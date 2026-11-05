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🏗️ Portland, OR Engineering Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles
Portland’s engineering scene is busy right now—especially in power, data centers, and advanced manufacturing. If you’re in architecture or engineering, there are several strong options here, from entry level to very senior.
Lead CPU Performance Architect
Employer: Google
Location: Portland, OR (plus Austin, Mountain View, Poughkeepsie options)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $192,000 – $278,000 + 20% bonus + equity + benefits
Lead CPU microarchitecture and performance modeling for Google’s custom silicon. Ideal if you have 10+ years in CPU design and want to drive PPA tradeoffs and cross-functional hardware strategy.
Industrial Applications Engineer
Employer: Northwest Pump & Equipment
Location: Portland, OR (or Federal Way, WA)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Support industrial sales with pump and rotating equipment expertise—quoting, training, and applications support. Good fit for mechanical engineers with 3+ years in industrial pumps who like client-facing problem solving.
Senior Mechanical Engineer – Hydropower
Employer: LVI Associates (for an established consulting firm)
Location: Portland, OR
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead mechanical design for dams, locks, and hydro plants, including gates, valves, hoists, and penstocks. Best for PE-level engineers with ~14+ years in hydropower or water infrastructure.
Electrical & Control Systems Engineering Manager
Employer: Zen Sherpa LLC (for a growing manufacturer)
Location: Portland, OR
Type: Full-time
Salary: Base + 10% bonus (exact base not listed)
Own plant electrical, automation, and controls strategy while leading a multi-discipline team. Great for EE leaders with 8+ years in controls and 3+ years managing engineers.
Façade Engineering – Structural (3–8 Years)
Employer: KPFF Consulting Engineers
Location: Downtown Portland, OR (in-person)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Competitive, not listed
Work on curtainwall and façade structural design with architects and manufacturers. Ideal for PE/SEs with façade, aluminum, and glass experience who want strong benefits and a downtown office.
(Duplicate Indeed listing for this role omitted.)
Protective Relaying Engineering Consultant 2
Employer: Sargent & Lundy
Location: Portland, OR (hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $145,310 – $222,001 + bonus-eligible
Do advanced protection system calculations and relay settings for substations, generators, and motors. Great for power engineers with 10+ years in protection and tools like ETAP, SKM, and Aspen.
Entry Level Electrical Engineer – Data Centers
Employer: Jacobs
Location: Portland, OR (hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $58,656 – $94,600
Design power, lighting, and distribution for industrial and manufacturing facilities while being mentored on data center-style projects. Perfect for recent EEs with an EIT or working toward it.
Drone Pilot – Reality Capture & Digital Delivery (Data Centers)
Employer: Jacobs
Location: Portland, OR or any U.S. location near a Jacobs office
Type: Full-time
Salary: $75,300 – $103,500
Plan and fly commercial UAS missions on large data center and advanced manufacturing projects, then process imagery into maps, models, and point clouds. Requires FAA Part 107 and 3+ years of commercial drone experience.
Mechanical Engineer in Training (EIT)
Employer: Kimley-Horn
Location: Portland, OR
Type: Full-time
Salary: $90,000 – $135,000
Join the MEP team working on advanced tech, hospitals, and mission-critical facilities. Great for 2+ year mechanical EITs who are strong in Revit/AutoCAD and want top-tier benefits and training.
Structural Design Technician
Employer: Jacobs
Location: Portland, OR or any U.S. location near a Jacobs office
Type: Full-time (hourly)
Salary: $69,300 – $121,200
Support structural engineers on hyperscale data center projects using Revit and AutoCAD. Best for techs/designers with 5+ years structural drafting and at least 1–2 years of Revit.
Senior Staff CPU Cache Subsystem Design Engineer
Employer: Google
Location: Portland, OR (plus Austin, Mountain View, Poughkeepsie options)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $240,000 – $333,000 + 25% bonus + equity + benefits
Lead front-end design for CPU cache and load-store subsystems for Google silicon. A fit if you have ~15+ years in high-performance CPU design and want to run a design team.
Staff CPU RTL Engineer, Silicon
Employer: Google
Location: Portland, OR (plus Austin, Mountain View options)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $192,000 – $278,000 + 20% bonus + equity + benefits
Own microarchitecture and RTL for next-gen CPU subsystems using SystemVerilog. Ideal for 8+ year CPU/accelerator designers with strong PPA optimization skills.
Structural Engineer
Employer: Harper Houf Peterson Righellis Inc. (HHPR)
Location: Portland, OR
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Design wood, steel, concrete, and masonry structures for transportation, utilities, and site development projects. Great for licensed structural engineers (5–10+ years) who want strong benefits and a "Best Firm to Work For" culture.
Project Engineer II
Employer: Jobot (for a national MEP contractor)
Location: Portland, OR
Type: Full-time
Salary: $85,000 – $110,000
Support complex mechanical and MEP construction projects from precon through closeout—RFIs, submittals, coordination, and site visits. Good for engineers with ~5+ years project engineering in commercial construction.
Senior Substation Engineer – Physical Design
Employer: Jacobs
Location: Portland, OR (on-site; also Seattle or Boise)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $132,900 – $176,000
Lead physical design for HV substations (AIS/GIS, greenfield/brownfield) and mentor teams across North America. Best for PEs with 8+ years in substation physical design and strong CAD familiarity.
Protection and Control (P&C) Engineer – Transmission
Employer: Jacobs
Location: Portland, OR
Type: Full-time
Salary: $120,000 – $190,000
Perform protection philosophy, coordination, and detailed P&C studies using ASPEN OneLiner/CAPE for transmission and renewable projects. Great for 7+ year protection engineers, especially with HVDC or offshore wind exposure.
Architect
Employer: Not listed
Location: Portland, OR (in-person)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $65,000 – $80,000
Take projects from concept through construction docs, handling design, BIM, codes, and client coordination. Good for architects comfortable in Revit/AutoCAD and 3D tools who want hands-on project ownership.
Wind & Site Engineer (m/f/d)
Employer: Nordex North America
Location: Portland, OR
Type: Internship (but requires 3+ years wind experience)
Salary: Not listed
Support wind farm sales with resource assessment, AEP modeling, and layout optimization using tools like WindPRO and WAsP. Strong match for wind resource specialists with meteorology/renewables backgrounds.
Senior Transmission Line Project Engineer – Remote
Employer: WSP USA
Location: Portland, OR (hybrid/remote from several Western cities)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead HV overhead line projects up to 765 kV using PLS-CADD, managing schedules, client meetings, and multi-discipline teams. Ideal for PEs with 10+ years in transmission line design and project leadership.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing fast and often have related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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