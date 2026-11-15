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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Portland, ME This Week
Portland neighbors are giving away some handy free items right now, from furniture to garden fill. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available.
Pair of Wicker Chairs
Item: Pair of wicker chairs
Condition: Good condition
Location: Deering Center, Portland, ME
Source: nextdoor.com
Two matching wicker chairs looking for a new home. The poster notes they’re in good condition, so they could work well for a porch, sunroom, or extra seating indoors.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Wooden Frame Sofa with Gray Cushions
Item: Three-seat wooden frame sofa with gray cushions
Condition: Cushions show visible wear and discoloration
Location: Nason's Corner, Portland, ME
Source: nextdoor.com
This is a three-seat sofa with a sturdy wood frame and gray upholstered cushions. The cushions have noticeable wear and discoloration, so it may be best for a casual space, a basement, or for someone who doesn’t mind cleaning or re-covering them.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Craig Frames Box - Fragile
Item: Craig Frames, brand new
Quantity: Two frames
Color: Black
Size: 24" x 30"
Location: Deering Center, Portland, ME
Source: nextdoor.com
Box of two brand new Craig Frames, black, sized 24x30. Good for posters, art prints, or large photos if you’ve got wall space to fill.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free Clean Fill/Soil
Item: Free clean fill/soil
Type: Mix of loam, sand, and clay
Amount: About 1/4 cubic yard (approx 5 ft x 2 ft x 1.5 ft)
Location: Oakdale / USM area, Portland, ME
Pickup: You pick up; tarp not included
Source: nextdoor.com
Leftover soil from a residential yard drainage project. It’s a mixed fill (loam, sand, and clay), good for filling low spots or other outdoor projects. You’ll need to bring your own containers, tools, and tarp if needed.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Portland tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.