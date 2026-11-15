Portland’s service scene is busy right now, from gas stations to grocery and vet care. If you like helping people (and pets), there are some solid options here.

Employer: Haffner's

Haffner's Location: Portland, ME (Brighton Ave)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.75–$21 per hour + eligible for up to $300 sign-on bonus

+ eligible for Why it’s worth a look: Steady customer-facing role with on-demand pay, store discounts, health and dental for full-timers, tuition reimbursement, and clear advancement paths into management.

Employer: Portland Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Care (PVESC)

Location: Portland, ME (Warren Ave)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22–$26+ per hour , based on experience

, based on experience Schedule: Day and evening shifts, Wednesday–Saturday (several shift options; Saturday shift differential)

Day and evening shifts, (several shift options; Saturday shift differential) Why it’s worth a look: Front-desk role in a busy specialty vet hospital where you support pets and their people, with medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid volunteer hours, uniform allowance, and pet discounts.

Employer: Shaw’s and Star Market (Albertsons Companies)

Location: Portland, ME

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (competitive wages, paid weekly)

Not listed (competitive wages, paid weekly) Why it’s worth a look: Lead the store’s online order and pickup operation, managing a team, schedules, and order accuracy, with associate discounts, health and financial benefits for eligible staff, paid time off, and room to grow.

If something here fits your skills, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.