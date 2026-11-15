Portland’s science scene is busy right now, from hospital research to groundwater and food labs. If you’ve got lab skills or an advanced science background, there’s real room to grow here.

Employer: MaineHealth

MaineHealth Location: Portland, ME

Type: Other (professional, nonclinical)

Other (professional, nonclinical) Salary: $89,980.80 – $121,721.60/year

Education: Master’s required, PhD preferred

Help investigators design, run, and improve research projects for Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital. This role is great if you enjoy guiding studies, analyzing data, and shaping research protocols across multiple teams.

Employer: Wright-Pierce

Location: Portland, ME (with other office options)

(with other office options) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $135,000 – $170,000/year

Experience: 15+ years, Professional Geologist license required

Lead groundwater and water supply projects, from modeling and permitting to source water protection. Ideal if you’re a seasoned hydrogeologist who wants to manage teams, shape strategy, and be a subject-matter expert in the region.

Employer: Dairy Farmers of America (Oakhurst Dairy)

Location: Portland, ME

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Starting at $26/hour

Hands-on lab role doing bacteriological, chemical, and physical testing on milk and dairy products. Good fit if you have food or biological science training and like mixing lab work with plant walk-throughs and quality audits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the skills they highlight. Portland’s science employers tend to notice focused, tailored applications.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.