressure-washing garages and lots, handling seasonal tasks like landscaping or snow removal, and maintaining equipment. Good for someone who likes working outdoors, driving, and staying active.

Employer: Precision Castparts

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time, swing shift

Industrial maintenance job repairing and modifying plant equipment—vacuum, hydraulic, pneumatic, induction heating systems, and more. Ideal if you have journey-level skills (welding, machining, plumbing, etc.) and want heavy manufacturing experience.

Employer: ServiceMaster Restore® (franchise)

Location: Portland/Vancouver PDX area

Type: Full-time

Lead crews on water and fire damage jobs—demo, drying, cleanup, and restoration. They’re hiring crew chiefs, lead techs, and helpers with prior restoration experience and say they’re doing immediate hires by phone at 360-696-1311.

Employer: ServiceMaster Restore® (franchise)

Location: Portland/Vancouver PDX area

Type: Full-time

Hands-on water/fire damage work in homes and businesses, with training for people who already have some restoration background. Same franchise and phone contact (360-696-1311) for quick screening.

Employer: Sage Hospitality Group

Location: Downtown Portland, OR

Type: Part-time / Temporary Part-time

Pay: $21–$22/hour

Housekeeping role cleaning guest rooms and public areas—stocking carts, making beds, vacuuming, and reporting maintenance issues. Perks include discounted TriMet pass, big hotel discounts, and restaurant deals at local Sage concepts.

Employer: Vistar

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19/hour

Keep a food distribution warehouse clean and safe—sweeping, mopping, trash, and basic facility upkeep across dry, cooler, and freezer areas. Day-one health benefits, stock purchase plan, 401(k) match, and room to grow in the food distribution world.

Employer: Velociti Services

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Lead the janitorial team at the adidas site—scheduling, inspections, staff coaching, client communication, and safety. Good fit if you have 3–5+ years managing janitorial operations and want a mix of people leadership and quality control.

Employer: Trinity Property Consultants

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25–$27/hour + lease renewal bonuses

Entry-level apartment maintenance role doing make-readies, basic repairs, grounds, and on-call rotation. Strong benefits with 100% employer-paid medical, dental, and vision for employees, 401(k) match, and generous PTO/holiday package.

Employer: Squeegee Mobile Detailing

Location: Portland, OR (mobile)

Type: Part-time / Contract (1099)

Pay: Commission, up to ~$30/hour as Lead Detailer

Detail cars at customers’ homes—interior and exterior cleaning, polishing, and coatings. You’ll need your own vehicle, tools, and at least 1 year of detailing experience; pay is commission-based with higher rates once you’re a lead detailer.

Employer: Relay Resources

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Quality-focused role inspecting janitorial work at sites like PDX, PSU, and city buildings—logging issues, creating work orders, and training staff on standards. Great if you know janitorial/floor care and like checklists, apps, and helping teams improve.

Employer: Adventist Health

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time, day shift

Hospital facilities role handling building repairs, equipment installs, furniture moves, and preventive maintenance. Good match if you have general maintenance plus some hospital/plant experience and want long-term healthcare benefits.

Employer: Naomi's Cleaning

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time (25–40 hours/week)

Pay: $22–$26/hour

Clean offices and commercial spaces—floors, restrooms, common areas—and run floor buffers and other equipment. Great for someone with janitorial or industrial cleaning experience who wants steady hours and clear, hands-on work.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Portland maintenance roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.