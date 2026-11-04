🚧 Bids open for Congress & Forest St. water main replacement

🚧 Bids open for Congress & Forest St. water main work

The Portland Water District is seeking contractors to replace water mains on Congress Street and Forest Street in Portland.

The project includes installing about 200 feet of new 8-inch and 12-inch ductile iron water main, one new hydrant assembly, and related parts.

Bid deadline: Thursday, December 3, 2026 at 2:00 p.m.

Bid drop-off & opening: Portland Water District, Nixon Conference Room, 225 Douglass St, Portland, ME 04102

Pre-bid conference (optional): Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 2:00 p.m., same address, Nixon Room

To get electronic bidding documents, contact Wesley Gilbert, Purchasing Agent at 207-774-5961 ext.1007 or wgilbert@pwd.org. Paper copies are not available.

Contractors should review the full Instructions to Bidders in the bidding documents for all requirements.