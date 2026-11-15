Portland neighbors are giving away some handy free items right now, from furniture to garden fill. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available.

Item: Pair of wicker chairs

Condition: Good condition

Location: Deering Center, Portland, ME

Source: nextdoor.com

Two matching wicker chairs looking for a new home. The poster notes they’re in good condition, so they could work well for a porch, sunroom, or extra seating indoors.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Three-seat wooden frame sofa with gray cushions

Condition: Cushions show visible wear and discoloration

Location: Nason's Corner, Portland, ME

Source: nextdoor.com

This is a three-seat sofa with a sturdy wood frame and gray upholstered cushions. The cushions have noticeable wear and discoloration, so it may be best for a casual space, a basement, or for someone who doesn’t mind cleaning or re-covering them.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Craig Frames, brand new

Quantity: Two frames

Color: Black

Size: 24" x 30"

Location: Deering Center, Portland, ME

Source: nextdoor.com

Box of two brand new Craig Frames, black, sized 24x30. Good for posters, art prints, or large photos if you’ve got wall space to fill.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Free clean fill/soil

Type: Mix of loam, sand, and clay

Amount: About 1/4 cubic yard (approx 5 ft x 2 ft x 1.5 ft)

Location: Oakdale / USM area, Portland, ME

Pickup: You pick up; tarp not included

Source: nextdoor.com

Leftover soil from a residential yard drainage project. It’s a mixed fill (loam, sand, and clay), good for filling low spots or other outdoor projects. You’ll need to bring your own containers, tools, and tarp if needed.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Portland tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.