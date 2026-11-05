🏗️ Portland, OR Engineering Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles

Portland’s engineering scene is busy right now—especially in power, data centers, and advanced manufacturing. If you’re in architecture or engineering, there are several strong options here, from entry level to very senior.

Employer: Google

Location: Portland, OR (plus Austin, Mountain View, Poughkeepsie options)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $192,000 – $278,000 + 20% bonus + equity + benefits

Lead CPU microarchitecture and performance modeling for Google’s custom silicon. Ideal if you have 10+ years in CPU design and want to drive PPA tradeoffs and cross-functional hardware strategy.

Employer: Northwest Pump & Equipment

Location: Portland, OR (or Federal Way, WA)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support industrial sales with pump and rotating equipment expertise—quoting, training, and applications support. Good fit for mechanical engineers with 3+ years in industrial pumps who like client-facing problem solving.

Employer: LVI Associates (for an established consulting firm)

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead mechanical design for dams, locks, and hydro plants, including gates, valves, hoists, and penstocks. Best for PE-level engineers with ~14+ years in hydropower or water infrastructure.

Employer: Zen Sherpa LLC (for a growing manufacturer)

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base + 10% bonus (exact base not listed)

Own plant electrical, automation, and controls strategy while leading a multi-discipline team. Great for EE leaders with 8+ years in controls and 3+ years managing engineers.

Employer: KPFF Consulting Engineers

Location: Downtown Portland, OR (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, not listed

Work on curtainwall and façade structural design with architects and manufacturers. Ideal for PE/SEs with façade, aluminum, and glass experience who want strong benefits and a downtown office.

(Duplicate Indeed listing for this role omitted.)

Employer: Sargent & Lundy

Location: Portland, OR (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $145,310 – $222,001 + bonus-eligible

Do advanced protection system calculations and relay settings for substations, generators, and motors. Great for power engineers with 10+ years in protection and tools like ETAP, SKM, and Aspen.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Portland, OR (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $58,656 – $94,600

Design power, lighting, and distribution for industrial and manufacturing facilities while being mentored on data center-style projects. Perfect for recent EEs with an EIT or working toward it.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Portland, OR or any U.S. location near a Jacobs office

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,300 – $103,500

Plan and fly commercial UAS missions on large data center and advanced manufacturing projects, then process imagery into maps, models, and point clouds. Requires FAA Part 107 and 3+ years of commercial drone experience.

Employer: Kimley-Horn

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 – $135,000

Join the MEP team working on advanced tech, hospitals, and mission-critical facilities. Great for 2+ year mechanical EITs who are strong in Revit/AutoCAD and want top-tier benefits and training.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Portland, OR or any U.S. location near a Jacobs office

Type: Full-time (hourly)

Salary: $69,300 – $121,200

Support structural engineers on hyperscale data center projects using Revit and AutoCAD. Best for techs/designers with 5+ years structural drafting and at least 1–2 years of Revit.

Employer: Google

Location: Portland, OR (plus Austin, Mountain View, Poughkeepsie options)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $240,000 – $333,000 + 25% bonus + equity + benefits

Lead front-end design for CPU cache and load-store subsystems for Google silicon. A fit if you have ~15+ years in high-performance CPU design and want to run a design team.

Employer: Google

Location: Portland, OR (plus Austin, Mountain View options)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $192,000 – $278,000 + 20% bonus + equity + benefits

Own microarchitecture and RTL for next-gen CPU subsystems using SystemVerilog. Ideal for 8+ year CPU/accelerator designers with strong PPA optimization skills.

Employer: Harper Houf Peterson Righellis Inc. (HHPR)

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Design wood, steel, concrete, and masonry structures for transportation, utilities, and site development projects. Great for licensed structural engineers (5–10+ years) who want strong benefits and a "Best Firm to Work For" culture.

Employer: Jobot (for a national MEP contractor)

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000 – $110,000

Support complex mechanical and MEP construction projects from precon through closeout—RFIs, submittals, coordination, and site visits. Good for engineers with ~5+ years project engineering in commercial construction.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Portland, OR (on-site; also Seattle or Boise)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $132,900 – $176,000

Lead physical design for HV substations (AIS/GIS, greenfield/brownfield) and mentor teams across North America. Best for PEs with 8+ years in substation physical design and strong CAD familiarity.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000 – $190,000

Perform protection philosophy, coordination, and detailed P&C studies using ASPEN OneLiner/CAPE for transmission and renewable projects. Great for 7+ year protection engineers, especially with HVDC or offshore wind exposure.

Employer: Not listed

Location: Portland, OR (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000 – $80,000

Take projects from concept through construction docs, handling design, BIM, codes, and client coordination. Good for architects comfortable in Revit/AutoCAD and 3D tools who want hands-on project ownership.

Employer: Nordex North America

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Internship (but requires 3+ years wind experience)

Salary: Not listed

Support wind farm sales with resource assessment, AEP modeling, and layout optimization using tools like WindPRO and WAsP. Strong match for wind resource specialists with meteorology/renewables backgrounds.

Employer: WSP USA

Location: Portland, OR (hybrid/remote from several Western cities)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead HV overhead line projects up to 765 kV using PLS-CADD, managing schedules, client meetings, and multi-discipline teams. Ideal for PEs with 10+ years in transmission line design and project leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing fast and often have related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.