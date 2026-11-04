🧑‍💼 Portland HR Jobs with Multiple Manager-Level Openings

Portland’s HR scene is busy right now, with strong options from healthcare to fintech and Big 4 consulting. If you’re ready to level up your people or compensation career, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Affirm

Affirm Location: Portland, OR (remote‑first, US-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $128,000 – $188,000 per year in Oregon (all other U.S. states range)

Own Affirm’s new-leader journey, from “thinking about managing” through the first year in role. Ideal if you love building scalable leadership programs, cohort learning, and using data and AI tools to improve L&D in a remote-first environment.

Employer: KPMG US

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: City-specific ranges via KPMG’s pay transparency page; CA example: $105,735 – $247,365

Lead complex compensation benchmarking and strategy for a major professional services firm. Great fit if you’re strong in Excel, market data, and advising leaders on pay, and want exposure to national total rewards projects.

Employer: Compassus

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000 – $115,000 per year

Employee-relations–focused HR generalist role in healthcare, handling investigations, policy work, and compliance (FMLA, ADA, FLSA, Title VII). Good move if you want hands-on ER experience plus solid benefits and growth paths.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details that might fit you even better.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.