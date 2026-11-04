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📣 Portland, OR Sales & Marketing – Multiple Roles From $53K–$320K
Portland’s sales and marketing scene is buzzing right now, from grassroots community gigs to high‑level enterprise and agency roles. If you’re ready to level up your career, there’s a wide mix of in‑office, hybrid, and remote options here.
Senior Director, Philanthropy
Employer: Providence
Location: Portland, OR (Hybrid, 4 days onsite)
Type: Full‑time
Salary: $71.15 – $112.34/hour (base range)
Lead principal and major gift strategy for Providence Foundations across Oregon, including a statewide campaign and priorities at Providence St. Vincent. Ideal if you have 10+ years in fundraising leadership and want a high‑impact healthcare role with mentoring and campaign design.
Customer Value Architect
Employer: Neara
Location: Portland, OR
Type: Full‑time
Salary: $130K – $190K
Work directly with top utility customers to drive adoption of Neara’s AI‑powered grid “digital twin” platform and prove ROI. Great fit if you love enterprise client strategy, data, and translating complex software into clear business value.
Regional Sales Coordinator
Employer: RDO Equipment Co. (Vermeer division)
Location: Portland, OR
Type: Full‑time, in‑person
Salary: Listed as $65,000 – $85,000 (plus 20% bonus potential)
Be the operations engine behind a high‑performing equipment sales team—owning paperwork, logistics, reporting, and coordination from quote to delivery. Good for detail‑driven organizers who like working closely with sales, service, and yard teams.
Associate Director, Programmatic (Remote US)
Employer: Directive
Location: Remote (US, including Portland)
Type: Full‑time
Salary: $110,000 – $125,000 base + bonus
Own and grow the agency’s B2B/SaaS programmatic offering—strategy, activation, KPIs, and thought leadership. Best for senior programmatic pros (7+ years) with hands‑on DSP experience and a love for performance marketing.
Community Connector – Portland Metro
Employer: Tractor Beverages, Inc.
Location: Portland, OR (Hybrid, local field work)
Type: Contract, 20 hrs/week, Jan–Sept
Pay: $3,500 – $4,500/month
Part‑time, on‑the‑ground brand builder for an organic beverage company—partnering with farms, chefs, events, and local scenes to spread the “Soil & Soul” message. Great for super‑connected Portlanders who love community, food, and storytelling.
Director of Merchandising, MotoSport
Employer: CSC Generation (Backcountry / MotoSport)
Location: Portland, OR (Hybrid)
Type: Full‑time
Lead multi‑year merchandising strategy for MotoSport’s powersports business, owning P&L, vendor partnerships, and a lean team across off‑road, street, and owned brands. Ideal for senior merch leaders with deep powersports and e‑commerce experience.
Marketing & Content Creator / Office Coordinator
Employer: Knipe Realty NW
Location: Portland, OR (In‑person)
Type: Full‑time, Mon–Fri
Salary: $60,000 – $65,000/year
Split your time between content creation (social, video, branding) and keeping a busy real estate office humming. Perfect if you’re outgoing, strong in short‑form video editing, and like wearing many hats.
Sponsorship Sales Specialist | Cybersecurity
Employer: SecureWorld
Location: Tigard, OR (In‑office)
Type: Full‑time, Mon–Fri 8–5
Pay: $60,000 – $80,000 base + commission
Prospect and build pipeline for cybersecurity event sponsorships across conferences, webinars, and digital programs, with some US travel. Good step for B2B sales pros who want to grow into full‑cycle sponsorship sales.
Account Manager – Commercial Roofing Service
Employer: Flynn Group of Companies
Location: Portland, OR
Type: Full‑time
Comp: Competitive wages + performance‑based bonus, vehicle allowance + gas card, 401(k) match, benefits
Grow and manage service accounts for commercial roofing—networking with building owners, property managers, and national clients. Great for experienced B2B salespeople comfortable with construction or facilities.
