Portland’s healthcare scene is busy right now—lots of options whether you want clinic stability, school hours, or travel pay. Here are several solid openings you can skim and apply to fast.

Employer: Maine Dental Group (Elevate Dental – South Portland; Portland Center for Dentistry & Brighton Dental – Portland)

Maine Dental Group (Elevate Dental – South Portland; Portland Center for Dentistry & Brighton Dental – Portland) Location: Portland & South Portland, ME

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive compensation + bonuses)

Multiple practices, one hiring pipeline. Modern offices, strong benefits (medical, dental allowance, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, bonuses) and a big focus on mentorship and work/life balance. Great if you want a stable clinical home with room to grow.

Employer: Labcorp

Location: Cumberland/Portland, ME

Type: Part-time

Salary: $18.00–$26.00/hour + potential bonuses & $3,000 sign-on (if eligible)

Short weekday shifts (8–11 a.m.), ideal if you want steady hours without full days. You’ll handle blood draws, specimen prep, and front-desk tasks, with access to Labcorp’s benefits (for 20+ hrs/week) and growth paths.

Employer: Crewlia

Location: Remote, serving Maine (Portland-based providers welcome)

Type: Part-time, 1099 contract

Salary: Not listed

Work from home providing online therapy within your LMFT, LCSW, or LCPC scope. You set your availability, focus on clinical work, and keep your own flexible schedule.

Employer: Crewlia

Location: Remote, serving Maine

Type: Part-time, 1099 contract

Salary: Not listed

Very similar telehealth setup: Maine-licensed clinicians provide virtual sessions, complete documentation, and manage their own calendars. Good fit if you want extra hours on top of another job.

Employer: Crewlia

Location: Remote, serving Maine

Type: Part-time, 1099 contract

Salary: Not listed

Another flexible telehealth role for LMFT, LCSW, or LCPC providers. Same core duties—virtual therapy, charting, and ethical practice—with freedom to choose when you see clients.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Location: Portland, ME (Hospital)

Type: Full-time, Travel Contract (26 weeks, nights)

Salary: Estimated $1,906–$2,097/week

Night-shift Medical Sonographer contract with 40 hours/week and potential to extend. Includes day-one benefits, 401(k), CEU access, and support from a large travel agency.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Location: Portland, ME (Hospital)

Type: Full-time, Travel Contract (26 weeks)

Salary: Estimated $2,048–$2,239/week

Day-shift MRI Tech role using advanced systems (Phillips experience preferred). Strong weekly pay plus medical, dental, vision, pet insurance, 401(k), CEUs, and travel support.

Employer: Soliant

Location: Portland, ME (School setting)

Type: Full-time, Academic Year Contract

Salary: Competitive, based on experience (weekly pay)

Work school hours, Monday–Friday, supporting students’ fine motor, sensory, and self-help skills. Comes with health benefits, 401(k), CEU support, and possible travel/relocation stipends.

Employer: Hawthorne Health, Inc. (also listed as Hawthorne Health on Indeed)

(also listed as on Indeed) Location: Portland, ME (Home-visit region)

Type: Contract / Per-Diem

Salary: Per-visit pay, based on experience (travel included)

Mobile clinical research role doing in-home blood draws for trial participants. Great if you like working independently, driving to visits, and supporting research while keeping a flexible schedule.

Employer: Slate Healthcare

Location: Portland, ME (Hospital)

Type: Travel Contract, 13 weeks, evenings

Salary: Estimated $1,880/week

Evening-shift sterile processing role with guaranteed hours, focused on cleaning and sterilizing surgical instruments. Good for techs with 2+ years’ experience who like a fast-paced OR support environment.

Employer: Health Care Administrators Association® (HCAA)

Location: Portland, ME (Hospital/Clinic settings)

Type: Full-time, Locum Tenens

Salary: Not listed

Provide assessments, order and interpret tests, and manage acute and chronic conditions in varied settings. Best for adaptable PAs who like rotating environments and working closely with multidisciplinary teams.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers and agencies have similar openings they can match you with.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.