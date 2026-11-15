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🏥 Portland, Maine Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local & Travel Roles
Portland’s healthcare scene is busy right now—lots of options whether you want clinic stability, school hours, or travel pay. Here are several solid openings you can skim and apply to fast.
Registered Dental Hygienist
- Employer: Maine Dental Group (Elevate Dental – South Portland; Portland Center for Dentistry & Brighton Dental – Portland)
- Location: Portland & South Portland, ME
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Salary: Not listed (competitive compensation + bonuses)
Multiple practices, one hiring pipeline. Modern offices, strong benefits (medical, dental allowance, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, bonuses) and a big focus on mentorship and work/life balance. Great if you want a stable clinical home with room to grow.
Phlebotomist – Part Time (M–F, 3 hrs/day)
- Employer: Labcorp
- Location: Cumberland/Portland, ME
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $18.00–$26.00/hour + potential bonuses & $3,000 sign-on (if eligible)
Short weekday shifts (8–11 a.m.), ideal if you want steady hours without full days. You’ll handle blood draws, specimen prep, and front-desk tasks, with access to Labcorp’s benefits (for 20+ hrs/week) and growth paths.
Licensed Therapist (Telehealth, ME-Licensed)
- Employer: Crewlia
- Location: Remote, serving Maine (Portland-based providers welcome)
- Type: Part-time, 1099 contract
- Salary: Not listed
Work from home providing online therapy within your LMFT, LCSW, or LCPC scope. You set your availability, focus on clinical work, and keep your own flexible schedule.
Mental Health Therapist (Telehealth, ME-Licensed)
- Employer: Crewlia
- Location: Remote, serving Maine
- Type: Part-time, 1099 contract
- Salary: Not listed
Very similar telehealth setup: Maine-licensed clinicians provide virtual sessions, complete documentation, and manage their own calendars. Good fit if you want extra hours on top of another job.
Psychotherapist (Telehealth, ME-Licensed)
- Employer: Crewlia
- Location: Remote, serving Maine
- Type: Part-time, 1099 contract
- Salary: Not listed
Another flexible telehealth role for LMFT, LCSW, or LCPC providers. Same core duties—virtual therapy, charting, and ethical practice—with freedom to choose when you see clients.
Travel Ultrasound Sonographer – Up to ~$2,097/week
- Employer: Supplemental Health Care
- Location: Portland, ME (Hospital)
- Type: Full-time, Travel Contract (26 weeks, nights)
- Salary: Estimated $1,906–$2,097/week
Night-shift Medical Sonographer contract with 40 hours/week and potential to extend. Includes day-one benefits, 401(k), CEU access, and support from a large travel agency.
Travel MRI Technologist – Up to ~$2,239/week
- Employer: Supplemental Health Care
- Location: Portland, ME (Hospital)
- Type: Full-time, Travel Contract (26 weeks)
- Salary: Estimated $2,048–$2,239/week
Day-shift MRI Tech role using advanced systems (Phillips experience preferred). Strong weekly pay plus medical, dental, vision, pet insurance, 401(k), CEUs, and travel support.
School-Based Occupational Therapist (OT)
- Employer: Soliant
- Location: Portland, ME (School setting)
- Type: Full-time, Academic Year Contract
- Salary: Competitive, based on experience (weekly pay)
Work school hours, Monday–Friday, supporting students’ fine motor, sensory, and self-help skills. Comes with health benefits, 401(k), CEU support, and possible travel/relocation stipends.
Nationally Certified Phlebotomist – Home Visits (Per Diem)
- Employer: Hawthorne Health, Inc. (also listed as Hawthorne Health on Indeed)
- Location: Portland, ME (Home-visit region)
- Type: Contract / Per-Diem
- Salary: Per-visit pay, based on experience (travel included)
Mobile clinical research role doing in-home blood draws for trial participants. Great if you like working independently, driving to visits, and supporting research while keeping a flexible schedule.
Travel Sterile Processing Technician – ~$1,880/week
- Employer: Slate Healthcare
- Location: Portland, ME (Hospital)
- Type: Travel Contract, 13 weeks, evenings
- Salary: Estimated $1,880/week
Evening-shift sterile processing role with guaranteed hours, focused on cleaning and sterilizing surgical instruments. Good for techs with 2+ years’ experience who like a fast-paced OR support environment.
Locum Tenens Physician Assistant
- Employer: Health Care Administrators Association® (HCAA)
- Location: Portland, ME (Hospital/Clinic settings)
- Type: Full-time, Locum Tenens
- Salary: Not listed
Provide assessments, order and interpret tests, and manage acute and chronic conditions in varied settings. Best for adaptable PAs who like rotating environments and working closely with multidisciplinary teams.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers and agencies have similar openings they can match you with.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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