Field Visual Merchandiser – Portland, Seattle & Salt Lake City
Employer: DICK’S Sporting Goods
Location: Portland‑based, multi‑market travel
Type: Full‑time
Salary: $67,100 – $109,000
Lead visual merchandising across multiple stores—training teams, executing game plans, and tying visuals to sales KPIs. Best for multi‑unit retail leaders with strong softlines visual experience and comfort on the road.
Territory Account Manager
Employer: EquipmentShare
Location: Portland, OR
Type: Full‑time
Comp: $24,000 base + uncapped commission (total comp target $70,000 – $400,000), vehicle or allowance, benefits
Own a geographic territory for construction equipment rentals—hunting new business, growing accounts, and managing jobsite relationships. Great for competitive, relationship‑driven sellers who like being in the field.
Marketing Operations Coordinator
Employer: Stoel Rives LLP
Location: Portland, OR (Hybrid, 3 days in office; may become remote)
Type: Full‑time (non‑exempt)
Salary: $53,000 – $65,000/year
Own CRM and contact data for a major law firm’s marketing team—list governance, engagement tracking, and cross‑team support. Good entry‑level/early‑career role (1–3 years’ experience) if you like data, systems, and clean processes.
Client Success Lead
Employer: Affirm
Location: Remote‑first (US, including Portland)
Type: Full‑time
OTE: $110,000 – $172,500 (most US states); $125,000 – $187,500 (CA, WA, NY, NJ, CT)
Manage and grow fintech merchant accounts—driving retention, upsell, and performance while partnering with product, analytics, and marketing. Great for 3–5 year CSMs with fintech or e‑commerce experience.
Technical Sales & Field Service Engineer
Employer: CaptiveAire
Location: Portland, OR
Type: Full‑time
Salary: $70,000 – $100,000 base + monthly bonus
Blend applications engineering, outside sales, and field service for commercial kitchen and HVAC systems. Ideal for a “go‑getter” with a technical degree who likes both design work and hands‑on customer visits.
Field Marketing Manager (Automotive SEM)
Employer: Saatchi US
Location: Portland, OR (Hybrid, 4 days in office)
Type: Full‑time
Salary: $70,000 – $75,000/year
Manage paid search programs for automotive dealers—client meetings, SEM performance, budgets, and reporting. Best for folks with 3+ years in SEM and automotive or agency account management.
Regional Event Marketing Manager
Employer: Leafguard Brand Gutters
Location: Portland, OR (Hybrid)
Type: Full‑time
Plan and run home shows, local events, and promotions to generate leads and boost brand visibility. Good for event marketers who like travel, vendor negotiation, and tying events to sales.
Territory Sales Rep – Dental
Employer: Patterson Companies, Inc.
Location: Portland, OR
Type: Full‑time, field sales
Comp: Commission‑based, with full medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays
Call on dental practices in a defined territory, selling equipment, technology, and supplies while acting as a “practice partner.” Great for B2B reps (3–5 years) who want strong earning potential and a healthcare niche.
Sr. Enterprise Account Executive
Employer: Neo4j
Location: Remote, West Coast (Pacific Northwest preferred)
Type: Full‑time
OTE: $270,000 – $320,000/year
Own complex enterprise software deals for Neo4j’s graph intelligence platform—new logos, land‑and‑expand, and cloud partnerships. Best for seasoned enterprise sellers (7+ years) in data/AI/analytics.
Regional Marketing Director (West)
Employer: TEGNA
Location: Portland, OR or other Western markets
Type: Full‑time
Senior regional leader overseeing marketing strategy and performance for multiple TV stations—directing production, paid media, social, CRM, and more. Great for 8–12 year media/brand leaders used to multi‑market responsibility.
Senior Manager, Business
Employer: Acosta
Location: Portland, OR
Type: Full‑time
Senior CPG sales leader role owning customer business plans, trade spend, and volume/share goals across key retail accounts. Strong fit if you have a track record in food/CPG brokerage or national brands and like data‑driven, strategic selling.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Portland roles like these tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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