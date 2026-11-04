📣 Portland, OR Sales & Marketing – Multiple Roles From $53K–$320K

Portland’s sales and marketing scene is buzzing right now, from grassroots community gigs to high‑level enterprise and agency roles. If you’re ready to level up your career, there’s a wide mix of in‑office, hybrid, and remote options here.

Employer: Providence

Location: Portland, OR (Hybrid, 4 days onsite)

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $71.15 – $112.34/hour (base range)

Lead principal and major gift strategy for Providence Foundations across Oregon, including a statewide campaign and priorities at Providence St. Vincent. Ideal if you have 10+ years in fundraising leadership and want a high‑impact healthcare role with mentoring and campaign design.

Employer: Neara

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $130K – $190K

Work directly with top utility customers to drive adoption of Neara’s AI‑powered grid “digital twin” platform and prove ROI. Great fit if you love enterprise client strategy, data, and translating complex software into clear business value.

Employer: RDO Equipment Co. (Vermeer division)

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full‑time, in‑person

Salary: Listed as $65,000 – $85,000 (plus 20% bonus potential)

Be the operations engine behind a high‑performing equipment sales team—owning paperwork, logistics, reporting, and coordination from quote to delivery. Good for detail‑driven organizers who like working closely with sales, service, and yard teams.

Employer: Directive

Location: Remote (US, including Portland)

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $110,000 – $125,000 base + bonus

Own and grow the agency’s B2B/SaaS programmatic offering—strategy, activation, KPIs, and thought leadership. Best for senior programmatic pros (7+ years) with hands‑on DSP experience and a love for performance marketing.

Employer: Tractor Beverages, Inc.

Location: Portland, OR (Hybrid, local field work)

Type: Contract, 20 hrs/week, Jan–Sept

Pay: $3,500 – $4,500/month

Part‑time, on‑the‑ground brand builder for an organic beverage company—partnering with farms, chefs, events, and local scenes to spread the “Soil & Soul” message. Great for super‑connected Portlanders who love community, food, and storytelling.

Employer: CSC Generation (Backcountry / MotoSport)

Location: Portland, OR (Hybrid)

Type: Full‑time

Lead multi‑year merchandising strategy for MotoSport’s powersports business, owning P&L, vendor partnerships, and a lean team across off‑road, street, and owned brands. Ideal for senior merch leaders with deep powersports and e‑commerce experience.

Employer: Knipe Realty NW

Location: Portland, OR (In‑person)

Type: Full‑time, Mon–Fri

Salary: $60,000 – $65,000/year

Split your time between content creation (social, video, branding) and keeping a busy real estate office humming. Perfect if you’re outgoing, strong in short‑form video editing, and like wearing many hats.

Employer: SecureWorld

Location: Tigard, OR (In‑office)

Type: Full‑time, Mon–Fri 8–5

Pay: $60,000 – $80,000 base + commission

Prospect and build pipeline for cybersecurity event sponsorships across conferences, webinars, and digital programs, with some US travel. Good step for B2B sales pros who want to grow into full‑cycle sponsorship sales.

Employer: Flynn Group of Companies

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full‑time

Comp: Competitive wages + performance‑based bonus, vehicle allowance + gas card, 401(k) match, benefits

Grow and manage service accounts for commercial roofing—networking with building owners, property managers, and national clients. Great for experienced B2B salespeople comfortable with construction or facilities.

Employer: DICK’S Sporting Goods

Location: Portland‑based, multi‑market travel

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $67,100 – $109,000

Lead visual merchandising across multiple stores—training teams, executing game plans, and tying visuals to sales KPIs. Best for multi‑unit retail leaders with strong softlines visual experience and comfort on the road.

Employer: EquipmentShare

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full‑time

Comp: $24,000 base + uncapped commission (total comp target $70,000 – $400,000), vehicle or allowance, benefits

Own a geographic territory for construction equipment rentals—hunting new business, growing accounts, and managing jobsite relationships. Great for competitive, relationship‑driven sellers who like being in the field.

Employer: Stoel Rives LLP

Location: Portland, OR (Hybrid, 3 days in office; may become remote)

Type: Full‑time (non‑exempt)

Salary: $53,000 – $65,000/year

Own CRM and contact data for a major law firm’s marketing team—list governance, engagement tracking, and cross‑team support. Good entry‑level/early‑career role (1–3 years’ experience) if you like data, systems, and clean processes.

Employer: Affirm

Location: Remote‑first (US, including Portland)

Type: Full‑time

OTE: $110,000 – $172,500 (most US states); $125,000 – $187,500 (CA, WA, NY, NJ, CT)

Manage and grow fintech merchant accounts—driving retention, upsell, and performance while partnering with product, analytics, and marketing. Great for 3–5 year CSMs with fintech or e‑commerce experience.

Employer: CaptiveAire

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $70,000 – $100,000 base + monthly bonus

Blend applications engineering, outside sales, and field service for commercial kitchen and HVAC systems. Ideal for a “go‑getter” with a technical degree who likes both design work and hands‑on customer visits.

Employer: Saatchi US

Location: Portland, OR (Hybrid, 4 days in office)

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $70,000 – $75,000/year

Manage paid search programs for automotive dealers—client meetings, SEM performance, budgets, and reporting. Best for folks with 3+ years in SEM and automotive or agency account management.

Employer: Leafguard Brand Gutters

Location: Portland, OR (Hybrid)

Type: Full‑time

Plan and run home shows, local events, and promotions to generate leads and boost brand visibility. Good for event marketers who like travel, vendor negotiation, and tying events to sales.

Employer: Patterson Companies, Inc.

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full‑time, field sales

Comp: Commission‑based, with full medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays

Call on dental practices in a defined territory, selling equipment, technology, and supplies while acting as a “practice partner.” Great for B2B reps (3–5 years) who want strong earning potential and a healthcare niche.

Employer: Neo4j

Location: Remote, West Coast (Pacific Northwest preferred)

Type: Full‑time

OTE: $270,000 – $320,000/year

Own complex enterprise software deals for Neo4j’s graph intelligence platform—new logos, land‑and‑expand, and cloud partnerships. Best for seasoned enterprise sellers (7+ years) in data/AI/analytics.

Employer: TEGNA

Location: Portland, OR or other Western markets

Type: Full‑time

Senior regional leader overseeing marketing strategy and performance for multiple TV stations—directing production, paid media, social, CRM, and more. Great for 8–12 year media/brand leaders used to multi‑market responsibility.

Employer: Acosta

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full‑time

Senior CPG sales leader role owning customer business plans, trade spend, and volume/share goals across key retail accounts. Strong fit if you have a track record in food/CPG brokerage or national brands and like data‑driven, strategic selling.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Portland roles like these tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.