📋 Portland, OR Admin & Clerical Roundup: Multiple Roles from $20–$195K

Portland’s admin and clerical scene is busy right now—nonprofits, healthcare, state agencies, and private companies are all hiring. If you’re organized, people-focused, and good with details, there’s likely something here for you.

Employer: Vigor Marine Group

Vigor Marine Group Location: Portland, OR (shipyard environment)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $47,000 – $52,000/year

This entry-level admin role supports production teams with timecards, records, and electronic filing in a busy marine/industrial setting. Good fit if you like structure, MS Office, and being the go-to person who keeps schedules and records accurate.

Employer: Panthalassa (renewable energy & ocean tech)

(renewable energy & ocean tech) Location: Portland, OR (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,000 – $195,000/year + equity

High-responsibility EA role partnering closely with a founder/CEO—owning inbox, calendar, travel, events, and personal logistics. Best for someone with top-tier judgment, fast pace comfort, and experience supporting senior leaders; evenings/weekends responsiveness expected.

Employer: Providence Home Services Oregon

Location: 6410 NE Halsey St, Portland, OR (on-site)

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Salary: $21.16 – $32.37/hour

You’ll schedule home infusion nursing visits, triage calls, and coordinate staff assignments to keep patient care running smoothly. Great if you have strong customer service skills and like being at the center of a healthcare team’s daily flow.

Employer: State of Oregon – Oregon Health Authority (Center for Health Statistics)

Location: Portland, OR (in-office)

Type: Full-time, permanent, SEIU represented

Salary: $3,798 – $5,193/month (non-PERS range)

Process and update vital records (birth, death, marriage, adoptions, name/sex changes) while explaining laws and procedures to the public. Ideal if you’re detail-oriented, patient with complex rules, and enjoy helping people through sensitive paperwork.

Employer: State of Oregon – Oregon Medical Board

Location: Portland, OR (waterfront office, some remote after training)

Type: Full-time, permanent, SEIU represented

Salary: $3,798 – $5,193/month (non-PERS range)

Support investigations into medical complaints by processing records, tracking cases, drafting letters, and handling confidential information. Good match if you have admin experience, strong writing, and interest in medical/legal work.

Employer: Arrive (homeownership nonprofit)

(homeownership nonprofit) Location: Portland, OR (hybrid – in office 4 days/week)

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Salary: From $25.00/hour

Front-line role helping English- and Spanish-speaking clients access homeownership services—answering phones, emails, and walk-ins, plus data entry and virtual info sessions. Great if you’re bilingual (English/Spanish), love helping people, and want mission-driven work.

Employer: Wm H Reilly & Co

Location: Portland, OR 97205 (hybrid)

Type: Part-time (up to 20 hours/week)

Salary: $20.00 – $30.00/hour

Handle front desk coverage, phones, filing, and light bookkeeping/QuickBooks support to keep a small office running smoothly. Nice option if you want flexible hours and have solid admin skills without needing full-time work.

Employer: Helping Hands Reentry Outreach Centers

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time, benefit-eligible

Salary: $20.00 – $21.00/hour (starting)

Focus on accurate data entry and reporting in HMIS and related systems for programs serving people experiencing homelessness. Good fit if you’re fast and precise with data, like clear routines, and care about housing and reentry work.

Employer: DCI Engineers

Location: Portland, OR office

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (plus overtime eligibility; exact range not listed)

Support a busy engineering office with reception, project files, travel and meeting coordination, and basic accounting tasks. Ideal if you have 2–3 years of admin experience, enjoy variety, and like being the organized hub of a professional team.

If one of these speaks to you, don’t overthink it—pick your top one or two and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.